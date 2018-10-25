An Important Vote

This November is an important election at the national and local levels. We need to elect Heather Buch for East Lane County Commissioner, which would give those who care about the future of Oregon and our planet a majority of county commissioners.

The current majority of the board is working to log our last and best public forests in Lane County. Last spring at a candidate forum, Gary Williams said he didn’t believe in human caused global warming! Our forests are important carbon sequestering forests — one of the best in the world.

Let’s vote out Gary Williams and elect Heather Buch. Also important is voting yes on the STAR voting measure 20-290 in Lane County. This will help make elections more democratic as you can pick your candidates without fear and choose whom you really want to win rather than the “lesser of two evils.”

Pamela Driscoll

Dexter