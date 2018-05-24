Lane County Area Spray Information

• Howard Charnock, 408-799-9777, plans to hire L&B Reforestation, 541-929-2840, to spray 74.1 acres South of Mercer Lake with glyphosate, triclopyr, brush & basal oil and/or AD-Wet 90 CA. See ODF notification 2018-781-06894, call Quincy Coons at 541-997-8713 with questions.

• Giustina Resources, 541-485-1500, plans to hire Strata Forestry Inc., 541-726-0845, to spray 15.6 acres near Noisy Creek and 20.5 acres near Mount Zion with triclopyr and/or MSO Concentrate. See ODF notifications 2018-771-06912 and 2018-771-07574, call Tim Meehan at 541-726-3588 with questions.

• Rohl Resources, 541-954-8948, plans to spray 439.2 acres near Rocky Butte south of Veneta with Element 4, Rodeo, Polaris AC Complete, Escort XP, Oust Extra, Cleantraxx and/or MSO Concentrate. See ODF notification 2018-781-06987, call Dan Menk at 541-935-2283 with questions.

• Roseburg Resources, 541-679-3311, plans to spray 54.8 acres west of Noti with imazapyr, glyphosate, metsulfuron methyl, indaziflam, oxyfluorfen and penoxsulam, sulfometuron methyl, triclopyr, Forest Crop Oil, W.E.B. Oil, petroleum oil, emulsifier, brush & basal oil, Conquer, Insist 90 and/or Alligare 90. See ODF notification 2018-781-06995, call Dan Menk at 541-935-2283 with questions.

• Oregon Department of Forestry, 541-935-2283, plans to spray its roadsides in Western Lane County with triclopyr, glyphosate, sulfometuron methyl, metsulfuron methyl, Milestone VM Plus, Herbimax and/or MSO Concentrate. See ODF notification 2018-781-07029, call 541-935-2283 with questions.