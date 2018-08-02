Whither the Whit

From Eugene’s best local bands to returning music scene alumni, the 12th annual Whiteaker Block Party, Saturday, Aug. 4, features an all-day lineup of music for every taste.

Notably, Leo London, known for playing with Portland indie rockers The Domestics, plays 1 pm on the Main Stage. London returns to his hometown supporting Montgomery Park, his most recent release showcasing the Laurel Canyonesque vocal work of Haley Johnsen. The album is filled with well-crafted, gently sad and occasionally country-tinged pop songs. The Domestics are on a bit of a hiatus, and London seems to be filling time putting out a wildly prolific series of recordings that feature some of the songwriter’s best work to date.

Also performing is Eugene hip-hop impresario Sammy Warm Hands, who will preview his first new raps since 2015. Get a taste of the new material 5 pm on the Main Stage. Later on at the Main, catch local indie rockers Ferns at 7 pm, then Portland/Eugene arty punkers And And And at 8 pm. Round out the night with internationally known Eugene-based post-rock act This Patch of Sky at 9 pm.

But don’t stop there. Catch the topical hip hop and soulful positivity of Liza Vazquez at 1:30 pm on the Ninkasi Stage and the Elena Leone Project 8 pm on the Other Spot Lineup.

Also on the Ninkasi Stage are Eugene indie rock experimentalists Surfs Drugs at 6 pm and the infectious energy of Fortune’s Folly at 7:30 pm. If pop and rock-infused reggae is your thing, try local favorites Sol Seed and One Dollar Check. Sol Seed plays 8:30 pm on the Hop Valley Stage and One Dollar Check plays twice this year: first at noon on the Ninkasi Stage and later at 5:30 on the Glass Roots Lineup.

Every year, some of the strongest music at the block party comes from the G Spot Stage — and this year’s no different. Eugene rock act Holler House plays G Spot at 1 pm. In fact, if you like psych rock, punk and garage rock you might just want to camp out at G Spot the whole time. The entire menu of bands playing the stage is full of fuzzy guitar goodness, from the likes of Thom Simon, Sacred Trees, Hot for Chocolate, Steel Kitty, Jargon, Coyote and The Indiscretions.

Known lately for playing dark country rock, Jake McNeillie and Co. return with a new, glam- and gothic-rock influenced sound 5:30 pm on the Other Spot Lineup. And if you like your rock ‘n’ roll a little vintage and very danceable, be sure to see Daddy Rabbit 7 pm on the Other Spot Lineup.

For a full lineup of all the acts performing at this year’s Block Party, go to whiteakerblockparty.com. The party starts Saturday, Aug. 4, all over the Whiteaker Neighborhood. FREE.