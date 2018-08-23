Be Like Portland

Portland has curbside recycling of plastic and metal. Portland also recycles a wider variety of paper products than we do.

If Portland can recycle these products, why can’t we? Too expensive? Too complicated? Requires too much effort?

Yes, I know the Chinese are no longer willing to accept boatloads of our unsorted, uncleaned, unwanted trash. In spite of this, Portland seems to have found a way to continue their extensive curbside collection of recyclables. We should be able to do the same.

Steve Adey

Eugene