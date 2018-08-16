Music Listings 8/16-8/22

THURSDAY 8/16
5th Street Public market Ritmo y Romance—6pm; n/c
B&B Lounge Karaoke—9:30pm; n/c
Beergarden The Jivemasters—7:30pm; n/c
Cowfish ’90s Night!—9pm; n/c
Dexter Lake Club Karaoke w/Jared—9pm; n/c
Hult center plaza Okaidja Afroso—5:30pm; n/c
Jazz station Chappell & Dave Holt & Christina Seaborn—7:30pm; $12
Luckey’s Grateful Dead Family Jam—10pm; $3
Mcshane’s Bar & Grill Acoustic Underground Open Mic—7:30pm; n/c
mulligan’s pub Karaoke—9pm; n/c
overtime bar & grill Westside Blues Jam w/Dave Roberts—7pm; n/c
Sam Bond’s Brewing Rags and Bones—7pm; n/c
Sam Bond’s Garage New Fame , Elena Leona, Hip Hop, Soul, R&B—9pm; n/c
Roaring Rapids The Portland Jazz Composers Ensemble—7pm; n/c
Seasons Bar & Grill Karaoke w/ Sassy Patty—8pm; n/c
Territorial Vineyards Live Music—7pm; n/c
the Barnlight Karaoke—7:30pm; n/c
The Drake Bar Flashback Drag Takeover—10:30pm; n/c
FRIDAY 8/17
5th Street Cornucopia Daddy Rabbit—9:30pm; n/c
Axe & Fiddle Joe Goodkin, 8:30pm; n/c
Billy mac’s Christie & McCallum—7:30pm; n/c
Blairally Church of the ’80s Night—9:30pm; DJ, $3
Bronco Saloon Karaoke w/Lindsey—9pm; n/c
Doc’s Pad Karaoke w/KJ Power—9pm; n/c
Driftwood Bar Karaoke w/Slick Nick—9pm; n/c
El Tapatio Cantina Karaoke w/KJ Rick—9pm; n/c
Friendly st. market Corwin Bolt—6pm; n/c
Hi-Fi Lounge Zeta w/Muscle Beach, Petting Zoo & El Tocayo opening—8pm; $5; The Resinators – Rebelution After-Party—11pm; $5
Jazz Station Bob Ragan: Timeless—7:30pm; $12
Jersey’s Karaoke w/Sassy Patty—9pm; n/c
Moe’s Tavern Barbara Dzuro Jass Duo (Piano/Bass)—6pm; n/c
Oregon Wine Lab Blues, Soul & Reggae—7pm; n/c
pfeiffer winery RIFFLE—6pm; n/c
Public House Racetrack Romeos—7:30pm; n/c
Saginaw Vineyards Heavy Chevy—6pm; n/c
Sam Bond’s Garage Small Skies, The Shifts, Graduating Class Future Pop—9:30pm $5
Terrotorial Vineyards Live Music—7pm; n/c
the embers Rock ‘n’ rewind—9pm; n/c
whirled pies Pau Hanna Fridays ft. Bryan Tolentino and Del Beazley—6pm; n/c
WOW hall Music’s Edge Summer Rock Camp Showcase—6:30pm; $5
Yukon Jack’s Justin Case—8:30pm; n/c
SATURDAY 8/18
Axe & Fiddle Caitlin Jemma and the Goodness, Joseph Hein Band—7pmp; n/c
Beergarden The Firestarters—8pm; n/c
brew & cue Sassy Patty, BTM Karaoke—9pm; n/c
Cuthbert Amphitheater Halestorm / In This Moment—4:30pm; $5-50
Dexter Lake Club Heavy Chevy—8pm; n/c
Doc’s Pad Karaoke w/KJ Power—9pm; n/c
Driftwood bar Karaoke w/Slick Nick—9pm; n/c
Happy Hours Ozone Baby—8:30pm; n/c
Hi-Fi Lounge Egotones w/Smear, & Animalingo opening—9:30pm; $5
jazz station McVay Highway—7:30pm; $12
Moe’s Tavern Barbara Dzuro Jass Duo (Piano/Bass), 6pm; n/c
Mohawk Tavern Parish Gap—ppm; n/c
old nick’s I Want The Knife, Crushing Crayons, From The Future—9pm; $5
Sam Bond’s Garage Chain Station High Energy String Band 9:30 pm $5
Saturday market 10 a.m Willamette Violin Company; 11am Rob Tobias; noon Lea Jones 1pm The Dirty Dandelions; 2pm Temple Under the Stars; 3:30; Dennis Smith Project; n/c
