Music Listings 8/16-8/22

THURSDAY 8/16

5th  Street Public market Ritmo y Romance—6pm; n/c

B&B Lounge Karaoke—9:30pm; n/c

Beergarden The Jivemasters—7:30pm; n/c

Cowfish ’90s Night!—9pm; n/c

Dexter Lake Club  Karaoke w/Jared—9pm; n/c

Hult center plaza Okaidja Afroso—5:30pm; n/c

Jazz station Chappell & Dave Holt & Christina Seaborn—7:30pm; $12

Luckey’s Grateful Dead Family Jam—10pm; $3

Mcshane’s Bar & Grill Acoustic Underground Open Mic—7:30pm; n/c

mulligan’s pub Karaoke—9pm; n/c

overtime bar & grill Westside Blues Jam w/Dave Roberts—7pm; n/c

Sam Bond’s Brewing Rags and Bones—7pm; n/c

Sam Bond’s Garage New Fame , Elena Leona, Hip Hop, Soul, R&B—9pm; n/c

Roaring Rapids The Portland Jazz Composers Ensemble—7pm; n/c

Seasons Bar & Grill Karaoke w/ Sassy Patty—8pm; n/c

Territorial Vineyards Live Music—7pm; n/c

the Barnlight Karaoke—7:30pm; n/c

The Drake Bar Flashback Drag Takeover—10:30pm; n/c

FRIDAY 8/17

5th Street Cornucopia Daddy Rabbit—9:30pm; n/c

Axe & Fiddle Joe Goodkin, 8:30pm; n/c

Billy mac’s Christie & McCallum—7:30pm; n/c

Blairally Church of the ’80s Night—9:30pm; DJ, $3

Bronco Saloon Karaoke w/Lindsey—9pm; n/c

Doc’s Pad Karaoke w/KJ Power—9pm; n/c

Driftwood Bar Karaoke w/Slick Nick—9pm; n/c

El Tapatio Cantina  Karaoke w/KJ Rick—9pm; n/c

Friendly st. market Corwin Bolt—6pm; n/c

Hi-Fi Lounge Zeta w/Muscle Beach, Petting Zoo & El Tocayo opening—8pm; $5; The Resinators – Rebelution After-Party—11pm; $5

Jazz Station Bob Ragan: Timeless—7:30pm; $12

Jersey’s Karaoke w/Sassy Patty—9pm; n/c

Moe’s Tavern Barbara Dzuro Jass Duo (Piano/Bass)—6pm; n/c

Oregon Wine Lab Blues, Soul & Reggae—7pm; n/c

pfeiffer winery RIFFLE—6pm; n/c

Public House Racetrack Romeos—7:30pm; n/c

Saginaw Vineyards Heavy Chevy—6pm; n/c

Sam Bond’s Garage Small Skies, The Shifts, Graduating Class Future Pop­—9:30pm $5

Terrotorial Vineyards Live Music—7pm; n/c

the embers Rock ‘n’ rewind—9pm; n/c

whirled pies Pau Hanna Fridays ft. Bryan Tolentino and Del Beazley—6pm; n/c

WOW hall Music’s Edge Summer Rock Camp Showcase—6:30pm; $5

Yukon Jack’s Justin Case—8:30pm; n/c

SATURDAY 8/18

Axe & Fiddle  Caitlin Jemma and the Goodness, Joseph Hein Band—7pmp; n/c

Beergarden The Firestarters—8pm; n/c

brew & cue Sassy Patty, BTM Karaoke—9pm; n/c

Cuthbert Amphitheater Halestorm / In This Moment—4:30pm; $5-50

Dexter Lake Club Heavy Chevy—8pm; n/c

Doc’s Pad Karaoke w/KJ Power—9pm; n/c

Driftwood bar Karaoke w/Slick Nick—9pm; n/c

Happy Hours Ozone Baby—8:30pm; n/c

Hi-Fi Lounge Egotones w/Smear, & Animalingo opening—9:30pm; $5

jazz station McVay Highway—7:30pm; $12

Moe’s Tavern Barbara Dzuro Jass Duo (Piano/Bass), 6pm; n/c

Mohawk Tavern Parish Gap—ppm; n/c

old nick’s I Want The Knife, Crushing Crayons, From The Future—9pm; $5

Sam Bond’s Garage Chain Station High Energy String Band 9:30 pm $5

Saturday market 10 a.m  Willamette Violin Company; 11am Rob Tobias; noon Lea Jones 1pm The Dirty Dandelions; 2pm Temple Under the Stars; 3:30; Dennis Smith Project; n/c

