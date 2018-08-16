Not Worth The Jobs

I wonder what Oregonians would think to learn that the liquefied natural gas pipeline has been rejected two times by local jurisdictions in the past due to its impact and the possibility for widespread contamination? It was only until a Trump-appointed federal board came into being that it got this far and considered a possibility.

While it promises jobs in the tens of thousands during construction, it will lead to only 150 jobs once it’s complete. One hundred and fifty jobs and an ecosystem is thrown into disarray. One hundred and fifty jobs and the Coos Bay harbor and waterways will be clogged with tankers and oil equipment from here on out and times to come. One hundred and fifty jobs and the fishing/rafting/outdoor/service-based businesses that support hundreds of communities will be disrupted. I don’t know about you, but I am weary of this false dilemma of family-wage jobs or an environment we can live in that can be passed down to our children. All the while, CEOs and shareholders from out of state are laughing all the way to the bank.

Gov. Kate Brown and Sen. Ron Wyden are pandering to too many interests to see clearly on this one. Once again, it is up to us to identify and communicate what is essential and to be prioritized. Contact these politicians, network with organizations working on this (350.org, southern Oregon organizations such as KS Wild, etc.), get educated on this project, for the comment period is now. Oregonians: You know what to do!

Kerstin Britz

Cottage Grove