KEPW Needs You

Our new radio station, KEPW Peace Works Community radio, broadcasting simultaneously from 97.3 FM and online at kepw.org, needs your help. Our signal on air reaches about a 25-mile radius around downtown Eugene. Online, the whole planet is our potential audience.

We are short the people needed to co-create a successfully progressive, inspiring, creative, stimulating, exciting, open-minded and inclusive radio station. We hope to have women, people of color, seniors, LGBTQ, youth, those without homes and others who feel they have either been marginalized or totally excluded from the airwaves in our area.

You are all welcome and invited to participate. KEPW is an all-volunteer organization supported by its listeners and fundraising by Eugene Peace Works. We have openings in all areas and no experience is necessary. On-air production/announcing, programming, fundraising, public relations, engineering and office administration are among our serious needs.

Please call 541-833-0622 or send an email to staff@kepw.org. You’re invited to our welcoming potluck the first Thursday of each month at 6 pm on the second floor of the Growers’ Market, 454 Willamette Street. At our potluck we all sit around a big round table, share food and some laughs, and talk about community radio.

Andrew Rosenthal

Eugene