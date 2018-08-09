Music Listings 8/9-8/15

THURSDAY 8/9

5th Street Public market RichieG & Ma Beat—6pm; n/c

Axe&Fiddle Digisaurus—9pm; n/c

B&B Lounge Karaoke—9:30pm; n/c

Beall Concert Hall Beta Percussion Concert Series Michael Burritt & friends—8pm; n/c

Beergarden. Era Coda—7:30pm; n/c

Cowfish ’90s Night!—9pm; n/c

Dexter Lake Club Karaoke w/Jared—9pm; n/c

Hi-Fi Lounge River Whyess—8pm; $15-18

Luckey’s Grateful Dead Family Jam—10pm; $3

Mac’s NightClub & Restaurant Daddy Rabbit—7pm; n/c.

Mcshane’s Bar & Grill Acoustic Underground Open Mic—7:30pm; n/c

Mulligan’s Pub Karaoke—9pm; n/c

Overtime Bar & Grill Westside Blues Jam w/Dave Roberts—7pm; n/c

Sam Bond’s Brewing The Heart Hunters w/Dan Lavoie—8pm; n/c

Sam Bond’s Garage Brother Brothers , Whopner County Country—9:00 pm; $5

Seasons Bar & Grill Karaoke w/ Sassy Patty—8pm; n/c

Territorial Vineyards El Borko—7pm; n/c

The Barnlight Karaoke—7:30pm; n/c

The Drake Bar Flashback Drag Takeover—10:30pm; n/c

The ShedD OFAM 2018: “La vie en rose”—1:30pm; $25; “Centerpiece”—8pm; $25

WOW Hall Kikagaku Moyo, Wand, Teton—8pm; $12-15

FRIDAY 8/10

Beall Concert Hall Beta Percussion Concert Series Rising Stars Marathon Concert—8pm; n/c

Blairally Church of the ’80s Night—9:30pm; DJ, $3

Bronco Saloon Karaoke w/Lindsey—9pm; n/c

CRESWELL Coffee The Traceys—7pm; $4

Doc’s Pad Karaoke w/KJ Power—9pm; n/c

Driftwood Bar Karaoke w/Slick Nick—9pm; n/c

El Tapatio Cantina Karaoke w/KJ Rick—9pm; n/c

Happy Hours The Blueshades Band—8:30pm; n/c

Hi-Fi Lounge The Dimly Lit with Star Over Blue, and Fools opening—9pm; $5

Jazz Station Caroline Davis with George Colligan—7:30pm; $15

Jersey’s Karaoke w/Sassy Patty—9pm; n/c

Mac’s nightclub & Restaurant Hank Shreve Band CD Release Party—8pm; $8

Moe’s Tavern Barbara Dzuro Jass Duo (Piano/Bass)—6pm; n/c

Old Nick’s pub Flossless Presents: Eight Bells, Ninth Moon Black & Felled—9pm; $8

Oregon Wine Lab Robert Meade—7pm; n/c

Public House The Stringbreakers—7:30pm; n/c

Riverstop restaurant Guilty Pleasures—8:30pm; n/c

Saginaw Vineyards The Mike Davis Band—6pm; n/c

Sam Bond’s Brewing Rambling Robert Paslay & Friends—7pm; n/c

Terrotorial Vineyards Spencer Doidge & friends—7pm; n/c

The Cider House Trio Feat, Amy Jones—5:30pm; n/c

WOW hall Chxpo, R3X Wonders, Cyberdrip$, Cvsket, Kennismyname, Nofvce—8pm; $12-15

SATURDAY 8/11

Axe & Fiddle Earl’s Poorhouse Millionaires, Midnight Darlins, 8:30pm, free—8:30pm; n/c

Brew & Cue Sassy Patty, BTM Karaoke—9pm; n/c

Cuthbert Amphitheater Global Dud Festival—4:30pm; $46-71

Doc’s Pad Karaoke w/KJ Power—9pm; n/c

Driftwood bar Karaoke w/Slick Nick—9pm; n/c

Hi-Fi Lounge Left On Wilson: JRAD After-Party Late Show—10:30pm; $5

McDonald Theater Joe Russo’s almost dead—8pm; $43.50

Moe’s Tavern Barbara Dzuro Jass Duo (Piano/Bass), 6pm; n/c

Mohawk Tavern Live Music w/PikSix—10pm; n/c

Old Nick’s Ghost House!—9pm; $3

Sam Bond’s Garage A Benefit for David Wilson! Llorona, Flamenco ChicoAmericana Meets Mexican Ghost Stories—9:30 pm; $10

