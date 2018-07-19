Relish the Opportunity

Pickleball vs. Tennis (EW, 7/5): If Buzz Summers says pickleball is about finesse and strategy, and tennis is about power and pace, it must be true. Buzz won national championships in both sports.

Of course, there is a lot to learn in tennis before you get to power. I played pickleball once. It was easy, I had fun and it was a decent workout.

Buzz said it best when he said, if you want to learn pickleball, give me two hours. If you want to learn tennis, give me two years. Just like racketball took over the four-wall handball courts, pickleball will take over the tennis courts.

Norman Bellitt, Springfield