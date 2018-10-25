Youth Against 106

I am a representative of my peers in REV, the youth leadership program from Planned Parenthood of Southwestern Oregon. Youth have largely been left out of the conversation about Measure 106, even though it directly affects us.

Here’s what we have to say: Voting “yes” on Measure 106 means saying no to our ability to make our own decisions about our own bodies. M106 takes away a person’s ability to make medical decisions based on their income or health care coverage.

For young folks, medical decisions are already hard to make. How many already cannot afford medical care? How many already struggle to travel long distances to find health care? How many already lack safe, stable homes of our own? How many already feel unable to access our rights? A right is not a right if we can’t access it.

Can we get to a place as a society where we no longer have to argue about whether women have the right to be in charge of their own bodies? We don’t want to inherit a world that’s moving backwards.

We need you to vote no on Measure 106 because we can’t. We need your help to protect our future.

Serena Orsinger

Eugene