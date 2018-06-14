Summer Guide Event Listings

Right Here

Events in & around this town of ours.

June

Thursday, 6/14

TRiO’s 20th Anniversary Celebration, 4:30-6pm, LCC, Haugland Commons. FREE.

Family Fun Night, fun & dinner, 5:30-7pm, Petersen Barn Community Ctr. FREE.

100 Things to Do in Eugene Before You Die, 6-7:30pm, downtown library. FREE.

Roving Park Players present The Taming of the Shrew, 6-8pm through 6/23, Willamette Oaks Retirement Living, 455 Alexander Lp. FREE.

Science Pub Eugene: Coffee, 6:30pm, Whirled Pies, 199 W. 8th Ave. $5 sug. don.

IrieFuse, 7-10pm, Mac’s Nightclub & Restaurant, 1626 Willamette St. FREE.

Portland Timbers U23 at Lane United FC, 7pm, Les Schwab, 400 S. 32nd St., Spfd. Prices vary.

Award-winning Jazz Pianist Ben Rosenblum, 7:30-10pm, Jazz Station, 124 W. Broadway. $12.

Little Shop of Horrors, 7:30pm through 6/23 & 2pm 6/17, The Very Little Theatre, 2350 Hilyard St. $19-$23.

Nicki Bluhm, 8pm, Hi-Fi Music Hall, 44 E. 7th Ave. $15-$18.

Slow Corpse w/ Spiller, Crushing Crayons & Graduating Class, 8pm, Hi-Fi Lounge, 44 E. 7th Ave. $7.

The Crucible, 8pm today & 2:30pm Sundays through 6/24, Cottage Theatre, 700 Village Dr., Cottage Grove. $15-$25.

Thaddeus Gonzales, Black Delany & Alamance, 9pm, Old Nick’s Pub. $5

Friday, 6/15

Craft in the Kids’ Area: Bookmark Making, 10am-6pm, Spfd Public Library, 225 5th St., Spfd. FREE.

Loving Day Celebration at Park Blocks, 5-8:30pm, 8th & Oak. FREE.

Burgers & Blues, 6-9pm through Sept. 28, Pfeiffer Winery, 25040 Jaeg Rd. FREE.

Pau Hana Fridays ft. Bill Keale, 6-9pm, Whirled Pies, 199 W. 8th Ave. $5-$15.

Silvan Ridge Winery Concerts, 6-8pm through Sept. 28, 27012 Briggs Hill Rd. FREE.

Teen Summer Reading Kick-Off Laser Tag Party, 7pm, Spfd Public Library, 225 5th A St., Spfd. FREE.

Emeralds v. Canadians, 7:05pm through 6/19, PK Park, UO. $12-$15.

Roberta, 7:30pm, Jaqua Concert Hall, The Shedd, 868 High St. $24-$36.

Temporarily Ever After, a comedy, 7:30-9:30pm today & tomorrow & 5pm Sunday, OCT, 192 W. Broadway. $12.

Hawthorne Roots w/ Far Out West, 8pm, Hi-Fi Lounge, 44 E. 7th Ave. $5.

Joanne Broh w/ Garry Meziere, 8-11pm, Mac’s Nightclub & Restaurant, 1626 Willamette St. FREE.

Slim 400, Fat Trap, Peacoat Gang, Drae, Steves & Maniac Lok, Mooky, JaąRyan & hosted by Juma Blaq, 8pm, WOW Hall, 291 W. 8th Ave. $13-$16.

The Desolate, Sabateur, Toxic Witch, 9pm, Old Nick’s Pub. $5.

Saturday, 6/16

Lane County Farmers Market, 9am-3pm through 9/29, 8th Ave & Oak St. FREE.

Saturday Market, weekly hub of artisans, chefs & musicians, 10am-4pm through 9/29, 8th & Oak. FREE.

Second Star Festival, 10am-6pm today & tomorrow, Dorris Ranch, 205 Dorris St., Spfd. $5-$15.

Stories in the Park, 10am, Ruff Park & Magnolia Arboretum, Spfd Public Library, 225 5th St., Spfd. FREE.

Suburban Homecraft: Soap Making, for individuals w/ more time than money, make homemade soap, sourdough bread & cheese, 10am-noon, Shelton McMurphey Johnson House, 303 Willamette St. $25.

Spfd Police Department K9 Competition, noon-3pm, Silke Field, 908 N. 10th Ave. FREE.

Jim Showker Memorial, 5pm, WOW Hall, 291 W. 8th Ave. FREE.

Sprout City Studios Presents: Battle of the Bands, Night One, 5 bands compete for the final showdown at Hi-Fi, 6:30-9:30pm, Whirled Pies, 199 W. 8th Ave. $5 sug. don.

Sophistafunk, 8pm-1am, Hi-Fi Lounge, 44 E. 7th Ave. $10-$12.

Soul Restoration Project, 8-11pm, Mac’s Nightclub & Restaurant, 1626 Willamette St. FREE.

Isenordal, Addaura, Felled & Void Omnia, 9pm, Old Nick’s Pub. $5.

Sunday, 6/17

Eugene Father’s Day 10K/5K, noon, eclecticedgeracing.com.

Sprout City Studios Presents: Battle of the Bands, Night Two, 5 bands compete for the final showdown at Hi-Fi, 6:30-9:30pm, Whirled Pies, 199 W. 8th Ave. $5 sug. don.

Shedd Choral Society performs Faure’s Madrigal & Saint-Saens, 7:30pm, Sheffer Receital Hall, Shedd, E. Broadway & High Street, theshedd.org.

Obsidians: Marvs Peak, East Ridge, 8 miles. Reg. at obsidians.org.

Obsidians: Middle Sister Climb. Reg. at obsidians.org.

Monday, 6/18

Jungle River Adventure Vacation Bible School, 9am-noon through 6/22, First Landmark Missionary Baptist Church, 421 S. 40th Ave St., Spfd. FREE.

Summer Stories, Music & Art w/ Librarian Taylor, 6:30-7:30pm, Spfd Public Library, 225 5th St. Spfd. FREE.

The Mendenhall Experiment, Needs & Xray Vsns, 9pm, Old Nick’s Pub. $5.

SPARK 2018, 1 week of performance academy for 9-11 year olds, all day, Cottage Theater, 700 Village Dr., Cottage Grove. $150.

Tuesday, 6/19

Summer Reading Kick-Off Concert, 1-1:30pm, Spfd Public Library. FREE.

Stove Night at PK Park, 50 percent of Emeralds ticket sales supports StoveTeam, 7pm, PK Park, UO. $12.

Corwin Bolt & the Wingnuts, 5:30-7:30pm, Tugman Park. FREE.

Food Preservation from Your Garden, 7-9pm, OSU Extension Office, 996 Jefferson St. FREE.

Reed Mathis Trio, 7-11pm, Wildcraft Cider Works, 232 Lincoln St. $12.

Jesse Meade w/ Noela Estrada & Cameron Wick, 9:30pm, 5th Street Cornucopia, 207 E. 5th Ave. FREE.

Wednesday, 6/20

Book-Signing & Conversation About Sacred Art ft. Ekabhumi (Charles) Ellik, 6-7pm, Tsunami Books, 2585 Willamette St.

My Band ft. Darlene Jackson, 6-9pm, Mac’s Nightclub & Restaurant, 1626 Willamette St. FREE.

Sacred Art talks and workshops w/ Ekabhumi Ellik, 6pm, Two Birds Yoga Training, 1669 Willamette St. Don.

Scrumptious Scoundrels, burlesque show, 7-9pm, The Drake, 77 W. Broadway. $3.

Funk Jam, 9pm, Hi-Fi Music Hall, 44 E. 7th Ave. FREE.

Mood Area 52, Grex (Album Release Tour), Megan Johns, 9-11:30pm, Old Nick’s Pub. $5.

Thursday, 6/21

Make a Splash! Summer Solstice Celebration, 5-8pm, MNCH, 1680 E. 15th Ave. $5.

Roving Park Players Present Taming of the Shrew, 5:30-7:30pm, Tugman Park. FREE.

Pints Gone Wild! 25 percent of sales goes to Cascadia Wetlands, 6-7:30pm, Ninkasi Tasting Room, 272 Van Buren St. FREE.

Reading & Booksigning by PNW Authors Nicholas Neely & Elena Passarello, 7-10pm, Tsunami Books, 2585 Willamette St.

Skip Jones & Peter Giri, 7-10pm, Mac’s Nightclub & Restaurant, 1626 Willamette St. FREE.

Friday, 6/22

Amazon Summer Kick Off Party, 1:30-3:30pm, Amazon Pool & Fitness Ctr. FREE.

Echo Hollow Summer Kick Off Party, 1:15-3:15pm, Echo Hollow Pool & Fitness Ctr. FREE.

Sheldon Summer Kick Off Party, 1:30-3:30pm, Sheldon Pool & Fitness Ctr. FREE.

Trail Destination Run: Oakridge Triple Summit Challenge Preview Run, 4pm today, 8 am tomorrow & Sunday, carpool meet at Run Hub, 515 High St. FREE.

Dance Showcase, 5-8:30pm, Park Blocks. FREE.

From Page to Stage, an All That! Dance Company production, 7-9pm, Powers Auditorium, 1801 Echo Hollow Rd. $15.

“Taking Care of Ourselves & Our World,” 7-9pm today, 9am-noon & 2-4pm tomorrow, Open Sky Shambhala Ctr, 783 Grant St. FREE.

Victoria Highlanders FC at Lane United FC, 7pm, Les Schwab Sports Park, 400 S. 32nd St., Spfd. Prices vary.

Michael Franti, 7:30pm, Cuthbert Amphitheater, thecuthbert.com. $48.50.

Saturday, 6/23

Springfield Lions Club 18th Annual Golf Tournament, 7:30am-5pm, Spfd Golf Course, 90333 Sunderman Rd., Spfd. FREE.

Love Liberates Half & 5K, 8am, Spfd, eclecticedgeracing.com

Suburban Homecraft: Pioneer Medicine, 10am-noon, Shelton McMurphey Johnson House, 303 Willamette St. $25.

Lane County Beekeepers Celebrate National Pollinator Week, noon-4pm, Eugene Science Ctr. FREE.

Entangled Biome’s “Farm Direct” Store Grand Opening, noon-5pm, Entangled Biome, 1035 Conger St. #4. FREE.

Eugene Symphony’s Instrument Petting Zoo, 2:30pm, Spfd Public Library, 225 5th St., Spfd. FREE.

2018 Eugene World Naked Bike Ride, 4-6pm, Monroe Park, 10th Avenue & Monroe Street. FREE.

Living in Limbo: Syrian Refugees Trapped in Greece, 4-5pm, downtown library. FREE.

Sprout City Studios Presents: Battle of the Bands, Night Three, 5 bands compete for the final showdown at Hi-Fi, 6:30-9:30pm, Whirled Pies, 199 W. 8th Ave. $5 sug. don.

Roving Park Players Presents: The Taming of the Shrew, 6-8pm today & tomorrow, Maurie Jacobs Park. FREE.

Skip Jones & The Spirit of New Orleans, 7pm, Mac’s Nightclub & Restaurant. FREE.

Emeralds vs. Boise, 7:05pm through 6/25, PK Park, UO. $12-$15.

Captain Picard Day Fundraiser ft. Klingon metal by Stovokor, 8pm, Luckey’s Club, 933 Olive St.

Live Music w/ Thunder Road, 9pm-1am, Mohawk Tavern, Spfd. FREE.

Obsidians: Exploring the Ridgeline Hike 3m, Reg. at obsidians.org.

Sunday, 6/24

2018 Sail School, all day through 6/29, Eugene Yacht Club, $225-$350.

RPG Summer Sampler, noon-3pm, through 8/19, Delight, 538 E. Main St., Cottage Grove. $10.

Starphire FC at Lane United FC, 2pm, Les Schwab Sports Park, 400 S. 32nd St., Spfd. Prices vary.

Book Event: Reading, Discussion, & Signing, featuring Malcom Terence, author of Beginner’s Luck: Dispatches from the Klamath Mountains, 4-6:30pm, Tsunami Books, 2585 Willamette St.

New Horizons Band, 6:30-7:30pm, Washburne Park. FREE.

Obsidians: Lowder Mountain Hike 5.6m, Reg. at obsidians.org.

Monday, 6/25

Vacation Bible School, for children 4th grade through 5th grade, 9am-noon through 6/29, Grace Lutheran Church, 710 E. 17th. FREE.

Girl Circus Summer Camp, noon-3pm through 6/29, WOW Hall, 291 W. 8th Ave. girlcircus.com.

The Great Smoking Mirror & Rock Forming Minerals (solo) 9pm, Old Nick’s Pub. $5.

SKIT Camp 2018, week-long half-day camp for ages 5-8, Cottage Theater, 700 Village Dr., Cottage Drive. $75.

Tuesday, 6/26

Farmers Market Family Day, 11am-1pm, Park Blocks. FREE.

Summer Cuentos/Bilingual Stories, 12:45-1:30pm through 8/21

JuggleMania, 1-2pm & 3-4pm, downtown library. FREE.

Teens: Henna, 4:30pm, Spfd Public Library, 225 5th St., Spfd. FREE.

Dusty Herd, 5:30-7:30pm, Willakenzie Park. FREE.

KING-PONG, human-size “Pong,” 8-10pm, Kesey Square. FREE.

Wednesday, 6/27

Oregon Rocks! at the library, 11am-noon, Creswell Public Library, 64 W. Oregon Ave., Creswell. FREE.

JuggleMania Show for Kids, 11am, Bethel branch library. FREE; 2pm, Sheldon Community Ctr. FREE.

