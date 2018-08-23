F***ing Packaging

So, China doesn’t want our plastic and Styrofoam… at any price. Who can blame them? Very little of it is recyclable and, therefore, the rest just becomes pollution.

It’s killing sea creatures, the oceans and, therefore, life on this planet. Politicians and corporations, locally to globally, are slow to see the problems, much less try to fix them. We have to make them do the right thing.

It’s time for consumer action. Stop buying plastic whenever possible, from bottles to bags to plastic cups — just stop using them. Straws? Who needs them? Disposable coffee cups and lids? Bring your own cup! Are your meager leftovers worth that Styrofoam clamshell?

If it’s not recyclable, then we shouldn’t use it. It’s that simple.

It’s long overdue for Eugene, Springfield and all of Oregon, especially local industry, to become the leaders in stopping the use of single-use plastic and Styrofoam.

You too can be a leader in this fight for life. Stop using plastic and Styrofoam as much as you can. Contact the makers of your favorite product and ask them to use the highest post-consumer recycled content in their packaging.

Fucking packaging! Fucking packaging! Fucking packaging!

Jim Flynn

Springfield