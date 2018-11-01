1. Brail’s 1689 Willamette Street. 541-343-1542. Brailseugene.com.

2. Glenwood 1340 Alder Street. 541-687-0355.

2588 Willamette Street. 541-687-8201.

Glenwoodrestaurants.com.

3. Morning Glory Café 450 Willamette Street.

541-687-0709. Morninggloryeugene.com.

I mean, is it any surprise that Brail’s wins Best Hangover Breakfast every single year? They literally have a “Hangover Special” on the menu (a half order of biscuits and gravy served with two eggs and hash browns). Regardless of the namesake dish, Brail’s has a lot of different dishes to nurse you back to health after a night on the town. When I was a meat-eater, my personal favorite was Joy’s Special, named after the restaurant’s wonderful owner; it’s a double order of hash browns with ham, tomatoes, onions and green peppers with Swiss and cheddar cheeses covered with sausage country gravy. I don’t even want to think about the calorie count, but boy, does it make you feel great. Now that I’m not a meat-eater, I go for The Skillet, which you can order with tofu. It’s your choice of meat served on a bed of home fries (I sub in hash browns because, seriously, these are my favorite hash browns in town — how do they get them so crispy?) and topped with two eggs and hollandaise sauce. You hungry? Along with the classic breakfast options, there’s also lunch and even Korean food!