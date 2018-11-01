Photo by Athena Delene

1. Mezza Luna, 933 Pearl Street, 541-684-8900; 2776 Shadowview, 541-743-2999;

115 S. 5th Street, Springfield, 541-653-8661. Mezzalunapizzeria.com

2. Sizzle Pie, 910 Willamette Street, 541-683-7437. Sizzlepie.com

3. Coburg Pizza Company, 90999 S. Willamette Street, Coburg;

1710 Centennial Boulevard, Springfield, 541-484-6600. Coburgpizza.com

I had never eaten at Mezza Luna until a restaurant opened on Main Street in Springfield. Its Springfield location sits on prime real estate in the downtown area that seems to be bringing in more and more businesses, making it a downtown to envy. And if you want a quick walk after some pizza (because one slice of pizza is never enough), you’re right by Springfield’s Washburne District, one of the best neighborhoods in Eugene-Springfield to take a stroll through. With affordable by-the-slice prices, it’s easy to see why EW readers have voted Mezza Luna as the Best Pizza joint in both Eugene and Springfield. Best of all, Mezza Luna Pizzeria is a straight-to-the-point pizza place, not relying on any fancy gimmicks. — Henry Houston