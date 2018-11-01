Knute v. Kate

The difference between Knute Buehler and Kate Brown:

Knute believes that parents who wrongly believe that vaccination puts their children at more risk of harm than benefit should make that decision without consequence.

Kate believes that the good of all is more important, that vaccination benefits all children, not just those who receive it, and that parents who decide it are harming their children and other children.

Knute is a physician, knows better, but doesn’t use wisdom, and should not be governor.

Knute believes health care can be adequate when it is financed by and provided to only those who can afford it

Kate believes that health care must be made available to everyone.

It is unfortunate that wise policy cannot win with Republicans like Knute Buehler elected in responsible positions. He is not capable of wise policy.

Henry Elder

Eugene