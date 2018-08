Thank you for highlighting Andy Traisman as on of EW’s “Happening People” (Aug. 2). His brief bio does not mention it, but he somehow found time to be a wonderful Kidsports coach.

We were fortunate to have our son, Chris, on Traisman’s teams. As a coach, mentor, teacher and role model for these young boys, he was extraordinary. I will always be grateful to him for helping my son become the person that he is now.

Bob Warren

Eugene