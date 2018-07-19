Don’t Blame Ralph

Can we please stop repeating the lies about Ralph Nader’s costing Al Gore the election?

Had Nader not run, Bush would have won by more in Florida. CNN’s exit poll showed Bush at 49 percent and Gore at 47 percent, with 2 percent not voting in a hypothetical Nader-less Florida race.

Not to mention: Gore lost his home state of Tennessee, Bill Clinton’s Arkansas and traditionally Democratic West Virginia; with any one of these, Gore would have won.

And then there’s the 5-4 Supreme Court decision that stopped the vote counting that favored a Gore victory. Gore simply was not a strong enough candidate.

Jim Flynn, Springfield