Saturday market 10 a.m Randal Larson.; 11am Jill Ledet noon; Lea Jones 1pm; The Dirty Dandelions. 2pm; Temple Under the Stars 3:30; Dennis Smith Project, n/c

Spectrum Unveiled and Friends Present: Pride After Party—8pm; $6

The Shedd OFAM 2018: “Live From The Emerald Palace”—1:30pm; $25; “The Heart and Soul of Frank Loesser”—8pm; $25

White Horse Saloon Karaoke w/Sarah—9pm; n/c

SUNDAY 8/12

Agate Alley Bistro Karaoke w/Breezy Bee—9pm; n/c

Axe & Fiddle Alyssa Hankey, Corey Hurtz—8pm; n/c

Cush cafe Open Mic—2pm; n/c

Mohawk Tavern Karaoke w/Caught in the Act—9pm; n/c

Mulligan’s pub Open mic—8:30pm; variety, n/c

The Cider House Dan Mahoney—4pm; n/c

the drake Karaoke—9pm; n/c

The Embers Karaoke w/Sassy Patty—7pm; n/c

The River Stop Open Sunday Jam—6pm; n/c

Washburne park concerts Klezmonauts—6:30pm; n/c

Webfoot Karaoke w/KJ Power— 9pm; n/c

MONDAY 8/13

Axe & Fiddle Tom Brosseau, Tomo Nakayama, Oono Yuuki—8pm; $10

Centennial Steak House Karaoke w/Crystal Harmony & Makada—9pm; n/c

Cowfish Motown Monday w/DJ Kingsley Strangelove—9pm; soul, n/c

First National taphouse Open Mic—8pm; n/c

Old nick’s Pub Service Industry Night & Irish Jam—9pm; n/c

Sam Bond’s Garage Richard Crandall & Friends—8pm; n/c

The Drake Tippy Toppies—10pm; n/c

the embers Sassy Patty Karaoke w/Marcus—7pm; n/c

TUESDAY 8/14

5Th Street Cornucopia Jesse Meade w/Girin Guha—9:30-11:30pm; n/c

Axe & Fiddle TNT Trivia—8pm; n/c

cUSH Poetry Open Mic—7:30pm; n/c

dexter lake club Acoustic Night on Taco Tuesdays—6pm; n/c

Hi-Fi Hall Reggae at Hi-Fi Music Hall—9pm; n/c

Level Up Karaoke w/Kade—9pm; n/c

Luckey’s Amusedays w/ Chaz Logan Hyde—10pm; $1

Max’s Classic Crooner Productions—10pm; karaoke, n/c

Mac’s Nightclub and Restaurant Roosters Blues Jam—7pm; n/c

O Bar Karaoke w/Jared—9pm; n/c

Old Nick’s Pub Tequila Tuesday! Chilindria, New Violet, & Novacane—9pm; $5

Roaring Rapids The Joe Manis Quartet—7pm; n/c

Sam Bond’s Garage Bluegrass Jam—9pm; n/c

The Embers DJ Victor—8pm; current hits, standards, requests, n/c

White Horse Saloon Karaoke w/Slick Nick—9pm; n/c

WEDNESDAY 8/15

Brew & Cue Crystal Harmony Karaoke—9pm; n/c

Cowfish Local DJ Review—9pm; n/c

Drake Bar DJ Qamron Crooks—10pm; n/c

Hi-Fi Music Hall Funk Jam, 10pm; n/c

Island Park Rock n’ Rewind—6:30pm; n/c

Jazz Station Jammin’ w/ the pros—7:30pm; n/c

Jersey’s Karaoke w/Sassy Patty—8pm; n/c

Mac’s Nightclub and Restaurant My Band ft Darlene Jackson—6pm; n/c

Mohawk Tavern Karaoke w/Caught in the Act—9pm; n/c

Mulligan’s pub Open Mic—8:30pm; variety, n/c

The Poker Lounge DJ’d Party Nights—8pm; n/c

The Public House Estelle Miller—6:30pm; n/c

Roaring Rapids Bossa PDX 7pm; n/c

West end tavern Karaoke—9pm; n/c

Corvallis and the region

Bombs Away Cafe – Corvallis

Th Jazz Jam—9pm; n/c

Central Park – Corvallis

TU Corvallis Community Band—8pm; n/c

Whiteside Theater – Corvallis

Runa—7pm; $20-25

Cloud & Kelly’s Public House – Corvallis

Th Free Range Open Mic—8pm; n/c

SU Celtic Jam Session—3:30pm; n/c

MO Bryson Skaar—7pm; n/c

TU Celtic Jam—7pm; n/c