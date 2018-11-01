1. Izakaya Meiji Company 345 Van Buren Street.

541-505-8804. Izakayameiji.com.

2. Café Soriah 384 W. 13th Avenue. 541-342-4410.

Cafesoriah.com.

3. Marché 296 E. 5th Avenue. 541-342-3612.

Marcherestaurant.com.

Described as a Japanese tavern, Izakaya Meiji Company combines Japanese food with American westerns, churning out delicious meals and exotic cocktails. It has quickly become a local favorite since opening its doors in 2010, winning not one, not two, but three awards this year — Best Restaurant, Best Meal Over $25 and Best Cocktails — and multiple other nominations. Boasting a long list of more than 100 whiskeys and house-curated cocktails, gaining them your votes as best cocktails in Eugene, there is guaranteed to be something for all liquor lovers at your table. The food menu is also extensive, featuring Japanese standards like katsu (fried pork cutlet) and onigiri (filled rice triangles) as well as more daring fare such as raw octopus and fermented squid gut. Don’t worry: It also serves an incredible burger with fries. Whether you’re going out for a dinner date, a fancy celebration or just a neat drink alone, Meiji has you covered until 1 am every night.