Teens: Craft Ugly Creatures, 2pm, downtown library. FREE

Concerts in the Park: Peter Riley & The Trucks, 6:30-8:30pm, Bohemia Park Amphitheater 101 S. 10th St., Cottage Grove. FREE.

Bad Girls Comedy Show, 7-9pm, The Drake 77 W. Broadway. FREE.

Obsidians: Trail Maintenance 2m, Reg. at obsidians.org.

Thursday, 6/28

Teens: Craft Ugly Creatures, 11am, Bethel library branch. FREE. 3pm, Sheldon library branch. FREE.

Springstitch: A Community Crafting Group, 4:30pm, Spfd Public Library, 225 5th St., Spfd. FREE.

Concert Series at Sweet Cheeks Winery ft. Maddie Leigh, 6:30-8:30pm, Sweet Cheeks Winery, 27007 Briggs Hill Rd. $10.

The Traceys, 7-10pm, Mac’s Nightclub & Restaurant, 1626 Willamette St. FREE.

Bent Knee, 8:30-11:30pm, Hi-Fi Lounge, 44 E. 7th Ave. $10-$13.

Friday, 6/29

Breakfast at the Bike Bridges, 7-9:30am, Greenway Bridge at Maurie Jacobs Park. FREE.

Gem Faire, noon-6pm today, 10am-6pm tomorrow & 10am-5pm Sunday. Lane County Events Ctr. $7.

Electric Funeral, 5-8:30pm, Party Blocks. FREE.

Oregon Bach Festival, KWAX radio host & OBF Executive Director Janelle McCoy have informal preconcert chat, 6:30pm, Hult Ctr. FREE.

Portland Timbers U23 at Lane United FC, 7pm, Les Schwab Sports Park, 400 S. 32nd St., Spfd. Prices vary.

Emeralds vs. Everett, 7:05pm through 7/4, PK Park, UO. $12-$15.

The Blue Roosters, 7:30-9pm, Jaqua Concert Hall, Shedd, E. Broadway & High St., theshedd.org. FREE.

Oregon Bach Festival, Brandenburg Concertos, 7:30pm, Hult Ctr. $22.50-$73.50.

Saturday, 6/30

Disc Golf with CASA, 9:30am-1pm, Westmoreland Disc Golf Course, 1680 W. 18th Ave., Register: casa-lane.org/events/disc-golf-tournament. $15-$25.

Dog Reactivity Extravaganza w/ Grisha Stewart & UK Trainer Jordan Shelley, 10am-4pm today & tomorrow, Training Spot, 90 Lawrence St. $269.

OBF Family: The Life of Mozart, 10am, Hult Ctr. $10.50.

Eugene Food Truck Fest 2018, noon-7pm, Lane Events Ctr, 796 W. 13th Ave. $3.

Oregon Bach Fest: On the House, youth choruses perform, noon, Hult Ctr. FREE.

Parent-Daughter Girl Con, 1-4:30pm, LCC downtown, opheliasplace.net. $10-$25 sug. don.

Game Dev Expo: Drop-in, play locally created video games and VR, plus meet game developers and other industry pros, 2-4pm, downtown library. FREE.

Emerald City Roller Derby: Lane County Concussion vs. Wizards of Quad vs. Riedell Belles, 5pm, Bob Keefer Sports & Recreation Ctr, 250 S. 32nd St., Spfd. ecrg.com.

Dead & Co., 7pm, Autzen Stadium, Eugene. $25-$150+.

Oregon Bach Fest: Imani Winds: Old Made New, 7:30pm, Beall Concert Hall, UO. $22.50-$51.

Cthulhu: the Musical!, by Puppeteers for Fears, 8-10:30pm, Sam Bond’s Garage, 407 Blair Blvd. $12.

Favorite Album Band performs Heart’s Greatest Hits, 8pm, Bob Devereaux Theatre, 1900 Kingsley Rd. $20.

Soulicious, 8-11pm, Mac’s Nightclub & Restaurant, 1626 Willamette St. FREE.

Obsidians: Mt Washington Graduation Climb 10.5 miles, reg. at obsidians.org.

July

Sunday, 7/1

Online Game Jam, create, share, & play games at eugene-or.gov/library, through 7/13. FREE.

TSS FC Rovers at Lane United FC, 2pm, Les Schwab Sports Park, 400 S. 32nd St., Spfd. Prices vary.

Oregon Bach Festival presents Bach & Sons, 2pm, Hult Ctr. $22.50-$51.

Oregon Bach Festival: 2018 Gala: Starry, Starry Night, 4:30pm, Ford Alumni Ctr., UO. $150-$1,200 don.

Eric Stern, 6:30-7:30pm, Washburne Park, E. 21st Ave. & Agate St. FREE.

Obsidians: Rosary Lakes Hike 5.4 miles, reg. at obsidians.org.

Monday, 7/2

Oregon Bach Festival: On the House: ElRay Stewart-Cook Recital, noon, Central Lutheran Church, 1857 Potter St. FREE.

Stories of America, Music & Art w/ Librarian Taylor, 6:30pm, Spfd Public Library, 225 5th St., Spfd. FREE.

Oregon Bach Festival: Discovery Series I: Cantata 77, 7:30pm, Beall Concert Hall, UO. $22.50-$34.

tuesday, 7/3

Eugene Pro Rodeo, today, tomorrow, 7/6 & 7/7, Oregon Horse Ctr, 90751 Prairie Rd, Eugene, 541-689-9700, facebook.com/EugeneProRodeo.

Willama-Library Book Group, discuss a selected book, 10:30-11:30am, Spfd Public Library, 225 5th St., Spfd. FREE.

Oregon Bach Festival presents Hinkle Lecture: Richard Danielpour, composer of The Passion of Yeshua, 3pm, Hult Center. FREE.

Oregon Bach Festival presents Handel & Telemann: A Tale of Two Georgs, 7:30pm, Beall Concert Hall, UO. $22.50-$34.

Upstart Crow Studio Presents Rapunzel, 11am-12:30pm today & 7/5, Amazon Community Ctr. FREE.

Wednesday, 7/4

Aquafina OTC Butte to Butte, 5K 7:30am, 10K 8am & 4.5-mile walk 8:20am, eclecticedgeracing.com.

Creswell July 4th Celebration & Parade, 1 N. 4th St., Creswell. FREE.

Eugene Symphonic Band, 5:30-6:30pm, Washburne Park, E. 21st Ave. & Agate St. FREE.

My Band ft. Darlene Jackson, 6-9pm, Mac’s Nightclub & Restaurant, 1626 Willamette St. FREE.

Concerts in the Park: Fret Logic, 6:30-8:30pm, Bohemia Park Amphitheater 101 S. 10th St., Cottage Grove. FREE.

Light of Liberty, Island Park, ft. The Guess Who w/ Jimmy Bobby Band, benefit for Project Share, 4pm gates open, fireworks at 10pm, Spfd. $8.

Art & The Vineyard & Freedom Festival Fireworks, premier art & wine festival & fundraiser for Maude Kerns Art Center, Alton Baker Park. today & 7/6 through 7/8, artandthevineyard.org.

Fireworks at Eugene Yacht Club, eyc@eugeneyachtclub.org.

thursday, 7/5

Pura Vida Orquesta, 5:30-6:15pm, Hult Ctr Plaza. FREE.

Springfilm Great Soundracks: Free Screening, 6:30-9pm, Wildish Theater, 630 Main St., Spfd. FREE.

Oregon Bach Festival presents Discovery Series II: Cantata 105, 7:30pm, Beall Concert Hall, UO. $22.50-$34.

Plank Town Presents Springfilm Movies and Discussion: The Fellowship of the Ring, 6:30pm, Wildish Theater, Spfd. FREE.

Friday, 7/6

Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art Free First Friday, 11am-5pm, Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art, UO Campus. FREE.

Tokatee Anniversary Celebration, golf tournament, beer garden, food, live music, fireworks show, all ages, 2-11pm, Tokatee Golf Club, 54547 McKenzie Hwy. (milepost 47.5). FREE.

Karin Clarke: Small oils from Italy reception, noon-5:30pm, Karin Clarke Gallery, 760 Willamette St. FREE.

Lane Arts Council’s First Friday ArtWalk, a tour of the galleries & art venues, starts at 5:30pm in Downtown Eugene, 5:30-8pm, lanearts.org, 541-485-2278. FREE.

The Power of Tower, 5:30-8pm, Kesey Square. FREE.

Black Apotrope, 6-7pm, downtown library. FREE.

Cascade Chorus, 6-7pm, downtown library. FREE.

Lane United FC vs. Calgary Foothills, Bob Keefer Center, 250 S. 32nd St., Spfd., 7pm, laneunitedfc.com. $5-$10.

Paul Jacobs All-Bach Organ Recital, 7:30pm, Central Lutheran Church, 1857 Potter St. $12.50-$45.50.

Saturday, 7/7

First Friday Park Walk, 9-11am, Skinner Butte Park. FREE.

Stories in the Park, Thurston Hills Natural Area, Spfd. FREE.

Oregon Bach Festival: On the House: SFYCA Soloists, 12:30pm, Hult Ctr. FREE.

OBF Family: Big Brass Bonanza, 2pm, Hult Ctr. $10.50.

String Cheese Incident, 7pm today & tomorrow, Cuthbert Amphitheater. $53-$60, $100 both shows.

Emeralds vs. Hillsboro, 7:05pm through 7/9, PK Park, UO. $12-$15.

Oregon Bach Festival, The Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass, 7:30pm, Hult Ctr. $34-$56.75.

Monique La Faye’s Drag Battle, 9pm, The Drake, 77 W. Broadway. FREE.

Yak Attack – SCI DJ AfterParty, 11pm-2am, Hi-Fi Lounge, 44 E. 7th Ave. $10-$13.

Sunday, 7/8

Let’s Talk! w/ KWAX radio host Peter van de Graaff & composer Richard Danielpour, 1pm, Hult Ctr. FREE.

Oregon Bach Festival: The Passion of Yeshua, 2pm, Hult Ctr. $22.50-$68.

Tonight! Broadway in the Sixties, 4:30 & 7:30pm, Jaqua Concert Hall, The Shedd, theshedd.org.

Kef Balkan Brass Band, 6:30-7:30pm, Washburne Park. FREE.

TSS FC Rovers at Lane United FC, 7pm, Les Schwab Sports Park, 400 S. 32nd St., Spfd. Prices vary.

Obsidians: Middle Pyramid Hike 6 miles, reg. at obsidians.org.

Monday, 7/9

Oregon Bach Festival: Serenade Wine & Music Excursion, noon, Iris Vineyards Winery, 195 E. Palmer Ave. $145.

Penny’s Puppets – Puppet Town Musicans, 6-7pm, Spfd Public Library, 225 5th St., Spfd. FREE.

Planned Parenthood Advocates of Oregon host a Speakout Event, 6:30-8:30pm, Tsunami Books, 2585 Willamette St.

Oregon Bach Festival: Berwick Academy: Mozart at Twilight, 7:30pm, Beall Concert Hall, UO. $22.50-$34.

Melodrama Camp 2018, 2-week performance camp for 12-14 year olds, all day through 7/23, Cottage Theatre, 700 Village Dr., Cottage Grove. $250.

tuesday, 7/10

Rapunzel by Upstart Crow Studios, 11am-12:30pm today & 7/12, Amazon Community Ctr. FREE.

Track Town Swing, 5:30pm, Churchill Sports Park. FREE.

Oregon Bach Festival: Stangeland Family Youth Choral Academy, 7:30pm, First United Methodist Church, 1376 Olive St. $12.50-$22.50.

Wednesday, 7/11

Oakshire Inspires for McKenzie River Trust, $1 from each pint goes to MRT, 5-8pm, Oakshire Brewing Public House, 207 Madison St. FREE.

The Traceys in the Heritage Courtyard in the Oakway Center, 5:30pm, Oakway Ctr, 2350 Oakmont Wy. FREE.

Concerts in the Park: Bradly Shepherd’s Perfect Flavor, 6:30-8:30pm, Bohemia Park Amphitheater 101 S. 10th St., Cottage Grove. FREE.

Breakers Yard perform, 6:30pm, Island Park, 200 W. B St., Spfd. FREE.

FC Cougars at Lane United FC, 7pm, Les Schwab Sports Park, 400 S. 32nd St., Spfd. Prices vary.

Oregon Bach Festival Presents An Evening w/ Philip Glass, 7:30pm, Hult Ctr. $28.50-$51.

Obsidians: Newport Beach Camping Hike 8 miles, reg. at obsidians.org.

thursday, 7/12

Oregon Bach Festival: On the House: Organ Institute Showcase, 1pm, First United Methodist Church, 1376 Olive St. FREE.

Touch-A-Truck, 5pm, Petersen Barn Community Ctr. FREE.

Dana Louise & The Glorious Birds, 5:30-6:15pm, Hult Ctr Plaza. FREE.

Science Pub Eugene: Knowing Oregon’s Bees: An Exploration of an Overlooked Fauna w/ August Jackson, Interpretation Program Coordinator at Mount Pisgah Arboretum, 6:30pm, Whirled Pies, 199 W. 8th Ave. $5 sug. don.

Oregon Bach Festival: Glass: Piano Concerto No. 3, 7:30pm, 961 E. 18th Ave. $34-$62.50.

Jade Jackson, 10pm show, Hi-Fi Lounge, 44 E. 7th Ave. $10-$12.

Exploring Central Oregon Car Cmp 18 miles. Reg. at obsidians.org.

Friday, 7/13

Oregon Country Fair, all day through 7/15, Veneta. ticketswest.com or 800-992-8499.

Lavender Festival, today through 7/15, U-pick lavender, lavender starts, arts & crafts, music, food & fun for kids, 10am-5pm, McKenzie River Lavender, 40882 McKenzie Hwy. (Milepost 15.5). FREE.

