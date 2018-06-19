Lane County Area Spray Information

• Rohl Resources, 541-954-8948, plans to spray 439.2 acres near Rocky Butte south of Veneta with Element 4, Rodeo, Polaris AC Complete, Escort XP, Oust Extra, Cleantraxx and/or MSO Concentrate. See ODF notification 2018-781-06987, call Dan Menk at 541-935-2283 with questions.

• Weyerhaeuser, 541-744-4600, plans to spray 2492.9 acres in many areas including locations near Allen, Dahl, Farman, Jackson, Mosby, Stell Creeks and the Siuslaw River with imazapyr, triclopyr, WE.B Oil, Forest Crop Oil, Crop Oil Concentrate, MSO Concentrate, Brush & Basal Oil. See ODF notifications 2018-771-07666 and 2018-771-07667, call Tim Meehan at 541-726-3588 with questions.

• Joanna Lovera, 541-206-8827, plans to hire Oregon Forest Management Services, Inc., 541-520-5941, to spray 46.5 acres near Fox Hollow Road with Transline. See ODF notification 2018-781-07760, call Brian Peterson at 541-935-2283 with questions.

• Giustina Land & Timber, 541-345-2301, plans to spray roadsides near South Fork Gate Creek and Ennis Creek with Garlon 3A, 2,4-D Amine 4, Glyphosate 5.4 and/or MSO Concentrate. See ODF notification 2018-771-07773, call Brian Dally at 541-726-3588 with questions.

• Roseburg Resources, 541-679-3311, plans to spray 58.3 acres near Shady Creek, a tributary of Chickahominy Creek, with glyphosate, imazapyr, sulfometuron methyl, clopyralid, triclopyr, Alligare 90 (nonionic surfactant), and/or RRSI NIS surfactant. See ODF notification 2018-781-07909, call Robin Biesecker at 541-935-2283 with questions.

Compiled by Gary Hale, Beyond Toxics, beyondtoxics.org.