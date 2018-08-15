Eugene Weekly presents The Real Gone Trio performing ‘Stalker’ for #lincolnstreetsessions live at the EW offices.

Eugene Weekly’s Back Beat: Lincoln Street Sessions are a series of live studio performances featuring local musicians filmed at the EW office. Look for new sessions monthly at https://www.youtube.com/eugeneweekly

The Real Gone Trio: Stalker

Recorded: 9-7-2017

Audio Recording and Mixing: James Bateman

Cameras: James Bateman, Trask Bedortha

Editor: Trask Bedortha

https://www.eugeneweekly.com