To preview the Dead and Company show with an article (“The Living Dead,” William Kennedy, June 26) written by a guy who neither digs nor understands jams bands or the Dead …

Who’s going to write the review? You know, to report on what actually happened?

Here, let me: John Mayer sparkled and roared, and took good care of us for the entire evening. Kinda like Jerry used to.

Finesse and amazing dynamics were the hallmarks of the band. Brilliant song selection.

What a night.

Lea Jones

Eugene