Goodbye to a legend, a powerful promoter of democracy: Art Pearl (EW, July 26). Carrying on with his inspiration, we can work together to make a difference. Democracy requires our voices. Speak up when the House wants to increase hunger in our country by cutting SNAP in the Farm Bill. Speak up to have Congress pass the Reach Every Mother and Child Act to end preventable deaths in our world.

Speak up. You can make a difference!

Willie Dickerson

Snohomish, Wash.