The Nimby View?

Monica Kohl (“A Modest Proposal,” Letters, June 21) asks why allowing unfettered ADUs (accessory dwelling units) is such a terrible thing. Allow me (a prospective homeowner) to answer:

Ms. Kohl, it’s because they have the potential to impact my future home’s value and my quality of life, with increased noise, traffic and parking issues negatively affecting both. What benefits you, harms me; it’s really that simple.

Now, if you were to propose reimbursing me for my damages, then maybe we could have a discussion. Thankfully, that won’t be necessary as any property I buy will have CC&Rs (covenants, conditions and restrictions) prohibiting any ADUs and, if necessary, I’d go to court to enforce them.

Likely others would do the same in their own cases.

Steve Jenson

Eugene