Uptown music Richard Gilewitz Acoustic Adventures—7pm; n/c
Vanilla Jill’s Maddie Bryant—7:30pm; n/c
WHITE HORSE SALOON Karaoke w/Sarah—9pm; n/c
WOW Hall Eugene Noise Fest—7pm; $8-10
SUNDAY 8/19
Agate Alley Bistro Karaoke w/Breezy Bee—9pm; n/c
Coffee Plant Roaster Open mic/jam— 3pm; n/c
Cush cafe Open Mic—2pm; n/c
Hop valley tasting room Amy Obenski: Ethereal Folk Rock Live Looping—5pm; n/c
Lowell Rolling Park David Rogers—12:30pm; n/c
Mohawk Tavern Karaoke w/Caught in the Act—9pm; n/c
Mulligan’s pub Open mic—8:30pm; variety, n/c
public house Scott Austin—4pm; n/c
The Cider House Dan Mahoney—4pm; n/c
the drake Karaoke—9pm; n/c
The Embers Karaoke w/Sassy Patty—7pm; n/c
The River Stop Open Sunday Jam—6pm; n/c
Sam Bond’s Brewing SongSmith Sunday—6pm; n/c
sam Bond’s Garage Karl Blau , Jesse Daniel , Kat Fountain—9:00 pm; $5-7
Unity of the valley Daniel Nahmod Concert—7pm; $10-15
Webfoot Karaoke w/KJ Power— 9pm; n/c
Whirled Pies The Higgs—7pm; n/c
Wildcraft cider works Luke Bradbent Trio—4pm; n/c
MONDAY 8/20
Centennial Steak House Karaoke w/Crystal Harmony & Makada—9pm; n/c
Cowfish Motown Monday w/DJ Kingsley Strangelove—9pm; soul, n/c
First National taphouse Open Mic—8pm; n/c
Hi-Fi Lounge Gazelle(s) w/X Suns and Red Cloud opening—7pm; $5
Old nick’s Pub Service Industry Night & Irish Jam—9pm; n/c
Roaring Rapids Pizza Sean Peterson’s Esstet—7pm; n/c
Sam Bond’s Garage Richard Crandall & Friends—8pm; n/c
The Drake Lip Sync Battle—10pm; n/c
the embers Sassy Patty Karaoke w/Marcus—7pm; n/c
TUESDAY 8/21
Axe & Fiddle TNT Trivia—8pm; n/c
cUSH Poetry Open Mic—7:30pm; n/c
dexter lake club Acoustic Night on Taco Tuesdays—6pm; n/c
Level Up Karaoke w/Kade—9pm; n/c
Max’s Classic Crooner Productions—10pm; karaoke, n/c
O Bar Karaoke w/Jared—9pm; n/c
Roaring Rapids Pizza Mood Area 52—7pm; n/c
Sam bond’s Garage Bluegrass Jam—9pm; n/c
The embers DJ Victor—8pm; current hits, standards, requests, n/c
WhiTE HORSE SALOON Karaoke w/Slick Nick—9pm; n/c
WEDNESDAY 8/22
Brew & Cue Crystal Harmony Karaoke—9pm; n/c
Cowfish Local DJ Review—9pm; n/c
drake bar DJ Qamron Crooks—10pm; n/c
jazz station Jammin’ w/the pros—7:30pm; n/c
Jersey’s Karaoke w/Sassy Patty—8pm; n/c
Mac’s Nightclub and Restaurant Roosters Blues Jam—7pm; n/c
mohawk Tavern Karaoke w/Caught in the Act—9pm; n/c
Mulligan’s pub Open Mic—8:30pm; variety, n/c
the poker lounge DJ’d Party Nights—8pm; n/c
Roaring Rapids Hard Bop Collective—7pm; n/c
Sam Bond’s Garage Candace, Eye O, Sacred Trees, Mute Fawn Dream Pop, Shoegaze, Psych—9:00 pm; $5
spice n steam Jazz & Variety w/Paul Biondi & Gus Russel—6pm; n/c
West end tavern Karaoke—9pm; n/c
Whirled Pies Flying Camels ft. Harold “Hal” Henkel—6pm; n/c
corvallis and the region
bombs away Cafe – Corvallis
Th Jazz Jam—9pm; n/c
Central Park – Corvallis
TU Corvallis Community Band—8pm; n/c
Whiteside Theater – Corvallis
Runa—7pm; $20-25
cloud & kelly’s public house – Corvallis
Th Free Range Open Mic—8pm; n/c
SU Celtic Jam Session—3:30pm; n/c
MO Bryson Skaar—7pm; n/c
TU Celtic Jam—7pm; n/c