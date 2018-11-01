1. Blairally Vintage Arcade 245 Blair Boulevard.

541-683-1721.

2. Izakaya Meiji 345 Van Buren Street. 541-505-8804. Izakayameiji.com.

3. Sam Bond’s 407 Blair Boulevard. 541-431-6603.

Sambonds.com.

The nerds have had their revenge, as this year’s winner for Best Bar is none other than Blairally Vintage Arcade, a pinball hall and bar located in the heart of the Whiteaker. Known for its classic pinball machines and Eugene Pinball Knights league tournaments, they also boast a wide range of drinks and events to get kids (allowed before 9 pm) and adults coming back for more. A local favorite is Church of the ’80s, a Friday night dance party featuring all ’80s music happening weekly. Heidi McVittie, an employee of Blairally, says they are super excited about the win. When asked if they had anything to say to their adoring community, she quickly responded, “Thank you. We love you. Keep coming in!” If you’re in the Whit, make sure to stop by for a quick game (or two), get your dance on and have a couple drinks. — Amber Cecil