Activist Alert

• Impacted landowners, tribal members, rafters, business owners, local elected officials and more will gather for a rally, speeches and “a celebration of tens of thousands of comments to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ)” from 11 am to noon Thursday, Aug. 16, in southern Oregon, according to a press release from Rogue Climate. The rally is a couple days before the Aug. 20 public comment deadline for the Jordan Cove Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) export terminal and Pacific Connector fracked gas pipeline. The rally is at the DEQ office on 221 Stewart Avenue in Medford. For a guide on how to submit comments, go to nolngexports.org/write-comments.

• The Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) is holding a public information meeting about the Thurston Hills Non-Motorized Trails and Forest Management Project 10 am to 7 pm Friday, Aug. 17, at the Springfield City Hall, Library Meeting Room. The Thurston Hills Project includes timber harvest and new non-motorized trail development on BLM land approximately five miles east-southeast of downtown Springfield. The BLM says the “meeting is an open house format where attendees can learn more about the chosen actions, view project maps and learn more about the BLM’s timber and recreation programs in Northwest Oregon.”