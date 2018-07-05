Grow Wisely

Housing is in short supply in Eugene, and it looks like many have blinders to car license plates from California, Nevada and numerous states across our country. They also don’t recognize unbearable weather patterns of heat, flooding and decreasing water supplies in many parts of our country.

Where do they think this huge increase in population coming to Oregon will live? We don’t want sprawling cities. We don’t want increased traffic. We don’t want Los Angeles smog. We want land saved for food grown nearby.

Is all this possible?

I feel so fortunate to live in Oregon, where legislators and land-use planners gave us such thoughtful plans for urban growth boundaries and increased density. I do hope we continue to plan growth wisely.

Ruth Duemler

Eugene