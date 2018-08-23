With so many public news sources (mostly in America) that thrive mostly by presenting lots of their articles in negative and/or extreme forms of perception (since fear attracts more human attention, just as much as animals act faster on fear, plus discontented people speak up more in life than contented people)… For those people who are addicted to public news (such as TV, radio, newspapers and some growing social medias)… They can continue having their way of perceiving the world as a dangerous place to live, while staying safe only in their home, in their car away from home, or with an electronic device attached to them all the time.

Sorry, but we people with less stuff pity you just as well, while considering “ignorance is bliss” and living happily with no news exposure.

K. Johansson

Eugene