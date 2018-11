It’s that time of year — Best Of Eugene! You’ve done it again, readers. You’ve picked your favorite politicians, eateries, hairdressers, advocates and more. And, this year you also got the chance to test out STAR (Score Then Automatic Runoff) voting. As in the voting rounds, we’re splitting Best Of into two separate issues. This week we’re covering Civics and Eats, so read on to see whom you crowned as winners. And come back next week for Best of Live Action and Spending.