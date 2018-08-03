Lane County, Listed

Friday, Aug. 3

Movies in the Park

Despite being in a heatwave, the nights can be tolerable. So go ahead and spend an evening in the park with your neighbors and relive what it was like in the heyday of drive-In theaters. You can choose from three parks — all with different movies. Willamalane Park hosts Hidden Figures, which tells the extraordinary story of three black women at NASA who are the brains behind the U.S. orbit around the earth. Movie starts 8:30 pm at Willamalane Park (1276 G St., Spfd). FREE.

Then there’s the classic Jaws being shown at the Echo Hollow Pool and Fitness Center. Here’s the catch, though: It’s a chance to swim and watch a film that scared the hell out of people from entering the water. The movie runs 9 to 11 pm and is located at 1655 Echo Hollow Rd. FREE.

And, with all that talk of building a wall, why not gain some insight into a border story of a child who travels to find his mother in the U.S. La Misma Luna will bring on the waterworks. It runs 9 to 11 pm at Monroe Park (10th Ave. and Monroe St.). FREE.

Saturday, Aug. 4

Mother Earth News Fair

I dare you to call this fake news. For two days, the fair will bring together products that are earth-friendly. The event will include demonstrations on energy renewable products, small-scale farming, homesteading, organic farming and more. The fair runs 9 am to 6 pm Saturday, Aug. 4, and 9 am to 5 pm Sunday, Aug. 5, at the Linn County Expo Center, located at 3700 Knox Butte Rd., Albany. $20. You can buy tickets here.

Sunday, Aug. 5

OFAM 2018: The Jazz Party

Oregon Festival of American Music will wind down the weekend with a supergroup of jazz, performing some of the highlights from the festival. Three and a half hours of jazz will be a great summary with Chuck Redd hosting the event. Tickets range from $25 to $45 and students get a discount. The concert runs 3 to 6:30 pm at the Jaqua Concert Hall at the Shedd, located at 868 High St.

Notable Women of Oregon

The year of the woman? More like the dawn of the women’s era. The Eugene Public Library will hold an event that celebrates some of Oregon’s most notable women. Historian Tracy Prince and her researcher daughter Zadie Schaffer, authors of Notable Women of Portland, will go through more than 10,000 years to show the badassery of women in Oregon. This includes World War I, achievements of Native American women, during the Progressive Era and more. The event runs 2 to 3:30 pm at the downtown library. FREE.

Monday, Aug. 6

Chris Shuttleworth returns to Eugene

In case you didn’t know, Roaring Rapids Pizza Company has been hosting a summertime jazz series at their patio. Today, Chicago-based trombonist Chris Shuttleworth will return to his home of Eugene and be joined with some local musicians for a two hour set. Roaring Rapids Pizza Company is located at 4006 Franklin Blvd. The set runs 7 to 9 pm. FREE.