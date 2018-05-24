Shut Up About Hayward

To everyone who is still debating on the East Grandstand (“Hayward Field’s Transparency Problem,” 5/17) and its viability or lack thereof: Please stop! This is a done deal. It’s going to happen.

No amount of debate or whining about it is going to change this. Please recognize that I too am a fan of the East Grandstand and I have attended many track and field events there. I have seen Steve Prefontaine run with adoration. My mom and I cried the night he died. It was heartbreaking.

In order for the University of Oregon to host the world outdoor championships, this must happen. I understand that the design may be flawed and the phallic tower ridiculous, but nonetheless, this is going to happen. Just get used to it.

John Carlson

Eugene