All’s Fair

We love the Oregon Country Fair because it’s a place we go to be ourselves and where we can dance as if no one is watching. This year’s musical lineup, which features several strong female musicians, reflects its audience both in terms of genre and representation of diverse points of view.

First up, Eugene-area favorites and winners of EW’s 2017 Best Band contest, Fortune’s Folly. Fortune’s Folly plays high-energy, 1990s-era alt rock fronted by the ceaselessly energetic Calysta Cheyenne. Folly kicks off its OCF residency noon Friday, July 13, on the Main Stage.

Enlarge Fortune's Folly

Also local to Eugene is Caitlin Jemma and the Goodness. The Goodness will be supporting their new album Love Notes. Known for country, soul and folk music with a 1960s “family band” feel, Caitlin Jemma plays 4:20 pm (of course) Sunday, July 15, on the Shady Grove Stage.

A veteran on Eugene stages is southern Oregon musician Alice DiMicele. DiMicele also plays with her own new release, One With the Tide, 1:10 pm Friday on the Main Stage.

Other strong female musicians appearing at this year’s Fair include Eugene-based, topical hip-hop artist Lisa Vazquez performing 5:30 pm Saturday, July, 14, at the Morning Odditorium.

Coming down from Portland is reggae act I-chèle and the Circle of Light, 5:30 pm Sunday at Community Village. There’s also Turkuaz 5:30 pm Sunday on Main Stage, and Austin, Texas, indie-folk act The Deer returns to OCF 3 pm Saturday at Hoarse Chorale.

Don’t miss the popular Eugene dance-folk band Sugarbeets 6 pm Saturday at Monkey Palace. And other not-to-be-missed locals playing this year are indie rockers Ferns, 1:40 pm Friday at Hoarse Chorale, as well as the electro-swing of High Step Society, playing a genre some say was innovated here 6 pm Friday at Monkey Palace.

There’s also Eugene-based contemporary reggae and electronic dance music from Sol Seed 1:20 pm Saturday on the Main Stage and Alcyon Massive 5:50 pm Saturday at Hoarse Chorale.

Not be missed is California Honeydrops 5:55 pm Saturday at the Main Stage; Scott Law 12:20 pm Saturday on the Blue Moon Stage; Portland’s March Fourth 4 pm Saturday at Dance Pavilion.

For a complete listing of musical events and a full list of artist appearances at this year’s Oregon Country Fair, check out oregoncountryfair.org.