Round ’Em Up!

They’ve made us laugh: Jim Carrey, Mike Meyers, Seth Rogan, John Candy, Dan Aykroyd, Catherine O’Hara, Tommy Chong, Samantha Bee, Leslie Neilsen and many more.

They’ve tickled our funnybones, but at what price? Can’t people see that Canadians are stealing our laughs? When will it end? Can our president save us from this unfair trade imbalance?

They are stealing the jobs of good American comics, subverting us with their Canadian laughter. When will we stop this flood of humor into our country? Can no one save us from these funny foreigners?

Walker T. Ryan

Eugene