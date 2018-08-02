Union Blues

I recently received a flyer in the mail from the anti-union, anti-worker group OptOutToday. Following the 5-4 Supreme Court decision (Janus v. AFSCME), union members can now opt out of paying dues or joining the union.

The flyer lists several questions with answers. One question is: “What happens if a public employee opts out of paying dues?” The answer listed is: “An employee’s wages and benefits will continue to be set by the union collective bargaining agreement and will not change if the employee resigns from.”

In other words, you will keep benefitting from all of the important work done by the union without having to contribute. You will have better benefits, wages and work environments without having to pay for it.

Sounds like “free stuff” to me.

Joshua Welch, Eugene