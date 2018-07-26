Shame on Eugene

Another damaging blow to our fragile and precarious democracy has been struck, this time in “liberal” Eugene.

Eugene’s mayor and six city councilors voted against Betty Taylor’s recent admirable motion to allow a public vote on a modified citizen-initiated measure to create the position of an official auditor, one with real power to examine and report on their misuse of taxpayers’ money and their other highly questionable shenanigans.

In the previous election their trumped-up, meaningless competing measure on the same ballot muddied the waters when the swamp needed draining, which was just what they intended to do. Their Republican-flavored tactic worked for them.

So much for transparent, responsible government. Shameful.

Jerome Garger, Yachats