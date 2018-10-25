EW’s 2018 Election Endorsements

Congress
House 2nd District
Jamie McLeod-Skinner
House 4th District
Peter DeFazio
State Government
Governor
Kate Brown
State Legislature
House
7th District Christy Inskip
8th District Paul R. Holvey
9th District Caddy McKeown
11th District Marty Wilde
12th District John Lively
13th District Nancy Nathanson
14th District Julie Fahey
Senate
4th District Floyd Prozanski
6th District Lee L. Beyer
7th District James I. Manning Jr.
Statewide Measures
Measure 102 Amends Constitution: Allows local bonds for financing affordable housing with nongovernmental entities. Requires voter approval, annual audits. Yes.
Measure 103 Amends Constitution: Prohibits taxes/fees based on transactions for “groceries” (defined) enacted or amended after September 2017. No.
Measure 104 Amends Constitution: Expands (beyond taxes) application of requirement that three-fifths legislative majority approve bills raising revenue. No.
Measure 105 Repeals law limiting use of state/local law enforcement resources to enforce federal immigration laws. No.
Measure 106 Amends Constitution: Prohibits spending “public funds” (defined) directly/indirectly for “abortion” (defined); exceptions; reduces abortion access. No.
Lane County
Board of Commissioners
East Commissioner, Position 5 Heather Buch
Local Measures
20-290 Lane County: Amends Charter, adopts Score Then Automatic Runoff voting for elections. Yes.
20-292 River Road Park & Recreation District: Five-year renewal of local option tax to maintain general operations. Yes.
20-296 City of Springfield: Authorizes general obligation bond to fix Springfield streets. Yes.
20-297 Eugene School District 4J: Bonds to construct, improve school facilities, address safety, overcrowding. Yes.