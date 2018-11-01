A Measure of Hate

By voting “no” on Measure 105, Oregonians ensure that local police cannot stop, detain or interrogate a person based only on a suspicion of undocumented immigration.

Measure 105 was promoted and funded by a hate group that is scapegoating immigrants for environmental issues. This hate group, Oregonians for Immigration Reform (OFIR), is funded directly by wealthy groups and individuals from Washington, D.C.

Specifically, the group that committed $60,000 to promote and put Measure 105 on the ballot, Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), was deemed a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. OFIR was founded by individuals with hateful ethics, like Van Staaveren, who donated over $88,000 to anti-immigrant hate groups such as Americans for Legal Immigration PAC and U.S. Immigration Reform PAC.

OFIR publicly supported Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who was convicted of criminal contempt for his cruel policies of racial profiling.

The way working-class white Americans are preyed upon by white nationalist groups is especially effective in Oregon. The state of Oregon was meant to be founded as a white utopia. Still today, 87 percent of Oregonians identify as white. This void of racial diversity allows fear to take root.

With substantial financial resources dedicated to developing this fear into hate, OFIR may flourish in its goal of establishing a strong community of white nationalists here in Oregon.

Please join me in protecting Oregon’s well performing anti-racial profiling law. Vote “no” on Measure 105.

Erica Barry

Eugene