• UpStar Ice Cream, Oregon’s first high protein, low calorie, low sugar ice cream, started by University of Oregon graduates, is available in grocery stores this summer, including locally owned Market of Choice.

• We hear Pig & Turnip — of Sprout! fame — has opened a Cottage Grove location, at 60 Gateway Blvd.

• Incoming to the Sprout! building at 418 A Street in Springfield, the PublicHouse offers beer, wine and vittles, from the folks who built beergarden. next to Gray’s Garden Center.

• Speaking of Springfield, Addis Ethiopian‘s been assailing all obstacles to bring the first brick and mortar Ethiopian food to our region, maybe ever?

• Straight outta Corvallis, a new gluten free food cart, Dietz Eatz and Peepz has opened on 13th and Kincaid. Gluten-free peoples rejoice!

• We hear Toxic Wings Burgers and Fries opens a W. 11th location July 1.

• Last year, we wrote a story about the Yi Shen Market and owner, immigrant Phung Tu, a much-beloved community member whose family had suffered the loss of her husband Ming, and whose business had been repeatedly targeted by vandals. Now the family has decided it’s time to sell.

“After much consideration, it is time for me to hang up my apron,” Tu says. “We greatly appreciated your support and friendships made over the years and especially over the last four years.”

Yi Shen will change owners in July.

Unfortunately, the plight of refugees in this country is only worsening, so supporting immigrant-owned restaurants matters now more than ever.

