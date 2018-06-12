Allergies? Thank the Grass Seed

Feeling droopy and sneezy again? It’s the grass seen pollen got you down.

A quick, unscientific survey of local pollen counts shows that there’s lot of pollen floating around and getting up your nose.

According to Oregon Allergy Associates on a scale where over 200 is “very high,” Eugene is at 495 today when it comes to grass seed pollen.

This basically translate to we who suffer from seasonal allergies are truly suffering today.

Pollen.com also has us in the high range, at a 9.7 on a scale of 1-10.

Welcome to the “Grass Seed Capital of the World.”

The good news is that according to a June 2017 KLCC report, it’s not as bad as last year. We still have a couple weeks of grass seed sneezing season left though — it usually starts to taper off around the Fourth of July.