Oregon Bach Festival: Inside the Music Bunch, 12:30pm, Hult Ctr. SOLD OUT.

Abbey Road LIVE! 5-8:30pm, Park Blocks. FREE.

City Hall Gallery reception & Downtown Second Friday Art Walk, 5pm, Spfd Public Library, 225 5th St., Spfd. FREE.

The Lion King screening, 6:30pm, Willamalane Park, 1276 G St., Spfd. FREE.

Oregon Bach Festival: Simply Three, 7:30pm, Hult Ctr. $28.50-$51.

Movies in the Park: Jumanji (1995), 9-11pm, Petersen Barn Park. FREE.

Saturday, 7/14

Summer Half Classic, 13.1 miles, Coburg, eclectidedgeracing.com.

Springfield’s Stream Team Cleanup, 10am-noon, Jasper Rd. Trailhead, Jasper Rd. & 32nd St., Spfd. FREE.

Let’s Talk! w/ KWAX radio host Peter van de Graaff & UO music theorist Stephen Rodgers, 6:30pm, Hult Ctr. FREE.

Oregon Bach Festival: Mendelssohn: Elijah, 7:30pm, Hult Ctr. $22.50-$73.50.

Movies in the Park: Mary Poppins, 9-11pm, Willakenzie Park. FREE.

Sunday, 7/15

Swing Shift Jazz Orchestra, 6:30-7:30pm, Washburne Park. FREE.

Lavender Festival continues. See 7/13

Melodrama Camp 2018 continues. See 7/9

Oregon Country Fair continues. See 7/13

Monday, 7/16

Storytelling w/ Author Judy Cox, 6-6:45pm, Spfd Public Library, 225 5th St., Spfd. FREE.

Emeralds vs. Salem-Keizer, 7:05pm, PK Park, UO. $12-$15.

Melodrama Camp 2018 continues. See 7/9

tuesday, 7/17

All ages VR drop in, noon-4pm, downtown library. FREE.

Ratie & Friends, 5:30-7:30pm, Maurie Jacobs Park. FREE.

Diagnosing Plant Problems, 7-8:30pm, OSU Extension Office, 996 Jefferson St. FREE.

Emeralds vs. Salem-Keizer continues. See 7/16.

Melodrama Camp 2018 continues. See 7/9.

Wednesday, 7/18

Kids’ Caravan Flea Market on the Fountain Plaza, 11am-1pm, Spfd Public Library, 225 5th St., Spfd. FREE.

Lane County Fair, today through 7/22, Wed.-Sat. 11am-11pm, Sun. 11am-8pm, atthefair.com, $6-$9, children 5 & under FREE.

My Band ft. Darlene Jackson, 6-9pm, Mac’s Nightclub & Restaurant, 1626 Willamette St. FREE.

Blue Skies Big Band, 6:30pm, Island Park, 200 W. B St., Spfd. FREE.

Concerts in the Park: Cowboy Cadillac, 6:30-8:30pm, Bohemia Park Amphitheater 101 S. 10th St., Cottage Grove. FREE.

Summer Concert Series at Sweet Cheeks Winery ft. Tyler Stensen, 6:30-8:30pm, Sweet Cheeks Winery, 27007 Briggs Hill Rd. $10.

thursday, 7/19

Kids Club – Summer Edition! – Science of Sound w/ Eugene Science Ctr, 1:30-2:30pm, Spfd Public Library, 225 5th St., Spfd. FREE.

Bohemia Mining Days, music, parade, living history exhibits, antique aircrafts, scavenger hunt, historical fashion show, water sports, more, today through 7/21, downtown Cottage Grove, bohemiaminingdays.org. FREE.

The BrassRoots Movement, 5:30-6:15pm, Hult Ctr Plaza. FREE.

Family Fun Night w/ dinner and fun, 5:30-7pm, Petersen Barn Community Ctr. FREE.

Friday, 7/20

Chainsaw & Arts Festival, 10am-5pm today & tomorrow, 10am-3pm Sunday, 514326 Blue River Rd.

Studio Without Walls, 5-8:30pm, Park Blocks. FREE.

Lauren Buchan & Nancy Watterson Scharf art reception, 6-8pm, Maude Kerns Art Ctr. FREE.

Guys & Dolls, 7:30 today, tomorrow & 7/28, 7/29 & 3pm 7/22 & 7/28, Jaqua Concert Hall, The Shedd Institute, E. Broadway & High St., theshedd.org.

Jumanji screening, 7:30pm, Willamalane Park, 1276 G St., Spfd. FREE.

Movies in the Park: Coco, 9-11pm, Washington Park. FREE.

Saturday, 7/21

Stories in the Park, 10am, Dorris Ranch, Spfd. FREE.

Suburban Homecraft: Sourdough Bread, 10am-noon, Shelton McMurphey Johnson House, 303 Willamette St. $25.

Teddy Bear Picnic, 11am-noon, Campbell Community Ctr Lawn. FREE.

Sand Master Jam, sandboard competition, 2-5pm, Sand Master Park, 5351 Hwy 101, Florence, 541-997-6006, sandmasterpark.com. FREE.

Eugene Symphony in the Park, 8pm, Cuthbert Amphitheater. FREE w/ ticket.

Movies in the Park: The Incredibles, 9-11pm, Arrowhead Park. FREE.

Summer Rowing Camp through 8/4, Dexter Lake. For more informamtion: southeguenerowingclub.org.

Obsidians: Three Fingered Jack/ P.C.T. Hike 14.4 miles, reg. at obsidians.org.

Sunday, 7/22

Race For The Ace , 9am, Riverbend Annex, Spfd. $25. eclecticedgeracing.com.

Oregon Tuba Ensemble, 6:30-7:30pm, Washburne Park. FREE.

Obsidians: Annual Beach Barefoot hike Hike 4 miles, reg. at obsidians.org.

Monday, 7/23

Girl Circus Eugene Summer Camp, 9am-noon through 7/27, WOW Hall, 291 W. 8th Ave. $125.

Rockin’ Stories, Music & Art w/ Librarian Taylor, 6:30-7:30pm, Spfd Public Library, 225 5th St., Spfd. FREE.

Eugene Symphony Cottage Grove Concert, 7:30pm, Bohemia Park. FREE.

tuesday, 7/24

Farmers Market Family Day, 11am-1pm, Park Blocks. FREE.

Drag Queen Reading Hour w/ Facisha Farce, noon-1pm, Park Blocks. FREE.

Emeralds vs. Salem-Keizer, 7:05pm through 7/26, PK Park, UO. $12-$15.

Wednesday, 7/25

Eugene Biennial Juried Show opening reception, noon-5:30pm, Karin Clarke Gallery, 760 Willamette St. FREE.

Teens: Bead Jewelry, 2pm, downtown library. FREE.

Concerts in the Park: Blue Mountaineers, 6:30-8:30pm, Bohemia Park Amphitheater 101 S. 10th St., Cottage Grove. FREE.

Dina y los rumberos, 6:30pm, Island Park, 200 W B St., Spfd. FREE.

Jackson Browne, 7pm, Cuthbert Amphitheater. $46-$76.

Obsidians: Trail Maintenance 2 miles, reg. at obsidians.org.

thursday, 7/26

Teens: Bead Jewelry, get creative w/ Angela Less of Harlequin Beads, 11am, Bethel library branch, FREE. 3pm, Sheldon library branch. FREE.

Springstitch: A Community Crafting Group, 4:30-6pm, Spfd Public Library, 225 5th St., Spfd. FREE.

Eric Stern, Party on the Plaza, 5:30-6:15pm, Hult Ctr Plaza. FREE.

Obsidians: Maxwell Butte Hike 9.6 miles, reg. at obsidians.org.

Friday, 7/27

Blackberry Jam Festival, community event featuring music, crafts, food, car show, fishing derby, quilt show, parade, pie-eating contest & more. 5-10pm today; 10am-10pm Sat.; 12-4pm Sun. Fishing Derby begins at daylight each day. Rolling Rock Park, Lowell. FREE.

Rock Type Pokémon Scavenger Hunt, 2-4pm, Spfd Public Library, 225 5th St., Spfd. FREE.

Visual Arts Festival Opening, 5:30-8pm, downtown.

Breakfast at the Bike Bridges, 7-9:30am, Buck Street Bridge, Fern Ridge Path & Buck St. FREE.

TajMo: Taj Mahal w/ Keb’ Mo’ Band w/ Alicia Michilli, 7pm, Cuthbert Amphitheater. $35-$50.

VialŠexperiment, One Gun Shy, Shanoa & Hyding Jekyll, 7pm, WOW Hall, 291 W. 8th Ave. $10-$12.

Movies in the Park: Karate Kid (1984), 9-11pm, Churchill Park. FREE.

Saturday, 7/28

Children’s Celebration 10am, Island Park, Spfd. FREE w/ canned food donation for FOOD For Lane County.

McKenzie River Whitewater Rafting Trip, 10am-5pm, Forest Glen County Boat Landing, mckenzieriver.org. $50.

Suburban Homecraft: Cheese Making, 10am-noon, Shelton McMurphey Johnson House, 303 Willamette St. $25.

WOW Hall Rummage Sale, 11am-5pm today & tomorrow, WOW Hall, 291 W. 8th Ave. FREE.

Winetasia presented by Northwest Community Credit Union for Kids FIRST, 6-10pm, Silvan Ridge Winery. $75.

Christopher Leebrick: Stories that Shake, Rattle, & Roll, 6:30-7:30pm, Spfd Public Library, 225 5th St., Spfd. FREE.

Movies in the Park: Inkheart, 9-11pm, Maurie Jacobs Park. FREE.

Sunday, 7/29

Eugene Sunday Streets & EUG Parade, 10:30am-4pm, downtown Eugene. FREE.

63rd Annual Fern Ridge Beef Pit BBQ, silent/oral auctions, bingo, cash raffle, farm & garden booth, free kids games, show cars, beer/wine/hard cider, live music with Coup de Ville, 12-5pm, St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 25181 E. Broadway, Veneta, 935-3993, Facebook & fernridgebeefpitbbq.com. FREE admission, dinner prices adults $15; seniors $13; child $7.

Sunday Streets, walk, bike & roll on car-free streets, live music, food carts, beer garden, 12-4pm, 4-8pm after party, downtown. FREE.

Sergei Teleshev & Family, accordion, 6:30-7:30pm, Washburne Park. FREE.

Monday, 7/30

New work by Yuji Hiratsuka, collages & etchings, White Lotus Gallery, 767 Willamette St. FREE.

Musicąs Edge Summer Rock Camp, 9:30am-3pm through 8/3, WOW Hall, 291 W. 8th Ave.

Tuesday, 7/31

Creating Connections: Sharing Stories Together, 7:15-8:45pm, Petersen Barn Community Ctr. FREE.

August

Wednesday, 8/1

My Band ft. Darlene Jackson, 6-9pm, Mac’s Nightclub & Restaurant, 1626 Willamette St. FREE.

The Kox perform, 6:30pm, Island Park, 200 W B St., Spfd. FREE.

Oregon Festival of American Music presents Giants of the Classic Songbook, 11 historic popular music & jazz concerts w/ films & talks, through 8/11, The Shedd, theshedd.org/OFAM2017, 541-434-7000. $9.50-$364.25.

Outdoor Family Film- Coco, 8:30pm, Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art, UO Campus. Reservations requested, 541-346-6410. FREE.

Emeralds vs. Spokane, 7:05pm through 8/5, PK Park, UO. $12-$15.

thursday, 8/2

Eugene Biennial Juried Show award ceremony, noon-5:30pm, Karin Clarke Gallery, 760 Willamette St. FREE.

Party on the Plaza: Northstar Dance Company, 5:30-6:15pm, Hult Ctr. Plaza. FREE.

Nosferatu w/ live music by Mood Area 52, 6:30-9:30pm, Wildish Community Theater. FREE.

Teen Movie: Jaws, 9-11pm, watch the movie & swim w/ your friends, Echo Hollow Pool & Fitness Ctr. FREE.

ARTiculate, variety show to honor the visual arts, Hult Ctr.

Friday, 8/3

Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art Free First Friday, 11am-5pm. FREE.

Visual Arts Week Celebration, First Friday ArtWalk, 5:30-9pm, downtown Eugene & Hi-Fi Music Hall. FREE.

Hidden Figures screening, 7:30pm, Willamalane Park, 1276 G St., Spfd. FREE.

The Octet, jazz musicians present finest American songs, 6-7pm, downtown library. FREE.

Movies in the Park: La Misma Luna, en español, a young boy crosses U.S. border to find his mother, 9-11pm, Monroe Park. FREE.

Saturday, 8/4

First Friday Park Walk, 9-11am, Spencer Butte. FREE.

38th Annual Jim Wright Memorial Stearman Fly In, 10am-6pm, Oregon Aviation History Center, 2475 Jim Wright Way, Cottage Grove. Don.

Whiteaker Block Party, noon-3pm, 3rd Ave. between Blair & Jackson, whiteakerblockparty.com. FREE.

Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art Public Tour, 1-1:45pm, Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art, UO Campus. FREE w/admission.

Shakespeare in the Park: A Midsummer Night’s Dream, 6-8:30pm, Amazon Community Ctr. FREE.

Movies in the Park: Wonder Woman, 9-11pm, Bethel Community Park. FREE.

Obsidians: Otter Lake Geology Hike 10.5 miles, reg. at obsidians.org.

Sunday, 8/5

Meet me at the Zocalo! Celebration of Latinx culture, 1-8pm, Park Block. FREE.

Sunday Jams, 3-6:30pm, Sladden Park. FREE.