Uptown music Richard Gilewitz Acoustic Adventures—7pm; n/c

Vanilla Jill’s Maddie Bryant—7:30pm; n/c

WHITE HORSE SALOON Karaoke w/Sarah—9pm; n/c

WOW Hall Eugene Noise Fest—7pm; $8-10

SUNDAY 8/19

Agate Alley Bistro Karaoke w/Breezy Bee—9pm; n/c

Coffee Plant Roaster Open mic/jam— 3pm; n/c

Cush cafe Open Mic—2pm; n/c

Hop valley tasting room Amy Obenski: Ethereal Folk Rock Live Looping—5pm; n/c 

Lowell Rolling Park David Rogers—12:30pm; n/c

Mohawk Tavern Karaoke w/Caught in the Act—9pm; n/c

Mulligan’s pub Open mic—8:30pm; variety, n/c

public house Scott Austin—4pm; n/c

The Cider House Dan Mahoney—4pm; n/c

the drake Karaoke—9pm; n/c

The Embers Karaoke w/Sassy Patty—7pm; n/c

The River Stop Open Sunday Jam6pm; n/c

Sam Bond’s Brewing SongSmith Sunday—6pm; n/c

sam Bond’s Garage Karl Blau , Jesse Daniel , Kat Fountain—9:00 pm; $5-7

Unity of the valley Daniel Nahmod Concert—7pm; $10-15

Webfoot Karaoke w/KJ Power— 9pm; n/c

Whirled Pies The Higgs—7pm; n/c

Wildcraft cider works Luke Bradbent Trio—4pm; n/c

MONDAY 8/20

Centennial Steak House Karaoke w/Crystal Harmony & Makada—9pm; n/c

Cowfish Motown Monday w/DJ Kingsley Strangelove—9pm; soul, n/c

First National taphouse Open Mic—8pm; n/c

Hi-Fi Lounge Gazelle(s) w/X Suns and Red Cloud opening—7pm; $5

Old nick’s Pub Service Industry Night & Irish Jam—9pm; n/c

Roaring Rapids Pizza Sean Peterson’s Esstet—7pm; n/c

Sam Bond’s Garage Richard Crandall & Friends—8pm; n/c

The Drake Lip Sync Battle—10pm; n/c

the embers Sassy Patty Karaoke w/Marcus—7pm; n/c

TUESDAY 8/21

Axe & Fiddle TNT Trivia—8pm; n/c

cUSH Poetry Open Mic—7:30pm; n/c

dexter lake club Acoustic Night on Taco Tuesdays—6pm; n/c

Level Up Karaoke w/Kade—9pm; n/c

Max’s Classic Crooner Productions—10pm;  karaoke,   n/c

O Bar Karaoke w/Jared—9pm; n/c

Roaring Rapids Pizza Mood Area 52—7pm; n/c

Sam bond’s Garage Bluegrass Jam—9pm; n/c

The embers DJ Victor—8pm;  current hits, standards, requests, n/c

WhiTE HORSE SALOON Karaoke w/Slick Nick—9pm; n/c

WEDNESDAY 8/22

Brew & Cue Crystal Harmony Karaoke—9pm; n/c

Cowfish Local DJ Review—9pm; n/c

drake bar DJ Qamron Crooks—10pm; n/c

jazz station Jammin’ w/the pros—7:30pm; n/c

Jersey’s Karaoke w/Sassy Patty—8pm; n/c

Mac’s Nightclub and Restaurant Roosters Blues Jam—7pm; n/c

mohawk Tavern Karaoke w/Caught in the Act—9pm; n/c

Mulligan’s pub Open Mic—8:30pm; variety, n/c

the poker lounge DJ’d Party Nights—8pm; n/c

Roaring Rapids Hard Bop Collective—7pm; n/c 

Sam Bond’s Garage Candace, Eye O, Sacred Trees, Mute Fawn Dream Pop, Shoegaze, Psych—9:00 pm; $5

spice n steam Jazz & Variety w/Paul Biondi & Gus Russel—6pm; n/c

West end tavern Karaoke—9pm; n/c

Whirled Pies Flying Camels ft. Harold “Hal” Henkel—6pm; n/c

corvallis and the region

bombs away Cafe – Corvallis

Th Jazz Jam—9pm; n/c

Central Park Corvallis

TU Corvallis Community Band—8pm; n/c

Whiteside Theater – Corvallis

Runa—7pm; $20-25

cloud & kelly’s public house Corvallis

Th Free Range Open Mic—8pm; n/c

SU Celtic Jam Session—3:30pm; n/c

MO Bryson Skaar—7pm; n/c

TU Celtic Jam—7pm; n/c