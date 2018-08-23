Music Listings 8/23-8/29

THURSDAY 8/23
5th Street Public market Lloyd Tolbert Band—6pm; n/c
Beergarden Jeremy Pruitt—7:30pm; n/c
Cowfish ’90s Night!—9pm; n/c
Dexter Lake Club Karaoke w/Jared—9pm; n/c
Hi-Fi Lounge Chad Valley—9pm; $13-15
Hult ctr. plaza Mitsuki Dazai—5:30pm; n/c
Luckey’s Grateful Dead Family Jam—10pm; $3
Mac’s NightClub & Restaurant Daddy Rabbit—7pm; n/c.
Mcshane’s Bar & Grill Acoustic Underground Open Mic—7:30pm; n/c
mulligan’s pub Karaoke—9pm; n/c
overtime bar & grill Westside Blues Jam w/Dave Roberts—7pm; n/c
Sam Bond’s Garage Real Gone Trio, Reverand Stephan Sams—9:00 pm; $5
Seasons Bar & Grill Karaoke w/ Sassy Patty—8pm; n/c
Territorial Vineyards Steve Arriola Duo—7pm; n/c
the Barnlight Karaoke—7:30pm; n/c
The Drake Bar Flashback Drag Takeover—10:30pm; n/c
FRIDAY 8/24
16 tons cafe The Traceys—6pm; n/c
Blairally Church of the ’80s Night—9:30pm; DJ, $3
Bronco Saloon Karaoke w/Lindsey—9pm; n/c
CRESWELL Coffee The Traceys—7pm; $4
Doc’s Pad Karaoke w/KJ Power—9pm; n/c
Driftwood Bar Karaoke w/Slick Nick—9pm; n/c
El Tapatio Cantina Karaoke w/KJ Rick—9pm; n/c
Jazz Station Paul Krueger/Joe Manis Quartet—7:30pm; $12
Jersey’s Karaoke w/Sassy Patty—9pm; n/c
Moe’s Tavern Barbara Dzuro Jass Duo (Piano/Bass)—6pm; n/c
Park Blocks Hip-Hop Showcase with DJ Connah Jay—5pm; n/c
Public House Gumbo Groove—7:30pm; n/c
Sam Bond’s Garage Motopony & Special Guests—9:30pm; $7
Terrotorial Vineyards New Violet—7pm; n/c
WOW hall Rasputina w/American Murder Song & Eliza Rickman—8pm; $14-16
SATURDAY 8/25
Beergarden Holler & the Hive—7:30pm; n/c
brew & cue Sassy Patty, BTM Karaoke—9pm; n/c
Doc’s Pad Karaoke w/KJ Power—9pm; n/c
Dexter Lake Club Blue Owens Band—8pm; n/c
Driftwood bar Karaoke w/Slick Nick—9pm; n/c
Moe’s Tavern Barbara Dzuro Jass Duo (Piano/Bass), 6pm; n/c
Mohawk Tavern Live Music w/PikSix—10pm; n/c
Oregon Wine Lab Buzzed with Bachata—7pm; n/c
Sam Bond’s Garage Steel Kitty, The Googins & She’s Taken—9:30 pm; $5
Saturday market 10 am Rich Glauber; 11am Mike and Carleen McCornack noon; Jimmy Stare 1pm; Richie G & MaBeat 2pm; Planet Loop 3:30; Anya Lecuyer & Friends, n/c
WHITE HORSE SALOON Karaoke w/Sarah—9pm; n/c
SUNDAY 8/26
Agate Alley Bistro Karaoke w/Breezy Bee—9pm; n/c
Cush cafe Open Mic—2pm; n/c
masonic cemetary and hope abbey Grand Ronde String Band—2pm; FREE
Mohawk Tavern Karaoke w/Caught in the Act—9pm; n/c
Mulligan’s pub Open mic—8:30pm; variety, n/c
Sam Bonds Garage Phony Pony, The English Language & Laundry—9pm; $5
sladden park Sunday Jams—3pm; n/c
the drake Karaoke—9pm; n/c
The Embers Karaoke w/Sassy Patty—7pm; n/c
The River Stop Open Sunday Jam—6pm; n/c
Washburne park concerts Oregon Brass Society—6:30pm; n/c
Webfoot Karaoke w/KJ Power— 9pm; n/c
whirled pies Scott Law & Ross James’ Cosmic Twang—9:30pm; $10-12
wildcraft cider works Dylan Crawford—4pm; n/c
MONDAY 8/27
Centennial Steak House Karaoke w/Crystal Harmony & Makada—9pm; n/c
Cowfish Motown Monday w/DJ Kingsley Strangelove—9pm; soul, n/c
First National taphouse Open Mic—8pm; n/c
Old nick’s Pub Service Industry Night & Irish Jam—9pm; n/c
Sam Bond’s Garage Richard Crandall & Friends—8pm; n/c
the embers Sassy Patty Karaoke w/Marcus—7pm; n/c
TUESDAY 8/28
Axe & Fiddle TNT Trivia—8pm; n/c
cUSH Poetry Open Mic—7:30pm; n/c
dexter lake club Acoustic Night on Taco Tuesdays—6pm; n/c
Level Up Karaoke w/Kade—9pm; n/c
luckey’s Amusedays w/ Chaz Logan Hyde—10pm; $1
Max’s Classic Crooner Productions—10pm; karaoke, n/c
Mac’s Nightclub and Restaurant Roosters Blues Jam—7pm; n/c
O Bar Karaoke w/Jared—9pm; n/c
Sam bond’s Garage Bluegrass Jam—9pm; n/c
The embers DJ Victor—8pm; current hits, standards, requests, n/c
the shedd Choral Society: Felix Mendelssohn, Sechs Lieder—7:30pm; FREE
WhiTE HORSE SALOON Karaoke w/Slick Nick—9pm; n/c
WEDNESDAY 8/29
brew & cue Crystal Harmony Karaoke—9pm; n/c
Cowfish Local DJ Review—9pm; n/c
drake bar DJ Qamron Crooks—10pm; n/c
Hi-Fi Music Hall Funk Jam, 10pm; n/c
Jersey’s Karaoke w/Sassy Patty—8pm; n/c
Mac’s Nightclub and Restaurant My Band ft. Darlene Jackson—6pm; n/c
mohawk Tavern Karaoke w/Caught in the Act—9pm; n/c
Mulligan’s pub Open Mic—8:30pm; variety, n/c
sam bonds garage vanessa silberman, Carissa Johnson & Phoebe Blum—9pm; $5
the poker lounge DJ’d Party Nights—8pm; n/c
The Public House Just Duet—6:30pm; n/c
wow hall Jah9 w/One Dollar Check—9pm; $14-16
West end tavern Karaoke—9pm; n/c
Corvallis and the region
bombs away Cafe – Corvallis
Th Jazz Jam—9pm; n/c
Central Park – Corvallis
TU Corvallis Community Band—8pm; n/c
Whiteside Theater – Corvallis
Runa—7pm; $20-25
cloud & kelly’s public house – Corvallis
Th Free Range Open Mic—8pm; n/c
SU Celtic Jam Session—3:30pm; n/c
MO Bryson Skaar—7pm; n/c
TU Celtic Jam—7pm; n/c