Obsidians: Brice Creek Hike 10.4 miles, reg. at obsidians.org.

tuesday, 8/7

Bikes, Games & Music, 5:30-7:30pm, Bethel Community Park. FREE.

Taco Tuesday Twilight Trot, run & eat tacos after, 6pm, eclecticedgeracing.com.

Wednesday, 8/8

Concerts in the Park: Blue Skies Big Band, 6:30-8:30pm, Bohemia Park Amphitheater 101 S.10th St., Cottage Grove. FREE.

Nash Brothers perform, 6:30pm, Island Park, 200 W B St., Spfd. FREE.

Steve Goodbar, 8-11pm, McShane’s, 86495 College View Rd. $5.

Thursday, 8/9

Junction City Scandinavian Festival, 3 stages of entertainment, crafts, food through 8/13. Each day celebrates a different heritage: Swedish, Danish, Finnish, Norwegian, Downtown Junction City at 6th & Greenwood. FREE.

Ballet Folklórico Ritmo Alegre, 5:30-6:15pm, Hult Ctr. Plaza. FREE.

OTC Monthly Run/Walk Series #6, 6pm, Dorris Ranch, Spfd. eclecticedgeracing.com. FREE-$5.

Pints Gone Wild! 25 percent of sales goes to Cascadia Wetlands, 6-7:30pm, Ninkasi Tasting Room, 272 Van Buren St. FREE.

Science Pub Eugene: Gravitational Waves, studying Gravitation Waves w/ LIGO Collaboration w/ Jim Brau, PhD, Philip H. Knight Professor of Natural Science in the Physics Department & Ctr for High Energy Physics at UO, 6:30pm, Whirled Pies, 199 W. 8th Ave. $5 sug. don.

Friday, 8/10

Suburban Homecraft: Fermentation, 10am-noon, Shelton McMurphey Johnson House, 303 Willamette St. $25.

Downtown Spfd Second Friday Artwalk, 5-7 pm, 541-345-7106, Spfd. FREE.

Quick n’ Easy Boys, power-trio out of Portland, 5-8:30pm, Park Blocks. FREE.

Frost/Nixon, 7:30pm today, 8/11, 8/16, 8/17, 8/23, 8/24 & 2pm 8/12, 8 /19 & 8/25, The Very Little Theatre, 2350 Hilyard St.

The Greatest Showman screening, 7:30pm, Willamalane Park, 1276 G St., Spfd. FREE.

Movies in the Park: Lilo & Stitch, 9-11pm, State Street Park. FREE.

Obsidians: Jefferson Park 15 miles, reg. at obsidians.org.

Saturday, 8/11

Eugene-Springfield Pride Festival, noon-6pm, Alton Baker Park, eugene-pride.org/. FREE. $5 sug. don.

Shakespeare in the Park: A Midsummer Night’s Dream, 6-8:30pm, Amazon Community Ctr. FREE.

Movies in the Park: Breakfast at Tiffany’s, 9-11pm, Sladden Park. FREE.

4th McKenzie Highland Games, today through 9/17, mckenziehighlandgames.com.

Scandia Run, 10K, 5K, Junction City, eclecticedgeracing.com. Cost varies.

Sunday, 8/12

Sunday Jams, 3-6:30pm, Sladden Park. FREE.

Washburne Park Concerts: Klezmonauts, 6:30-7:30pm, Washburne Park. FREE.

Tuesday, 8/14

Farmers Market Family Day, 11am-1pm, Park Blocks. FREE.

Party in the Parks: Connah Jay, 5:30-7:30pm, Washington Jefferson Skate Park. FREE.

Emeralds vs. Hillsboro, 7:05pm through 8/16, PK Park, UO. $12-$15.

Wednesday, 8/15

Concerts in the Park: Annie Mae Rhodes Band, 4-8pm, Bohemia Park Amphitheater, 101 S. 10th St., Cottage Grove. FREE.

Market at Concerts in the Park, 4-8pm, Bohemia Park Amphitheater, 101 S. 10th St., Cottage Grove.

My Band ft. Darlene Jackson, 6-9pm, Mac’s Nightclub & Restaurant, 1626 Willamette St. FREE.

Rock n’ Rewind perform, 6:30pm, Island Park, 200 W B St., Spfd. FREE.

Thursday, 8/16

Family Fun Night, 5:30-7pm, Petersen Barn Community Ctr. FREE.

Okaidka Afroso, 5:30-6:15pm, Hult Ctr Plaza. FREE.

Friday, 8/17

Studio Without Walls, 5-8:30pm, Park Blocks. FREE.

Emeralds vs. Boise, 7:05pm today, tomorrow & 5:05pm Sunday, PK Park, UO. $12-$15.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi screening, 7:30pm, Willamalane Park, 1276 G St., Spfd. FREE.

Movies in the Park: Ratatouille, 9-11pm, Trainsong Park. FREE.

Saturday, 8/18

Shakespeare in the Park: A Midsummer Night’s Dream, 6pm, Amazon Community Ctr. FREE.

Dr. Dolittle screening, 6pm, Meadow Park, 851 Mill St., Spfd. FREE.

Movies in the Park: Black Panther, 9-11pm, University Park. FREE.

Silvan Ridge Winery Twilight 5K, annual 5K race followed by outdoor concert & wine, benefits the Jane Higdon Foundation, picnics OK no outside alcohol, beers & non-alcoholic beverages available, large groups call ahead, 4-10pm, 345-1945×0, silvanridge.com. $25.

White Lotus Gallery annual gallery today through 9/15, White Lotus Gallery, 767 Willamette St. FREE.

Sunday, 8/19

Sunday Jams, 3-6:30pm, Sladden Park. FREE.

Washburne Park Concerts: Springfield Community Band, 6:30-7:30pm, Washburne Park. FREE.

Obsidians: Mt Washington Climb 10.5 miles, reg. at obsidians.org.

Monday, 8/20

The Community Ctr for Performing Arts & City of Eugene Present Bass Camp, 9am-5pm today, 8/22 & 8/24 & 9am-noon, tomorrow & 8/23, WOW Hall, 291 W. 8th Ave. $200.

tuesday, 8/21

Propagating & dividing plants, 8am, OSU Extension Office, 996 Jefferson St. FREE.

Kudana Marimba, 5:30-7:30pm, Arrowhead Park. FREE.

Wednesday, 8/22

Eugene’s Got Talent: Youth Variety Show, 5-7pm, downtown library. FREE.

Market at Concerts in the Park, 4-8pm, Bohemia Park Amphitheater, 101 S. 10th St., Cottage Grove.

Concerts in the Park: Men From S.U.R.F., 6:30-8:30pm, Bohemia Park Amphitheater 101 S. 10th St., Cottage Grove. FREE.

thursday, 8/23

Northwest Art & Air Festival in Albany, today through 8/26, balloons & kites this year for the first time, balloon launches at 6:45am weather permitting Fri., Sat. & Sun. Visitors will pay $5 to park at Timber-Linn Memorial Park or the Linn County Expo Center. Parking fees will be charged on all three days. Early morning launches from the south end of Timber-Linn Park, 900 Price Rd. SE, Albany. Live music throughout the event. nwartandair.org. FREE.

Roving Park Players, Dr. Dolittle, 6-8pm, Petersen Barn Community Ctr. FREE.

Mitsuki Dazai, traditional musical instruments, 5:30-7:15pm, Hult Ctr Plaza. FREE.

Emeralds vs. Tri-City, 7:05pm today, tomorrow, Saturday & 8/27 & 5:05pm Sunday, PK Park, UO. $12-$15.

Friday, 8/24

Faerieworlds, ft. Beats Antique & bands & musicians from around the world, performances & entertainers, Mythic Marketplace w/vendors, today through 8/26, Horning’s Hideout, North Plains. faerieworlds.com.

Fridays at the Park Blocks: Hip Hop Showcase w/ DJ Connah Jay, 5-8:30pm, Park Blocks. FREE.

Tap & Taste, sample small plates & craft beverages from some of your favorite local restaurateurs & brewers & live music throughout the night, 5-9pm, downtown Spfd. at 5th & A streets. FREE.

Rasputina, American Murder & Eliza Rickman, 8pm, WOW Hall, 291 W. 8th Ave. $14-$16.

Family Dive-in: Free Willy, swim & watch a whale of a movie, Echo Hollow Pool & Fitness Ctr. FREE.

Saturday, 8/25

Suburban Homecraft: Canning Basics, 10am-noon, Shelton McMurphey Johnson House, 303 Willamette St. $25.

Bollywood Under the Stars, 5pm today & 12:30pm tomorrow, The Thyme Garden, 20546 Alsea Hwy, Alsea. $100.

Roving Park Players: Dr. Dolittle, 6-8pm today & tomorrow, Maurie Jacobs Park. FREE.

Shakespeare in the Park: A Midsummer Night’s Dream, 6-8:30pm today & tomorrow, Amazon Community Ctr. FREE.

Springfield Car Cruise & Show & Shine, downtown Spfd, 541-954-0762.

Obsidians: Broken Top Climb 17 miles, reg. at obsidians.org.

Sunday, 8/26

World Go Topless Day, 1-3pm, Wayne Morse Free Speech Plaza, 3-5pm, Campbell Park, gotopless.org. FREE.

Sunday Jams, 3-6:30pm, Sladden Park. FREE.

Miss Oregon Pageant, 6-9pm, Wildish Community Theater. FREE.

Washburne Park Concerts: Oregon Brass Society, 6:30-7:30pm, Washburne Park. FREE.

Tuesday, 8/28

Youth Maker Expo, drop in for hands-on fun including green screen photos, creative electronics kits, button making & more, 1-4pm, downtown library. FREE.

Creating Connections: Sharing Stories Together, 7:15-8:45pm, Petersen Barn Community Ctr. FREE.

The Shedd Choral Society, Felix Mendelssohn, Sechs Lieder, 7:30pm, Sheffer Recital Hall, The Shedd, E. Broadway & High St., theshedd.org.

King-Pong, larger than life Pong, 8-10pm, Kesey Square. FREE.

Wednesday, 8/29

Youth Maker Expo, drop in for hands-on fun including green screen photos, creative electronics kits, button making & more, 11:15am-12:15pm, Bethel library branch. FREE. 2-4pm, Sheldon library branch. FREE.

Marke Clarke: Estate Works reception noon-5:30pm, Karin Clarke GAllery, 760 Willamette St. FREE.

Market at Concerts in the Park, 4-8pm, Bohemia Park Amphitheater, 101 S. 10th St., Cottage Grove.

Concerts in the Park: Gabe Shliffer & the Sugar Pine String Band, 6:30-8:30pm, Bohemia Park Amphitheater, 101 S. 10th St., Cottage Grove. FREE.

Thursday, 8/30

Nanda, ninja theatre troupe, 5:30-6:15pm, Hult Ctr Plaza. FREE.

Mura Masa (InSight Presents rental), 9pm, WOW Hall, 291 W. 8th Ave. $20-$25,

Friday, 8/31

There Is No Mountain, psychedelic pop, 5-8:30pm. FREE.

Breakfast at the Bike Bridges, 7-9:30am, E. 24th Ave. & Amazon Path. FREE.

Davina and The Vagabonds, 7:30-9pm, Jaqua Concert Hall, The Shedd, E. Broadway & High St., theshedd.org.

September

Saturday, 9/1

First Saturday Park Walk, Golden Gardens, 9-11am, meet at entrance on Jensen Dr. FREE.

Oregon vs. Bowling Green, kickoff TBA, Autzen Stadium. Prices vary.

Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art Public Tour, 1-1:45pm, Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art, UO Campus. FREE w/admission.

Hot Tuna Electric w/ Steve Kimock, 8-11:30pm, McDonald Theatre, 1010 Willamette St. $40-$45.

Sunday, 9/3

Eugene Brews Cruise 5K, eclecticedgeracing.com.

tuesday, 9/4

Obsidians: Mt. Hood Car Camp 25 miles, reg. at obsidians.org.

thursday, 9/6

Pints Gone Wild! 25 percent of sales goes to Cascadia Wetlands, 6-7:30pm, Ninkasi Tasting Room, 272 Van Buren St. FREE.

Friday, 9/7

Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art Free First Friday, 11am-5pm, Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art, UO Campus. FREE.

Family Fun Night, 5:30-7pm, Petersen Barn Community Ctr. FREE.

Fiesta Cultural, 5:30-8:30pm, Kesey Square. FREE.

19th Annual Fast Forward: The Mayor’s Teen Art Show, 6-8pm, Maude Kerns Art Ctr. FREE.

Oakridge Triple Summit Challenge, all day today, tomorrow & Sunday, oakridgetriplesummitchallenge.com. Prices vary.

Obsidians: Maiden Lake 11 miles, reg. at obsidians.org.

Saturday, 9/8

Walterville Fair & Waddle, 8am-4pm, Walterville Community Ctr., 39259 Camp Creek Rd., Walterville. FREE.

Harvest Day Regatta, today & tomorrow. Eugene Yacht Club, Fern Ridge Reservoir, Eugene, 541-912-9999, eugeneyachtclub.org. Entry fee to race.

Narrowly Mended, noon-4pm, Kesey Square. FREE.

Oregon vs. Portland State, kickoff TBA, Autzen Stadium. Prices vary.

The Andersons, 7:30pm, Jazz Station. $12.

Obsidians: The Husband Climb 17 miles, reg. at obsidians.org.

Sunday, 9/9

Coburg Antique Fair, 8am-4pm, 250+ dealers, music, food, take I-5 to Coburg exit 199, parking $5, catch shuttle to downtown Coburg, coburgcamber.com. FREE.

Willamette Family Fun Run, eclecticedgeracing.com.

Eugene River Festival & Race, noon-5pm, Alton Baker Park. FREE.

