Best Rabblerouser

1. Frog

2. Lefty

3. Tim Lewis

Not many rabblerousers can say they fought the law and won like good ol’ Frog (David Miller). The city of Eugene tried to kick him off the streets with their pesky laws that prohibited selling anything other than food, beverages, balloons and flowers. The law would’ve prevented him from selling the funniest books the world has ever seen. That didn’t stop him and his case went all the way to the Oregon Supreme Court. It’s a good thing, too, because can you imagine a world without Frog?