Music Listings 8/23-8/29

THURSDAY 8/23

5th  Street Public market Lloyd Tolbert Band—6pm; n/c

Beergarden Jeremy Pruitt—7:30pm; n/c

Cowfish ’90s Night!—9pm; n/c

Dexter Lake Club  Karaoke w/Jared—9pm; n/c

Hi-Fi Lounge  Chad Valley—9pm; $13-15

Hult ctr. plaza Mitsuki Dazai—5:30pm; n/c

Luckey’s Grateful Dead Family Jam—10pm; $3

Mac’s NightClub & Restaurant  Daddy Rabbit—7pm; n/c.

Mcshane’s Bar & Grill Acoustic Underground Open Mic—7:30pm; n/c

mulligan’s pub Karaoke—9pm; n/c

overtime bar & grill Westside Blues Jam w/Dave Roberts—7pm; n/c

Sam Bond’s Garage Real Gone Trio, Reverand Stephan Sams—9:00 pm; $5

Seasons Bar & Grill Karaoke w/ Sassy Patty—8pm; n/c

Territorial Vineyards Steve Arriola Duo—7pm; n/c

the Barnlight Karaoke—7:30pm; n/c

The Drake Bar Flashback Drag Takeover—10:30pm; n/c

FRIDAY 8/24

16 tons cafe The Traceys—6pm; n/c

Blairally Church of the ’80s Night—9:30pm; DJ, $3

Bronco Saloon Karaoke w/Lindsey—9pm; n/c

CRESWELL Coffee The Traceys—7pm; $4

Doc’s Pad Karaoke w/KJ Power—9pm; n/c

Driftwood Bar Karaoke w/Slick Nick—9pm; n/c

El Tapatio Cantina  Karaoke w/KJ Rick—9pm; n/c

Jazz Station Paul Krueger/Joe Manis Quartet—7:30pm; $12

Jersey’s Karaoke w/Sassy Patty—9pm; n/c

Moe’s Tavern Barbara Dzuro Jass Duo (Piano/Bass)—6pm; n/c

Park Blocks Hip-Hop Showcase with DJ Connah Jay—5pm; n/c

Public House Gumbo Groove—7:30pm; n/c

Sam Bond’s Garage Motopony & Special Guests—9:30pm; $7

Terrotorial Vineyards New Violet—7pm; n/c

WOW hall Rasputina w/American Murder Song & Eliza Rickman—8pm; $14-16

SATURDAY 8/25

Beergarden Holler & the Hive—7:30pm; n/c

brew & cue Sassy Patty, BTM Karaoke—9pm; n/c

Doc’s Pad Karaoke w/KJ Power—9pm; n/c

Dexter Lake Club Blue Owens Band—8pm; n/c

Driftwood bar Karaoke w/Slick Nick—9pm; n/c

Moe’s Tavern Barbara Dzuro Jass Duo (Piano/Bass), 6pm; n/c

Mohawk Tavern Live Music w/PikSix—10pm; n/c

Oregon Wine Lab Buzzed with Bachata—7pm; n/c

Sam Bond’s Garage Steel Kitty, The Googins & She’s Taken—9:30 pm; $5

Saturday market 10 am  Rich Glauber; 11am Mike and Carleen McCornack noon; Jimmy Stare 1pm; Richie G & MaBeat 2pm; Planet Loop 3:30; Anya Lecuyer & Friends, n/c

WHITE HORSE SALOON Karaoke w/Sarah—9pm; n/c

SUNDAY 8/26

Agate Alley Bistro Karaoke w/Breezy Bee—9pm; n/c

Cush cafe Open Mic—2pm; n/c

masonic cemetary and hope abbey Grand Ronde String Band—2pm; FREE

Mohawk Tavern Karaoke w/Caught in the Act—9pm; n/c

Mulligan’s pub Open mic—8:30pm; variety, n/c

Sam Bonds Garage Phony Pony, The English Language & Laundry—9pm; $5

sladden park Sunday Jams—3pm; n/c

the drake Karaoke—9pm; n/c

The Embers Karaoke w/Sassy Patty—7pm; n/c

The River Stop Open Sunday Jam6pm; n/c

Washburne park concerts Oregon Brass Society—6:30pm; n/c

Webfoot Karaoke w/KJ Power— 9pm; n/c

whirled pies Scott Law & Ross James’ Cosmic Twang—9:30pm; $10-12

wildcraft cider works Dylan Crawford—4pm; n/c

MONDAY 8/27

Centennial Steak House Karaoke w/Crystal Harmony & Makada—9pm; n/c

Cowfish Motown Monday w/DJ Kingsley Strangelove—9pm; soul, n/c

First National taphouse Open Mic—8pm; n/c

Old nick’s Pub Service Industry Night & Irish Jam—9pm; n/c

Sam Bond’s Garage Richard Crandall & Friends—8pm; n/c

the embers Sassy Patty Karaoke w/Marcus—7pm; n/c

TUESDAY 8/28

Axe & Fiddle TNT Trivia—8pm; n/c

cUSH Poetry Open Mic—7:30pm; n/c

dexter lake club Acoustic Night on Taco Tuesdays—6pm; n/c

Level Up Karaoke w/Kade—9pm; n/c

luckey’s Amusedays w/ Chaz Logan Hyde—10pm; $1

Max’s Classic Crooner Productions—10pm;  karaoke,   n/c

Mac’s Nightclub and Restaurant Roosters Blues Jam—7pm; n/c

O Bar Karaoke w/Jared—9pm; n/c

Sam bond’s Garage Bluegrass Jam—9pm; n/c

The embers DJ Victor—8pm;  current hits, standards, requests, n/c

the shedd Choral Society: Felix Mendelssohn, Sechs Lieder—7:30pm; FREE

WhiTE HORSE SALOON Karaoke w/Slick Nick—9pm; n/c

WEDNESDAY 8/29

brew & cue Crystal Harmony Karaoke—9pm; n/c

Cowfish Local DJ Review—9pm; n/c

drake bar DJ Qamron Crooks—10pm; n/c

Hi-Fi Music Hall Funk Jam, 10pm; n/c

Jersey’s Karaoke w/Sassy Patty—8pm; n/c

Mac’s Nightclub and Restaurant My Band ft. Darlene Jackson—6pm; n/c

mohawk Tavern Karaoke w/Caught in the Act—9pm; n/c

Mulligan’s pub Open Mic—8:30pm; variety, n/c

sam bonds garage vanessa silberman, Carissa Johnson & Phoebe Blum—9pm; $5

the poker lounge DJ’d Party Nights—8pm; n/c

The Public House Just Duet—6:30pm; n/c

wow hall Jah9 w/One Dollar Check—9pm; $14-16 

West end tavern Karaoke—9pm; n/c

Corvallis and the region

bombs away Cafe – Corvallis

Th Jazz Jam—9pm; n/c

Central Park Corvallis

TU Corvallis Community Band—8pm; n/c

Whiteside Theater – Corvallis

Runa—7pm; $20-25

cloud & kelly’s public house Corvallis

Th Free Range Open Mic—8pm; n/c

SU Celtic Jam Session—3:30pm; n/c

MO Bryson Skaar—7pm; n/c

TU Celtic Jam—7pm; n/c