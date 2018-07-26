Homeland Insecurity

While we are not yet longtime residents of Eugene, we have lived here for three wonderful years. Many sights have become very familiar to us.

All of a sudden, such familiar and somewhat comforting sights have been interrupted by some fairly upsetting ones. To be explicit: Extremely large Department of Homeland Security people prowling alleyways downtown in the middle of a weekday afternoon, and green sheriff’s department vehicles that look a great deal like army equipment hanging around the exit ramp on Ayres Road on 569.

Any inkling about what’s going on?

Robin Haggard, Eugene