Future Islands, 7pm, WOW Hall, 291 W. 8th Ave. $20-$22.

Obsidians: Divide Lake Hike 8 miles, reg. at obsidians.org.

Monday, 9/10

Obsidians: Exploring Eastern Washington, reg. at obsidians.org.

Tuesday, 9/11

Olivia Gatwood, 7pm, WOW Hall, 291 W. 8th Ave. $12-$15.

Obsidians: Women’s Olallie Lake Kayak, reg. at obsidians.org.

Thursday, 9/13

Science Pub Eugene: Forensics w/ Marianne Senhouse, Temporary Lab Supervisor for Chemistry & Toxicology at the Oregon State Police Spfd Forensic Lab, 6:30pm, Whirled Pies, 199 W. 8th Ave. $5 sug. don.

OTC Monthly Run/Walk Series No. 7, 5K, 6pm, Amazon Park, eclecticedgeracing.com.

Friday, 9/14

The Wizard of Oz, 7:30 pm today, tomorrow & 9/21, 9/22, 9/28, 9/29 & 3pm 9/16, 9/23 & 9/30, Jaqua Concert Hall, The Shedd, E. Broadway & High St., theshedd.org.

Saturday, 9/15

Oregon vs. San José State, kickoff TBA, Autzen Stadium. Prices vary.

LDW (Life During Wartime) performs Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense, 8pm, WOW Hall, 291 W. 8th Ave. $15.

Sunday, 9/16

Picc-a-Dilly Flea Market 10am-3onm Lane County Fairgrounds, general admission. $1.50.

Obsidians: Charlton Lake to Irish Lake via PCT Hike 10.4 miles. Reg. at obsidians.org.

tuesday, 9/18

Winterizing Your Garden, 7-8pm, OSU Extension Office, 996 Jefferson St. FREE.

Friday, 9/21

Studio Without Walls, 5-8pm, Park Blocks. FREE.

Fun Home, 7:30pm, OCT. $35.

Saturday, 9/22

Oregon vs. Stanford, kickoff TBA, Autzen Stadium. Prices vary.

National Parks Free Entrance Day, National Park Service birthday, nps.gov/findapark/feefreeparks.htm.

White Lotus Gallery, photographs by Gary Tepfer & Charles Search, White Lotus Gallery, 767 Willamette St. FREE.

Sunday, 9/23

Eugene Sunday Streets, noon-4pm, Churchill Neighborhood. FREE.

tuesday, 9/25

King-Pong, human-sized Pong, 8-10pm, Kesey Square. FREE.

Friday 9/28

Breakfast at the Bike Bridges, 7-9:30am, Autzen Bridge. FREE.

Saturday 9/29

Obsidians: National Public Lands Day. Reg. at obsidians.org.

Pink Sox Run/Walk For A Cause, 5-10K, eclecticedgeracing.com.

Sunday 9/30

Beats & BBQ, Eugene’s best grill masters have a duel of the fates, 2-6pm, Park Blocks. FREE.

Obsidians: Lost Coast Cailfornia Back Packing 30 miles. Reg. at obsidians.org.

Elsewhere

Events in Other Parts of Oregon

June

Thursday, 6/14

Concerts in the Park w/ Ashland City Band, every Thursday today through 8/16, 7-8pm, Butler Bandshell in Lithia Park 1195 E. Main St., Ashland. FREE.

Oregon Shakespeare Festival: Henry V, today through 9/30, Thomas Theatre, Ashland.

Gyyps, 8pm, Roseland Theater, 8 NW 6th Ave., Portland. $15.

Ziggy Marley, Oregon Zoo, Portland, 7pm, all ages, zooconcerts.com. $39.50-$99.50.

Friday, 6/15

Oregon Shakespeare Festival: Othello, today through 9/22, Angus Bowmer Theatre, Ashland. $30-$105.

Oregon Shakespeare Festival: Romeo & Juliet, through 9/27, Allen Elizabeth Theatre, Ashland.

Oregon Garden BrewCamp, all day through 6/17, The Oregon Garden, 879, W. Main St., Silverton. $25-$300.

Saturday, 6/16

Venture Vulture, 8am, 5K, highdesertmuseum.org/vultureventure. $20-$25.

Canby Fun Run, 10K & 5K, 10am, Wait City Park, Canby. $30-$35.

Eagle Valley Days, small town celebration along the Hells Canyon Scenic Byway including a parade down Main Street, arts & crafts in the park, kids games live music & an old fashioned community BBQ, 10am, 541-742-4222.

Portland Saturday Market, every weekend through Dec. 24. 10am-5pm Sat. & 11am-4:30pm Sun., North Waterfront Park & Ankeny Plaza, Portland, portlandSaturdaymarket.com. FREE.

South Douglas Rodeo, 11am parade, 1pm rodeo today & tomorrow, Tri City Horse Arena, 1103 N. Myrtle Rd., Myrtle Creek. myrtlecreekchamber.com.

Portland Beer & Cheese Fest, noon-3pm, Culmination Brewing Co., Portland, merctickets.com.

Hallie Ford Museum of Art guided tour of Behind the “Robert Bibler: Works of Paper,” 12:30-1pm, 700 State St., Salem. FREE.

Michael Franti & Spearhead, 3pm family matinee, Britt Pavilion, 350 1st St., Jacksonville, brittfest.org. $19; Stay Human Tour, 7pm, $31-$52.

Violent Femmes, Oregon Zoo, Portland, 7pm, all ages, zooconcerts.com. $35-$95.

Sunday, 6/17

Pioneer Dam Run, 5K & 10K, 8am, downtown Brownsville. $20-$28.

Father’s Day Gold Tourney, 9am doors open, McMenamins Edgefield, 2126 SW Halsey St., Troutdale. $30.

Brookings Concerts in the Park, Rose City Kings, 1pm, Azalea Park, Brookings. FREE.

Men in Blazers, 7pm, McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside St., Portland. $20-$60.

Tuesday, 6/19

Orca Month: DamNation screening, 5:30pm, Rogue Brewer’s on the Bay, 2320 SE Marine Science Dr., Newport. FREE.

Michael Franti & Spearhead w/ Victoria Canal & Dustin Thomas, 7pm, Les Schwab Amphitheater, Bend. $46.50.

Violent Femmes, 7:30pm, Britt Pavilion, 350 1st St., Jacksonville, brittfest.org. $29-$49.

Wednesday, 6/20

Conversation Project: Good Food, Bad Food Agriculture, Ethics, and Personal Choice, 6:30pm, Ontario Community Library, 388 SW Second St., Ontario. FREE.

Chris Isaak, 7:30pm, Britt Pavilion, 350 1st St., Jacksonville, brittfest.org. $29-$276.

Thursday, 6/21

Corvallis Arts Walk, galleries, studios, & arts/crafts stores host art demos, 4pm, downtown Corvallis & OSU, Corvallis. FREE.

Conversation Project: Good Food, Bad Food Agriculture, Ethics, and Personal Choice, 6:30pm, Eastern Oregon University, 1 University Blvd., Ackerman 210, La Grande. FREE.

Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox, 8:45pm, Britt Pavilion, 350 1st St., Jacksonville, brittfest.org. $28-$216.

4 Peaks Music Festival, 20 bands, 3 stages, through 6/24, Stevenson Ranch, 21085 Knott Rd., Bend. $185.

Friday, 6/22

50th Annual Summer Arts Festival, noon-9pm today, 10am-9pm tomorrow & 10am-4pm Sunday, Umpqua Valley Arts Ctr, 1624 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg.

Organic Beer Fest, 50 organic beers, ciders & meads & live music & food, through 6/25, Overlook Park, Portland.

Salem Summer Solstice 5/10K, 7pm, Minto Brown Park, Salem. $12.

Saturday, 6/23

Good in the Hood Multi-Cultural Music & Food Festival, ft. live music, a parade, information Village, Market place, beer & wine garden & youth venue, 6-10pm today, 2018, parade tomorrow 11am, noon-8pm tomorrow & noon-8pm Sunday, King School Park, Portland. FREE.

Indigo Girls w/ Lucy Wainwright Roche, Oregon Zoo, Portland, 7pm, all ages, zooconcerts.com. $39.50-$99.50.

Jeff Dunham, 8:30pm, Britt Pavilion, 350 1st St., Jacksonville, brittfest.org. $49-$596.

Portland Saturday Market 45th Anniversary, all day today & tomorrow, 2 S.W. Naito Pwky., Portland. FREE.

Redmond Street Festival, Arts, Crafts, Antiques, Food, Beer-Wine Garden, Live Entertainment, today & tomorrow, downtown 6th St., Redmond.

Sunday, 6/24

Brookings Concerts in the Park, Sister Swing, 1pm, Azalea Park, Brookings. FREE.

Primus & Mastodon, 6:30pm, Les Schwab Amphitheater, Bend, bendconcerts.com. $49.50.

Monday, 6/25

2018 Summer Festival ft. music of Mozart, Dvořák, Bach & more, today through 7/29, cmnw.org.

Tuesday, 6/26

Conversation Project: Race and Place Racism and Resilience in Oregon’s Past and Future, 6:30pm, Southeast Uplift Neighborhood Coalition, 3534 SE Main St., Portland. FREE.

Primus & Mastodon, 6:30pm, Britt Pavilion, 350 1st St., Jacksonville, brittfest.org. $32-$66.

Con Brio, 7pm, 1003 NW Stewart Park Dr, Roseburg.

Wednesday, 6/27

Saké Fest PDX, chefs show how to pair saké & food, 5:30-9pm, Oregon Convention Ctr. $58-$78.

Next Generation Climate Justice Action Camp, all day through 7/3, Lobster Creek Camp, Gold Beach. $350 but available scholarships available.

Thursday, 6/28

Conversation Project: “How Do Our Values Influence Environmental Policy?”, 3pm, Southeast Uplift Neighborhood Coalition 3534 SE Main St., Portland. FREE.

Modified Style Portland Presents: Fashion Show 2018, 7pm, McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W. Burnside St., Portland. $10.20-$50.

Trampled By Turtles w/ Deer Tick, 7pm, Britt Pavilion, 350 1st St., Jacksonville, brittfest.org. $27-$42.

Friday, 6/29

8th Annual Cider Summit PDX, the region’s largest hard cider tasting festival, today 3-8pm & tomorrow, 12-5pm, VIP session starts at 2pm, The Fields Park, 1099 NW Overton St., Portland, cidersummitnw.com/portlandeventinfo.html. $35.

Conversation Project: Fish Tales: Traditions & Challenges of Seafood in Oregon, 6pm, Southwestern Oregon Community College: Curry Campus, 96082 Lone Rach Pkwy., Brookings. FREE.

Trampled By Turtles w/ Deer Tick, Oregon Zoo, Portland, 7pm, all ages, zooconcerts.com. $30-$90.

Saturday, 6/30

Les Schwab Tires Red, White, & Blues 10K, 15K & Half Marathon Run/Walk, 7:30am-noon, Willamette Christian Church, West Linn. $75-$100.

2018 Harrisburg Firecracker 5K, 9am, Harrisburg High School Track, Harrisburg. $10-$20.

2018 Roseburg K9 Pursuit 5K​, 9am, Stewart Park, Roseburg. $20-$30.

Christopher Titus, 6pm, Mill Casino, 3201 Termont Ave., North Bend. $15-$20.

NASCAR K&N Pro Series Race, Douglas County Speedway, 6pm race, 916-676-0010 ext. 1103, bmrnapa.com.

Belle & Sebastian w/ Japanese Breakfast, Oregon Zoo, Portland, 7pm, all ages, zooconcerts.com. $35-$95.

David Cross, “Oh, Come On,” 9pm, McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W. Burnside St., Portland. $35.

July

Tuesday, 7/3

Haines Stampede & Rodeo, today & tomorrow, Haines, hainesstampede.com, 541-786-8788.

Larkin Poe, 7pm, 1003 NW Stewart Park Dr, Roseburg.

Wednesday, 7/4

Annual Fourth of July Run, 7:45am, 1195 E. Main St., Ashland, 541-488-5340, ashlandparksandrec.org.

Stars & Stripes Salem 5K, 8am, Salem Riverfront Park Amphitheater 200 Water St NE, Salem. $20-$35.

Sunriver 4th of July Fest, 10:30am-4pm, bike parade, entertainment, games, food, watermelon eating contest, rock wall, fire & police vehicles, more, villageatsunriver.com, 57100 Beaver Dr., Sunriver. FREE.

Monmouth Mini Marathon, 2.6 miles, 11:30am, City Hall, Monmouth. $15.

Roseburg Hometown Fourth of July Fireworks, 2-10pm, fireworks 10pm, Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2110 Frear St., Roseburg. 541-677-1708. FREE.

Klamath Freedom Days, parade, fireworks, activities, Brew & Q, today through 7/8, Main Street Klamath Falls, Klamath County Fairgrounds, & Steens Sports Park, klamath.org.

Harrisburg Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration, all day, Harrisburg, ci.harrisburg.or.us.

Roseburg Graffiti Week, through 7/8, multiple classic car events & festivities, graffitiweekend.com.

Waterfront Blues Festival, all day through 7/7, blues artists, food & fireworks, Tom McCall Waterfront Park, Portland. $40.

Friday, 7/6

Steve Martin & Martin Short, 6:30pm, Les Schwab Amphitheater, Bend. $79-$199.

The Damned, Alice Bag & Giuda, 8pm, McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W. Burnside St., Portland. $25.

Saturday, 7/7

Oakridge Concerts in the Park, bring lawn chair or blanket, bring picnic or purchase from vendors. No alcohol. Beer garden for 21+, 2-8:20pm, oakridgeconcerts.webs.com, Greenwaters Park. 48362 Hwy. 58,Oakridge. FREE.

