Lane County Area Spray Information

• Weyerhaeuser Company, 541-744-4600, plans to aerial and/or ground spray 1,307 acres near North Fork Smith River, Whittaker Creek, Ferguson Road, Nelson Mountain Road, Triangle Lake, Bear Ridge Road, Hwy. 36 near Alderwood, Lawrence Rodd and Congdon Creek with aminopyralid, glyphosate, imazapyr, indaziflam, metsulfuron methyl, oxyfluorfen, penoxsulam, sulfometuron methyl, triclopyr. Conquer, Foam Buster, Grounded and/or MSO Concentrate. See ODF notifications 2018-781-09195, 09212, 09215, 09226, 09231, 09242, 09239 and 09245, call Robin Biesecker at 541-935-2283 with questions.

Weyehaeuser also plans to spray 750.3 acres near Congdon Creek, Michaels Creek, Nelson Creek, Post Creek, North Fork Fish Creek and Spring Creek with imazapyr. See ODF notification 2018-781-08926, call Robin Biesecker at 541-935-2283 with questions.

Weyehaeuser also plans to spray 634.4 acres near Dahl Creek, Edwards Creek, McCauley Creek and Middle Fork Calapooya Creek with imazapyr, triclopyr, glyphosate, aminopyralid and metsulfuron methyl, clopyralid, Forest Crop Oil, W.E.B. Oil, Brush & Basal Oil, Crop Oil Concentrate, Forest Crop Oil and/or MSO Concentrate. See ODF notifications 2018-771-09037 and 2018-771-09194, call Tim Meehan at 541-726-3588 with questions.