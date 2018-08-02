Uber-Convenient

As an Uber user when visiting family in Los Angeles, I can say it’s a friendly, convenient and cost-effective way for me to navigate the notoriously heavy traffic. It is no surprise that it is a popular way to get around.

However, there is an environmental price we pay for convenience, and Uber is no exception. A recent study of ride-hailing services (UC Davis Institute of Transportation Studies) determined that Uber reduces riders on public transit and also adds cars to the road. Darn, why can’t we have our cake and eat it, too?

Here at home, Lane Transit District is poised to receive millions in payroll taxes and seeks public input on what improvements are needed. I would much prefer to ride LTD to work. But I live on River Road, and getting to Springfield takes me an hour and a half by bus, whereas my car gets me there in 20 minutes. Therein lies the challenge.

If Uber makes a successful dig into our streets, it will behoove LTD to partner wherever they can. I also would like to see LTD purchase smaller electric vans and provide many more frequent trips, like I see in underdeveloped countries.

I am one of many who would prefer to hop on public transit if it gets us where we need to go in a reasonable amount of time.

Eva Kronen, Eugene