West Coast Wrestling Connection, live taping of pro wrestling, 2pm today & tomorrow, Camp Withycombe Armory, Portland. $15.

Hells Canyon Junior Rodeo, parade, dance, awards ceremony, mutton busting & dummy roping for Mini-Mites (ages 0-4), ranch-style bronco riding & bulls for the senior contestants (ages 15-18), Halfway Fairgrounds, Halfway, 541-742-4222.

Tualatin Concerts on the Commons, enjoy a free concert each Fri. night in July & August at the Tualatin Commons, 6:30-8:30pm, Tualatin Lake of the Commons, 8325 S.W. Nyberg St., Tualatin, tualatinoregon.gov/recreation/concerts-commons. FREE.

Sunday, 7/8

Brookings Concerts in the Park, Dirty Revival, 1pm, Azalea Park, Brookings. FREE.

Conversation Project: Faith & Politics in Oregon & Beyond, how do faith systems influence political beliefs—and vice versa—today, in Oregon and nationally, 2pm, Florence United Methodist Church 333 Kingwood St., Florence. FREE.

Steve Martin & Martin Short ft. The Steep Canyon Rangers & Jeff Babko, 6:30pm, McMenamins Edgefield, 2126 S.W. Halsey St., Troutdale. $89-$225.

2018 Summer Festival continues. See 6/25

West Coast Wrestling Connection continues. See 7/7.

Monday, 7/9

Ann Wilson of Heart, 7:30pm, Elsinore Theater, Salem, elsinoretheatre.com

TUESDAY, 7/10

Danny Duncan: Virginity Rocks World Tour, 7pm, Hawthorne Theatre, Portland. $25-$99.

Ranky Tanky, 7pm, 1003 NW Stewart Park Dr, Roseburg.

Oregon Shakespeare Festival: The Way the Mountain Moved, Thomas Theatre, Ashland.

Summer Sounds Concert in the Park, Tuesdays through 7/31: 7/10: Abbey Road Live, 7/17: Front Row w/ free ice cream, 7/24 Rewind & 7/31 Dusty Herd, Harrisburg, ci.harrisburg.or.us.

Wednesday, 7/11

Ann Wilson of Heart, 8pm, Britt Pavilion, 350 1st St., Jacksonville, brittfest.org. $32-$276.

Social Distortion Low Cut Connie & Aaron Lee Tasjan, 8pm today & tomorrow, Roseland Theater, Portland. $35-$175.

Thursday, 7/12

Harefest 8: The Mother of All Tribute Band Festivals, 4-11:30pm, 6255 Arndt Rd., Canby. $3-$30.

Munch & music, 5:30-9:30pm every Thursday through Aug. 16, Drake Park, downtown Bend. FREE.

Portland Dance Festival, the Northwest’s Largest Country & Swing Dance Party, 6:30pm today, all day tomorrow & 7/15, Portland Sheraton Airport Hotel, Portland, portlanddancefestival.com.

Arlo Guthrie & Janis Ian, 7pm, Britt Pavilion, 350 1st St., Jacksonville, brittfest.org.

Social Distortion w/ Low Cut Connie & Aaron Lee Tasjan, 8pm, Roseland Theater, Portland. $35-$175.

Hells Canyon Motorcycle Rally, today through 7/16, hellscanyonrally.com, 541-519-2049.

Friday, 7/13

58th Annual Rose Cup Races, today through 7/15, showcases seven classes of road racing, 7:30am to 4pm daily, Portland International Raceway, 1940 N. Victory Blvd., Portland, rosecup.com. $5-$50.

Sisters Artist Marketplace, Arts, Crafts, Some Antiques, Some Commercial, Beer-Wine Garden, Food & Live Entertainment, today & tomorrow, downtown Sisters, Sisters.

Sutherlin Stampede Rodeo & Parade, full of bronco riding, mutton busting, team roping & barrel racing, 7pm today & tomorrow, 10-11:30am parade tomorrow, Sutherlin Rodeo, Sutherlin.

Saturday, 7/14

The Big Float, float on the Willamette River for Human Access Project, 7:30am-6:30pm, Tom McCall Bowl, Waterfront Park, Portland.

Brookings Second Saturday Art Walk, Galleries included on the Walk: Manley Art Ctr, Chetco Community Library, Wrights Custom Framing/Fog & Fine Art Gallery, Dewey’s Digs, Signatures Gallery, Brian Scott Gallery, A Wild Bird & Backyard General Store & Feather Your Nest, 3-6pm, Brookings. FREE.

Béla Fleck & The Flecktones, David Grisman Trio & The Jerry Douglas Band, 6:30pm, Oregon Zoo, Portland, 7pm, all ages, zooconcerts.com. $39.50-$99.50.

Dirty Dash, wade through mud pits while grappling with pig-themed obstacles, kids events, Albany, thedirtydash.com.

Leann Rimes, Love is Love Tour, 6:30pm, Elsinore Theatre, Salem, elsinoretheatre.com.

Straight No Chaser, 8pm, Britt Pavilion, 350 1st St., Jacksonville, brittfest.org. $32-$264.

Encounters of the Third Kind, PG movie, Riverfront Park, Salem, movies begin at dusk in the park’s south end, bring blankets, low chairs, snacks & non-alcoholic drinks, volunteers needed at each showing, 503-589-2197. FREE.

Barrel to Keg Relay, 70-mile relay, Philomath to Newport, eclectidedgeracing.com.

Sunday, 7/15

Aimee Mann, Oregon Zoo, Portland, 7pm, all ages, zooconcerts.com. $30-$60.

Melissa Etheridge, Oregon Zoo, Portland, 7pm, all ages, zooconcerts.com. $39.50-$99.50.

Chris Blue, 7:30pm, Britt Pavilion, 350 1st St., Jacksonville, brittfest.org. $26-$168.

Car Seat Headrest & Naked Giants, 8:30pm, McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W. Burnside St., Portland. $24.

Monday, 7/16

ADULT SWIM Presents: The Pillows ft. FLCL, 7pm, Hawthorne Theatre, Portland. SOLD OUT.

Tuesday, 7/17

Teskey Brothers 7pm, 1003 NW Stewart Park Dr, Roseburg.

Wednesday, 7/18

Conversation Project: “What Is Cultural Appropriation?,” how do we make sense of this & what effect does it have on us as individuals & as Oregonians, Hollywood Mental Health, 1827 NE 44th Ave., ste 230, Portland. $5.

Thursday, 7/19

Hula-Palozza Putting Challenge, four-person scramble played on Running Y’s Executive Putting Course, it’s a small-scale golf course like miniature golf without the clown heads & windmills, register at 3pm, start at 4pm, klamath.org, $37.50 per person, $150 for a team of four.

Happy Together: The Turtles, The Association, Chuch Negron, The Cowsills & more, 7:30pm, Britt Pavilion, 350 1st St., Jacksonville, brittfest.org. $29-$276.

Northwest String Summit, w/ YMSB, Greensky Bluegrass, The Infamous Stringdusters, Railroad Earth & more, through 7/22, Horning’s Hideout, North Plains, stringsummit.com.

Friday, 7/20

Chainsaw Art Festival, chainsaw carvers at work, carving auctions, arts & crafts, food, today noon-6pm; 7/22 10am-6pm; 7/23 10am-3pm, McKenzie Track & Field, 51326 Blue River Dr. (Hwy 126 Milepost 40). $3.

Southern Oregon Kite Festival kick off, 7pm, Brookings-Harbor High School Gym. FREE.

Father John Misty, 8;30pm, Britt Pavilion, 350 1st St., Jacksonville, brittfest.org. $28-$42.

38th Annual Cathedral Park Jazz Festival, 3 days of Portland’s best jazz, through 7/22, Cathedral Park, Portland.

Saturday, 7/21

Portland Highland Games, family friendly event w/ Scottish Highland music, athletics, dancing, piping, drumming competitions, cultural activities, 8am-6pm, Mt. Hood Community College, 26000 S.E. Stark St., greshamoregon.gov.

26th Annual Southern Oregon Kite Festival, 10am-4pm today & tomorrow, Port of Brookings-Harbor, Brookings. FREE.

The Roots, all ages, 7pm, Oregon Zoo, Portland, zooconcerts.com. $57.50-$117.50.

Rodney Carrington 8:30pm, Britt Pavilion, 350 1st St., Jacksonville, brittfest.org. $38-$208.

Roseburg Beer Week, today through 7/28, multiple events & festivities, brewburg.com.

Tuesday, 7/24

Jackson Browne, 6:30pm, Les Schwab Amphitheater, Bend. $50-$95.

Los Lonely Boys, 6:30pm, Elsinore Theatre, Salem, elsinoretheatre.com.

Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper, 7pm, 1003 NW Stewart Park Dr, Roseburg.

Creed Bratton of The Office, 8pm, Hawthorne Theatre, Portland. $20.

Wednesday, 7/25

Sheryl Crow, 6:30pm, Les Schwab Amphitheater, Bend. $46-$90.

Britt Orchestra, Opening Night, 7:30pm, Britt Pavilion, 350 1st St., Jacksonville, brittfest.org. $10-$45.

“Philosophy of Art and Music,” e-class taught through OSU for 1 credit focused on music of Phish, experience the band and its impact, runs through 8/17, RSVP at jenkstep@oregonstate.edu.

Thursday, 7/26

Oregon Brewers Festival, starts with parade today 11:30am-12, continues with festival through 7/30, Parade: Siteworks Building, 240 S.E. 2nd Ave, Portland, oregonbrewfest.com. FREE. Festival: 12 to 9pm Thurs-Sun; 12pm to 7pm Sun, Tom McCall Waterfront Park. Free admission, costs additional to drink.

Myrtle Creek Summer Festival, 4-10pm today & 10am-11pm tomorrow & Saturday through 7/29, Millsite Park, 541-863-5233, myrtlecreekchamber.com.

The Decemberists w/ Whitney, 6:30pm, Les Schwab Amphitheater, Bend. $40.50.

Friday, 7/27

Balloons Over Bend & Children’s Festival, today through 7/29. Children’s Festival takes place in Deschutes Historical Museum, 10am-4pm 7/29. Balloon launch 5:30am Fri., Sat., & Sun. at RE Jewel Elementary, Bend. balloonsoverbend.com. Night glow & launches FREE.

The Psychedlic Furs w/ X, Oregon Zoo, Portland, 7pm, all ages, zooconcerts.com. $35-$95.

Streetlight Manifesto, 7pm, McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, Portland. $23.50.

32nd Annual International Pinot Noir Celebration, 7:30-11:30pm, in the Oak Grove at Linfield College, McMinnville, 21+ only, International Pinot Noir Association, ipnc.org.

NorthWest World Reggae Festival, ft. Akae Beka & many more, today through 7/29, nwwrf.com. $140 w/ camping.

Newberry Event Music & Art Festival, today through 7/29, Diamond Stone Lodge, 16693 Sprague Loop, La Pine, newberryevent.com.

Britt Orchestra Pines of Rome & Measha Brueggergosman, Britt Pavilion, 350 1st St., Jacksonville, brittfest.org. $10-$45.

Saturday, 7/28

Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’, 7pm, Oregon Zoo, Portland, 7pm, all ages, zooconcerts.com. $39.50-$149.

Britt Orchestra Brahms & Sasha Cooke, 7:30pm, Britt Pavilion, 350 1st St., Jacksonville, brittfest.org. $10-$45.

The Incredibles, PG movie, Riverfront Park, Salem, movies begin at dusk in the park’s south end, bring blankets, low chairs, snacks & non-alcoholic drinks, volunteers needed at each showing, 503-589-2197. FREE.

Flutestock in Elkton, honor the Native American flute & its music during a family friendly, open mic weekend, craft & food vendors, flute playing workshops & two small concerts featuring seven local artists, today & tomorrow, 541-914-9311. FREE.

Siskiyou Outback, 50 miles, 50K, 15K, eclecticedgeracing.com. Cost varies.

Sunday, 7/29

Art in the Park 2018, 8am, Dallas City Park, Academy Street Side, Dallas. FREE.

Brookings Concerts in the Park, Jake Gill, 1pm, Azalea Park, Brookings. FREE.

Passport to Pinot tasting showcases pinot noir from 70+ wineries worldwide & 15 Northwest chefs, 21+, 2-6pm, Oak Grove at Linfield College, 900 S.E. Baker St., McMinnville, ipnc.org. $125-$250.

TUESDAY, 7/31

Dakha Brakha, 7pm, 1003 NW Stewart Park Dr, Roseburg.

August

Wednesday, 8/1

Benton County Fair & Rodeo, 11am-11pm today & tomorrow, 11am-midnight Friday & Saturday, Benton County Fairgrounds, Corvallis. FREE-$20.

Music on the Halfshell, Teskey Brothers, 7pm, Roseburg, halfshell.org. FREE.

Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo, today through 8/4, ft: America 8/1, Big & Rich 8/2, Grand Funk Railroad 8/3 & Gary Allan 8/4, Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 S.W. Airport Way, Redmond, expo.deschutes.org/fair, 548-2711.

THursday, 8/2

Oregon Shakespeare Festival: Snow in Midsummer, through 9/29, Angus Bowmer Theatre, Ashland.

Friday, 8/3

Tualatin Crawfish Festival, concerts, food, fun activities, today & tomorrow, Tualatin Community Park, 8515 S.W. Tualatin Road, tualatinoregon.gov.

Adam Ant: The Anthems Tour w/ The Fixx, Oregon Zoo, Portland, 7pm, all ages, zooconcerts.com. $35-$95.

Britt Orchestra: Beethoven & Jonathon Biss, 7:30pm, Britt Pavilion, 350 1st St., Jacksonville, brittfest.org. $10-$45.

