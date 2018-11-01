Best Meal Under $8

1. Tacovore 530 Blair Boulevard. 541-735-3518. Tacovorepnw.com.

2. Café Yumm! 730 E. Broadway, 541-344-9866; 1801 Willamette, 541-686-9866; 130 Oakway Center;

541-465-9866. Cafeyumm.com.

3. Laughing Planet 760 Blair Boulevard, 541-868-0668; 2864 Willamette Street, 541-505-5399.

Laughingplanet.com.

Going to ‘fess up here. Some of us never leave Tacovore paying less than $8, so at first we were confused at the win. Ah, but wait. Meal. You Best of Eugene voters weren’t factoring in the margaritas. Though, truth be told, the margaritas are a deal, too. And $3 bean and cheese taco for the win.