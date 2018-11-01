1. Wandering Goat 268 Madison Street. 541-344-5161. Wanderinggoat.com.

2. Café Mam 4000 E. 22nd Avenue. 541-338-9585. Cafemam.com.

3. Full City 842 Pearl Street. 541-344-0475; 295 E. 13th Avenue. 541-468-9270; 3850 Janisse Street #A.

541-344-4829. Full-city.com.

How do you even choose the best coffee roaster in a town like Eugene, where there’s good coffee on almost every street and at every shopping center? Did you know that other people live in states where there’s not a coffee box serving piping hot espresso pretty much any place you might pull in? Wandering Goat rose to the top like foam on a cappuccino. With rich roasts, and a unique Whiteaker atmosphere, the Goat is not only amazing coffee, it’s a little coffee shop that’s a destination in and of itself.