Summer Sounds Outdoor Movies: 8/3 Star Wars: The Last Jedi, 8/10 Grease, 8/17 Wonder Woman & 8/24 Top Gun & 8/31 Coco, start at dusk, Riverfront Park, 1st & Smith St., Harrisburg. FREE.

Cascades Lake Relay, 216 miles, 132-mile relay, Diamond Lake, eclectidedgeracing.com.

Oregon Jamboree, country music festival, today through 8/5, Sweet Home, oregonjamboree.com.

Pickathon, ft. Built To Spill, Shakey Graves, Broken Social Scene & more, through 8/5, Pendarvis Farm, Happy Valley, pickathon.com.

Saturday, 8/4

Willie Nelson & Family w/ Alison Krauss, 6:30pm, Les Schwab Amphitheater, Bend. SOLD OUT.

Amos Lee w/ Bailen, Oregon Zoo, Portland, 7pm, all ages, zooconcerts.com. $35-$95.

Britt Orchestra, Appalachian Spring & Edgar Meyer, 7:30pm, Britt Pavilion, 350 1st St., Jacksonville, brittfest.org. $10-$45.

Coco, PG movie, Riverfront Park, Salem, movies begin at dusk in the park’s south end, bring blankets, low chairs, snacks & non-alcoholic drinks, volunteers needed at each showing, 503-589-2197. FREE.

Sunday, 8/5

Anthony Lakes Mountain Bike Festival, guided rides for all abilities & a kids park, BBQ, live tunes, local beverages, 11am-3pm, North Powder, anthonylakes.com.

Pixies w/ Sleigh Bells, 6:30pm, Les Schwab Amphitheater, Bend. $43.50.

tuesday, 8/7

Douglas County Fair, 7am-11pm through 8/11, Douglas County Faigrounds, 2110 Frear St., Roseburg.

Nitty Gritty Band, 7:30pm, Douglas County Fair. douglasfairgrounds.com. $30-$38.

Baker County Fair, Baker County Fairgrounds, family friendly event celebrating the agriculture, volunteer groups & businesses of Baker County, children’s events, 4-H, FFA & open class home arts, free entertainment, vendors. Baker City, 532-7881.

Wednesday, 8/8

Brookings Concerts in the Park, Tomy Rigney & Flambeau, 6pm, Azalea Park, Brookings. FREE.

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, 7:30pm, Douglas County Fair. douglasfairgrounds.com. $30-$38.

thursday, 8/9

Amos Lee, 6:30pm, Les Schwab Amphitheater, Bend. $39-$59.

Daryl Hall & John Oates, 7pm, Rose Quarter, Portland.

Gary Allen, 7:30pm, Douglas County Fair. douglasfairgrounds.com. $30-$38.

Friday, 8/10

Pirates of the Pacific Festival, a pirate adventure with music, merchants, sword play, cannon fire, food & piratical fun & mayhem, noon-9pm, today through Aug. 12, Port of Brookings-Harbor. piratesofthepacificfestival.net. FREE.

Huckleberry Festival, car show, vendors, games, food, music in the park, 5-8:30pm today, all day tomorrow & 8/12, downtown North Powder.

Papa Roach, 7:30pm, Douglas County Fair. douglasfairgrounds.com. $30-$38.

Beloved Festival of Sacred Music, Art & Yoga, today through 8/13, Tidewater, global music & cutting edge technology, belovedfestival.com.

Britt Orchestra: Bernstein Centennial & Anthony Marwood, Britt Pavilion, 350 1st St., Jacksonville, brittfest.org. $10-$45.

Saturday, 8/11

Rockin’ Around the Block Car Show, classic cars & hot rods competing in several different classes, live music, food vendors, kids’ activities, door prize drawings, awards, 8am-5pm, 503-927-2030, Gresham, greshamoregon.gov.

Oakridge Keg & Cask Festival, 3-11pm, beer, wine, food & music, Oakridge. FREE.

Challenge of the Champions Bullriding, bullriders try to stay up for 8 seconds, 4pm, Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2110 Frear St., Roseburg.

Demolition Derby, 7pm, Baker County Fair Grounds, Baker City, hainesstampede.com.

Britt Orchestra Spectacular: Closing Night, 7:30pm, Britt Pavilion, 350 1st St., Jacksonville, brittfest.org.

Kutless, 7:30pm, Douglas County Fair. douglasfairgrounds.com. $30-$38.

$10-$45.

Jack White, 8pm, Rose Quarter, 1 Ctr Court, Portland.

Greatest Showman, PG movie, Riverfront Park, Salem, movies begin at dusk in the park’s south end, bring blankets, low chairs, snacks & non-alcoholic drinks, volunteers needed at each showing, 503-589-2197. FREE.

High Street Hustle, 8K, 5K, Salem, eclecticedgeracing.com. Cost varies.

Huntington Pioneer Days, a celebration of the pioneer & Native American heritage that shaped this corner of North East Oregon including Native American dancers, pioneer living history performers, live music, children’s activities, community BBQ, more, today through 8/21, downtown Huntington, 216-3465.

Sunday, 8/12

India Festival, back to back South Asian performances, 11am-9pm, Pioneer Courthouse, Portland. FREE.

Tuesday, 8/14

Altan, 7pm, 1003 NW Stewart Park Dr, Roseburg.

Wednesday, 8/15

Conversation Project: Ritual & Ceremony in Modern Life, 6pm, 1827 N.E. 44th Ave., ste. 230, Portland. $5.

thursday, 8/16

Bend Brewfest, noon today, tomorrow & Saturday, Aug. 18, Les Schwab Amphitheater, Bend. FREE.

Free Rein Summer Tour 2018: Rebelution, Stephen Marley, Common Kinds & Zion I, 6pm, Britt Pavilion, 350 1st St., Jacksonville, brittfest.org. $29.50-$49.50.

Bi-Mart Willamette Country Music Festival, today through 8/19, Alabama, Eric Church, Lady Antebellum, Kid Rock & more. Brownsville. willamettecountrymusicfestival.com.

Friday, 8/17

Sunriver Music Festival Pops Concert, 7:30pm, Church of the Nazarene, 1270 N.E. 27th St., Bend, 593-9310, sunriver.org. $10-$50.

Sutherlin Blackberry Festival, today through 8/19, Central Park in Sutherlin, 459-3280, blackberry-festival.com.

Saturday, 8/18

Monkey Face Half Marathon, 7am half marathon & relay, 7:45am 7 miles, 8am 4 mile run & walk, Smith Rock State Park, 9241 N.E. Crooked River Dr., Terrebonne. PinkBuffalo.com. Prices vary.

Celtic Highland Games, Riverbend Park, Roseburg, today & tomorrow, 9am-5pm, dcscots.org.

Oregon Handmade Bicycle Show, finest bicycles & creators show off, 9:30am-7pm today & 11am-4pm tomorrow, Cathedral Park Place, 6635 N Baltimore Ave, Portland, oregonframebuilders.org.

Henry Goes Wine, winery and vineyard tours, wine specials & great food noon-10pm, Henry Estate Winery, 687 Hubbard Creek Road, Umpqua.

Punch Brothers & Andrew Bird, 7pm, Oregon Zoo, Portland, 7pm, all ages, zooconcerts.com. $39.50-$99.50.

Sisters Wild West Show, arts & crafts entertainment includes 9 western skits w/ western facade town & demo, through 8/19, Oak St., Sisters,

PDX Adult Soapbox Derby, more than 40 teams compete, all day, Mt. Tabor Park, Portland, soapboxracer.com.

tuesday, 8/21

Steve Miller Band w/ Peter Frampton, 6:30pm, Les Schwab Amphitheater, Bend. $69-$139.

Pink Martini w/ special guests, 7pm, 1003 NW Stewart Park Dr, Roseburg.

Wednesday, 8/22

National Parks Free Entrance Day, National Park Service birthday, nps.gov/findapark/feefreeparks.htm.Oregon State Fair, today through 9/4, Salem, oregonstatefair.org.

thursday, 8/23

Festa Italiana, Italianamerican festival, today through 8/25 11am-11pm, Pioneer Courthouse Square, 701 S.W. 6th Ave., Portland, festa-italiana.org. FREE.

Dispatch w/ Nahko & Medicine for the People, 6:15pm, Britt Pavilion, 350 1st St., Jacksonville, brittfest.org. $28-$43.

Friday, 8/24

Airshow of the Cascades, vintage aircraft on display, Warbirds in the air, Les Schwab car show, glider & helicopter rides, fireworks, food, music, more, 2-11pm today & 9am-5:30pm tomorrow, Madras Airport, 2028 NW Berg Dr., Madras, 475-0155, cascadeairshow.com. $15.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi PG movie, Riverfront Park, Salem, movies begin at dusk in the park’s south end, bring blankets, low chairs, snacks & non-alcoholic drinks, volunteers needed at each showing, 503-589-2197. FREE.

Brandi Carlile, 7pm, Britt Pavilion, 350 1st St., Jacksonville, brittfest.org. $33.50-$258.

Dispatch w/ Nahko & Medicine for the People & Scatter Their Own, 7pm, Portland, 7pm, all ages, zooconcerts.com. $39-$46.

Styx, 7pm, Oregon State Fairgrounds. $40-$75.

Hood to Coast Relay, 200 miles, Mt. Hood to Seaside, eclecticedgeracing.com. Cost varies.

Oregon State Fair, all day through 9/3, Oregon State Fairgrounds, Salem. Prices vary.

Saturday, 8/25

Chris Brown Memorial Freedom Ride (formerly the Crater Lake Freedom Poker Run), 8am-6pm, Steen Sports Park & the VFW, downtown Klamath Falls, klamath.org.

Brandi Carilile, 6:30pm, Les Schwab Amphitheater, Bend. $45-$75.

Anthrax, 7pm, Historic Ashland Armory, Ashland. $25.

Pink Martini, 7pm, Oregon Zoo, Portland, 7pm today & tomorrow, all ages, zooconcerts.com. $37.50-$99.50.

Randy Houser w/ Blackhawk, 7pm, Oregon State Fairgrounds. $40-$75.

Sunday, 8/26

Brookings Concerts in the Park, Boys of Summer (Eagles cover band), 1pm, Azalea Park, Brookings. FREE.

Monday, 8/27

American Idol Live, 7pm, Oregon State Fairgrounds. $40-$70.

Peter Frampton, 8pm, Britt Pavilion, 350 1st St., Jacksonville, brittfest.org. $32-$292.

tuesday, 8/28

Dave Matthews Band, 5pm, Les Schwab Amphitheater, Bend. SOLD OUT.

Roots & Boots, 7pm Oregon State Fairgrounds. $40-$75.

Wednesday, 8/29

Faith & Family Night ft. Skillet, 7pm, Oregon State Fairgrounds. $40-$75.

thursday, 8/30

Conversation Project: Showing Up, facilitator Chi Mei Tam in this conversation to explore what it means to be part of a community, 7pm, Gaiety Hollow, 545 Mission St. SE, Salem. FREE.

Portugal. The Man, 7pm, Britt Pavilion, 350 1st St., Jacksonville, brittfest.org. $38-$69.

Kool & The Gang w/ The Village People, 7pm, Oregon State Fairgrounds. $40-$75.

Cambia Portland Classic, all day through Sunday, Sept. 2, Columbia Edgewater Country Club, 2220 N.E. Marine Dr., Portland. Prices vary.

Friday, 8/31

Portugal. The Man, w/ Shabazz Palaces, 5pm, Les Schwab Amphitheater, Bend. $39.50.

John Kay Steppenwolf w/ The Guess Who, 7pm, Oregon State Fairgrounds. $40-$75.

September

Saturday, 9/1

Fort Umpqua Days, 6am-6pm, 15850 State Highway 38 W Elkton.elktonbutterflies.com/fort-umpqua

The Original Wailers w/ Chali 2na, 6:30pm, Britt Pavilion, 350 1st St., Jacksonville, brittfest.org. $28-$43.

Masters of Illusions, 7pm, Oregon State Fairgrounds. $40-$75.

Oregon Symphony, 7pm, Oregon Zoo, Portland, 7pm today & tomorrow, all ages, zooconcerts.com. $35-$95.

Elsinore Theatrical Productions presents Annie Get Your Gun, starring Miss America 2002, Katie Harmon, today & tomorrow & 9/6-9/9, Elsinore Theatre, Salem, elsinoretheatre.com.

Free Fishing Weekend, Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife, fish, crab & clam without a license, 800-720-6339, dfw.state.or.us/education/angling/free_fishing.asp. FREE.

Hardesty Hardcore Trail Runs, 14 miles & 5.5 miles, Hardesty Mtns. eclecticedgeracing.com

Oregon Trail Wagon Encampment, living history reenactment of a wagon encampment at the Oregon Trail Interpretive Center, meet pioneers & mountain men, watch demonstrations, today & tomorrow, Baker City, 523-1843.

Sisters Fall Street Festival, arts, crafts, live music, food, beer garden & more, all day today & tomorrow, downtown, Sisters.

Sunriver 10K/5K, Sunriver. Sunriver eclecticedgeracing.com

Sunday, 9/2

Vineyard Tour Bike Ride, rural roads along the Umpqua River, five routes ranging from 15-100 miles, registration 7-9am, thevineyardtour.com.

Brookings Concerts in the Park, Igor & the Red Elvises, 1pm, Azalea Park, Brookings. FREE.

Masters of Illusions, 7pm, Oregon State Fairgrounds. $40-$75.

Monday, 9/3

Old Dominion & Michael Ray, 4pm, Oregon State Fairgrounds. $40-$75.

thursday, 9/6

Conversation Project: “Where Are You From?”,what makes us “Oregonian?”, noon, Oregon State Capitol 900 Court St. SE, Salem

Good Vibes w/ Jason Mraz & Brett Dennen, 7pm, Britt Pavilion, 350 1st St., Jacksonville, brittfest.org. $46-$89.

Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, 7:30pm, McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, Portland. $27.50-$30.

Friday 9/7

Pine Fest Music Festival, eclectic mix of music, 4-10pm today & 2pm-10pm tomorrow 742-6420.

Voodoo Threauxdown: ft. Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Galactic, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, New Breed Brass Band w/ Cyril Neville, Walter Wolfman Washington, 6:30pm, Britt Pavilion, 350 1st St., Jacksonville, brittfest.org. $32-$236.

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit w. Aimee Mann, 7pm, Oregon Zoo, Portland, 7pm today & tomorrow, all ages, zooconcerts.com. $39.50-$99.50.

Sisters Folk Festival, today through 9/9, Sisters, sistersfolkfestival.org, 549-4979. $50-$150.

Saturday, 9/8

North Umpqua Fly Tying Festival, Glide Community Center, 8am-4pm, 496-0770, umpquavalleyflyfishers.org.

Walterville Fair & Waddle, 8am Waddle 5K run/walk, 11am parade, 11:30am BBQ chicken dinner (until gone), ends at 3pm, Walterville Community Center, 39259 Camp Creek Rd. (Hwy. 126E, MP 12.5). FREE.

Gold Beach Brew & Art Fest, craft brews on tap, live music, classic car show, food, artisan craft vendors, wineries, art show & sale, Event Center On The Beach, 29392 Ellensburg Ave., Gold Beach, goldbeachbrewfest.org. $10 advance, $15 at door, adult admission includes festival logo glass & 2 tokens for craft brew samples.

Race to the Bar, 10K, 5K, Seaside, eclecticedgeracing.com. Cost varies.

Sunday, 9/9

The Mavericks & Los Lobos, 7pm, Britt Pavilion, 350 1st St., Jacksonville, brittfest.org. $29-$208.

The Blast Color Run, 10K, 5K, Roseburg, eclecticedgeracing.com. Cost varies.

Monday, 9/10

The Bloody Mary Fest, 1-4pm, The North Warehouse, 723 N. Tillamook St., Portland, facebook.com/BloodyLiberationParty.

Tuesday, 9/11

Boy George & Culture Club, 7:30pm, Britt Pavilion, 350 1st St., Jacksonville, brittfest.org. $43-$89.

Wednesday, 9/12

Billy Idol, 7pm, Oregon Zoo, Portland, 7pm today & tomorrow, all ages, zooconcerts.com. $31-$232.

Rodrigo y Gabriela, 7:30pm, Britt Pavilion, 350 1st St., Jacksonville, brittfest.org.

Umpqua Plein Air, today through 9/15, Umpqua Valley Arts Center, Fir Grove Park, 672-2532, uvarts.com.

Thursday, 9/13

Jake Owen, 7:30pm, Britt Pavilion, 350 1st St., Jacksonville, brittfest.org. $39-$99.

Friday, 9/14

Winston-Dillard Melon Festival, today through 9/16, Riverbend Park, Winston, Fri. noon-9pm, Sat. 10am-9pm (parade at 11am), Sun. 11am-4pm, 679-9466.

An Evening w/ Lyle Lovett & His Large Band, 7:30pm, Britt Pavilion, 350 1st St., Jacksonville, brittfest.org. $32-$138.

Saturday, 9/15

Roseburg Rod & Gun Club presents the Gun & Knife Show, 9am-5pm today & 9am-3pm tomorrow, Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2110 Frear St., Roseburg.

Septembeerfest, over 65 beers, ciders & meads on tap, live music, 1-9pm, Avery Park, S.W. Avery Park Dr., Corvallis. $15, kids under 12 FREE.

Prefontaine Memorial Run, 10K, 2 miles, high school 5K, Coos Bay, eclecticedgeracing.com. Cost varies.

Sunday, 9/16

Woodburn Triathlon, Woodburn, eclecticedgeracing.com. Cost varies.

Wednesday 9/19

The Head & The Heart w/ Blind Pilot, 6:30pm, Les Schwab Amphitheater, Bend. $39.50.

Liz Phair, 8:30pm, McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, Portland. $25-$30.

Friday 9/21

Petty Theft, San Francisco Tribute to Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, 8:30pm, McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, Portland. $18-$20.

Saturday 9/22

Florence Half Marathon, 13.1miles of fun presented by Pink Buffalo, 9am, Miller Park, 1651 18th St., Florence, PinkBuffalo.com.

Dahlia Show, today & tomorrow, Douglas County Fairgrounds, noon-4pm today & 10am-3pm tomorrow, 672-7352.

Johnny Marr, guitarist for The Smiths, 8pm, Roseland Theater, Portland. $27.50-$50.

Bridgeway Run For Recovery, 5K & 10K, Riverfront Park, Downtown Salem.

Sunday 9/23

Corvallis Fall Festival Run, 10K, 5K, Corvallis, eclecticedgeracing.com. Cost varies.

Sunday 9/23

Rise Against w/ AFI & Anti-Flag, 6:30pm, McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, Portland. $39.50-$45.

Friday, 9/28

Prestige Professional Wrestling, 7-10pm, Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 S.W. 53rd St., Corvallis. $20-50.

Saturday, 9/29

Mad Hatter Dash 5K, Salem, eclecticedgeracing.com. Cost varies.

Rhapsody in the Vineyard Wine Walk, purchase wine glass & walk to participating businesses for wine samples, 3:30-7pm, downtown Corvallis, 541-754-6624.

The Jesus Lizard w/ All Souls, 8pm, The Crystal Ballroom, Portland. $30-$35.

Sunday, 9/30

Garbage at Roseland Theater, 8 NW 6th Ave., Portland. SOLD OUT.

Far-off Lands

Selected Washington & California events

June

Friday, 6/15

Washington Brewers Festival, all-age beer festival w/food, live music, kid’s area, craft booths & more, today through 6/18, 4-9:30pm today, 11am-9pm 6/17 & 11:30am-5:30pm 6/18, Fri. is 21+ only, Marymoor Park, Redmond, WA, washingtonbeer.com. $25-$35, under 21 FREE.

Saturday, 6/16

Paradiso Festival, EDM, Gorge Amphitheatre, George, WA, all ages, 8pm, georgeamphitheatre.com.

Seattle Women’s Pride, produced by The Seattle Lesbian during LGBTQ Pride Month, Sole Repair Shop, Seattle, WA. seattlewomenspride.com.

Wednesday, 6/19

Chris Brown, 7pm, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn, WA.

Wednesday, 6/20

G-Eazy w/ Lil’ Uzi Vert, 7pm, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn, WA.

Thursday, 6/21

Chris Stapleton, 7pm, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn, WA.

Friday, 6/22

Kings of Leon, 7pm, The Gorge Amphitheatre, George, WA.

Saturday, 6/23

San Francisco Pride Parade & March, 10:30am today & tomorrow, Market & Beale, San Francisco, sfpride.org/parade. FREE.

Boise Music Festival ft. Robin Thicke, Echosmith Mat Kearney & more, Expo Idaho, 5610 North Glenwood St., Garden City, ID.

Wednesday, 6/27

Foreigner, 7pm, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn, WA.

thursday, 6/28

Kate Wolf Music Festival w/ Keb’ Mo’, Indigo Girls, Los Lobos, Leftover Salmon & more, today, tomorrow, & 7/1, Black Oak Ranch, Laytonville, CA, katewolfmusicfestival.com.

Friday, 6/29

Dead Co., 7pm, Gorge Amphitheatre, George, WA. georgeamphitheatre.com

Friday, 6/30

Seattle Taiwanese American Film Festival, 7 acclaimed Taiwanese films & several short films directed by aspiring Taiwanese American filmmakers, today & tomorrow, SIFF Cinema Uptown, Seattle, WA. siff.net.

July

Wednesday, 7/4

Fourth of July in Seattle, live music, games, food, fireworks & more, noon-11 pm, Gas Works Park, Seattle, seafair.com. FREE & paid options.

Renton History Museum Fabulous 4th of July, largest one-day event provides an array of entertaining options for everyone, Renton, WA. rentonwa.gov.

thursday, 7/5

High Sierra Music Festival, String Cheese Incident, Lettuce, California Honeydrops & more, today through 7/8, Quincy, CA, highsierramusic.com.

Friday, 7/6

Seattle International Beerfest, 3-day beer festival specializing in rare, hard-to-find beers, Seattle Center Fisher Pavilion, Seattle, seattlebeerfest.com.

Saturday, 7/7

Monterey Beer Festival, including a beer pong tournament, 12:30-5pm, 2004 Fairground Rd., Monterey, CA, montereybeerfestival.com.

Harry Styles w/ Kacey Musgraves, Key Arena, Seattle.

Saturday 7/14

36th Annual West Seattle Summer Fest, fun activities for the whole family, including shopping, live music, dining, beer gardens, and a kids play area, West Seattle Junction, Seattle, WA. wsjunction.org.

Festál: Arab Fest, showcase Arab culture and arts to increase understanding in the broader community, today & tomorrow, Seattle Ctr, Seattle, WA. seattlecenter.com.

Pentatonix, Gorge Amphitheatre, George, WA, all ages, 8:30pm, georgeamphitheatre.com.

Monday, July 16

Five Finger Death Punch & Breaking Benjamin, Gorge Amphitheatre, George, WA, all ages, 7pm, georgeamphitheatre.com.

Friday, 7/20

Capitol Hill Block Party, 3-day music & arts festival, taking over six city blocks for 3 days, food, live music w/ Father John Misty, Dillon Francis & Alvvays & more, today through 7/22, Between Broadway & 12th Ave. & E. Pine St & E. Union St, Capitol Hill, Seattle. capitolhillblockparty.com.

Phish, today through 7/22, Gorge Amphitheatre, George, WA, all ages, 7pm, georgeamphitheatre.com.

Saturday, 7/21

Chris Stapleton, Gorge Amphitheatre, George, WA, all ages, 7pm, georgeamphitheatre.com.

Saturday, 7/27

Foreigner, Gorge Amphitheatre, George, WA, all ages, 7pm, georgeamphitheatre.com.

Sunday, 7/29

Element Music Festival, Yak Attack, Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe & more, today through 7/29, Princeton, British Columbia, Canada, elementfestival.info.

August

thursday, 8/2

Summer Meltdown, Bassnectar, Big Gigantic, Beats Antique & more, today through 8/5, Whitehorse Mountain Amphitheater, Darrington, WA. summermeltdownfest.com.

Friday, 8/3

Watershed Festival, massive country music festival, today through 7/30, Gorge Amphitheater, George, WA, watershedfest.com. SOLD OUT.

Saturday, 8/4

Weezer & Pixies, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn, WA, 7:30pm, amphitheatreauburn.com.

Friday, 8/10

Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival, The Weeknd, Janet Jackson, Future & more, today through 8/12. San Francsico, CA., sfoutsidelands.com.

Saturday, 8/18

Kid Rock, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn, WA, 7:30pm, amphitheatreauburn.com.

Sunday, 8/19

Lady Antebellum w/ Darius Rucker & Russell Dickerson, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn, WA, 7:30pm, amphitheatreauburn.com.

Saturday, 8/25

Maryhill Winery Summer Concert Series, Ben Harper, 7pm, Maryhill Winery, Goldendale, WA, maryhillwinery.com.

Alice in Chains, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn, WA, whiteriveramphitheater.org.

Sunday, 8/26

Avenged Sevenfold, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn, WA, whiteriveramphitheater.org.

Friday, 8/31

Bumbershoot, J. Cole, Phoenix, Sza, Fleet Foxes & more, today through 9/3, Seattle Ctr, Seattle, WA. bumbershoot.com.

Washington State Fair, today through 9/23 closed Tuesdays & 9/5, performances: Khalid 9/1, Florida Georgia Line 9/2, Lost 80s Live 9/3, Soctty McCreery Dancin’ in the Dirt Party 9/7, Jamey Johnson Dancin’ in the Dirt Party 9/8, Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles 9/10, An Evening w/ Seal 9/12, Boy George & Culture Club 9/13, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias 9/22, Rascal Flaatts 9/23 & more. Washington State Fair Events Center, Puyallup, WA. thefair.com.

Dave Matthews Band, today through 9/2, Gorge Amphitheatre, George, WA, all ages, 7pm, georgeamphitheatre.com.

September

Saturday, 9/1

Rod Stewart & Cyndi Lauper, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn, WA, whiteriveramphitheater.org.

25th year of the Northwest Oboe Seminar, all day & 7:30pm recital, First Evangelical Church, located at 4120 NE St. Johns Rd., Vancouver, WA. $1 for concert.

Saturday, 9/2

Marco Antonio Solis, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn, WA, whiteriveramphitheater.org.

Friday, 9/7

Evanescence w/ Linsey Stirling, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn, WA, whiteriveramphitheater.org.

Friday, 9/21

Fremont Oktoberfest, 3 days of beer tasting, live music, food trucks & Dogtoberfest, 5pm-midnight today, noon-midnight tomorrow & noon-6pm 9/23,

Sunday, 9/23

RuPaul’s Drag Race, hosted by Bob The Drag Queen w/ performances by the queens from Season 10, Paramount Theatre, Seattle, WA.

Saturday, 9/29

Lake Union Wooden Boat Festival, 10am-10pm today & tomorrow, Ctr for Wooden Boats, Seattle, WA. cwb.org.

Journey & Def Leppard, today through 9/2, Gorge Amphitheatre, George, WA, all ages, 7pm, georgeamphitheatre.com.

Sunday, 9/30

Childish Gambino, 6:30pm, Key Arena, Seattle, WA.