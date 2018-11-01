Music Listings 10/25-10/31

THURSDAY 11/1
BEERGARDEN Sugar Pine String Band—7:30pm; n/c
CHOW David Mitchell—6:30pm; n/c
Cowfish Baila!—9pm; $3-5
Dexter Lake Club Karaoke w/Jared—9pm; n/c
Hi-Fi Lounge Ural Thomas & the Pain w/ Pancho & the Factory opening—7pm; $10-12
LUCKEY’s CLUB Grateful Dead Family Jam—10pm; $3
Mac’s Nightclub & Restaurant Retro Night—7pm; n/c
Mcshane’s Bar & Grill Acoustic Underground Open Mic—7:30pm; n/c
mulligan’s pub Karaoke—9pm; n/c
Old Nick’s Pub Femme Night! Samvega, Snow White & Ever Ending Kicks—9pm; $5
overtime bar & grill Westside Blues Jam w/ Dave Roberts—6pm; n/c
Seasons Bar & Grill Karaoke w/ Sassy Patty—8pm; n/c
the Barnlight Karaoke—7:30pm; n/c
The Drake Bar Flashback Drag Takeover—10:30pm; n/c
THE EMBERS SUPPER CLUB Eazy Money—8pm; n/c
The JAZZ STATION COPACETIC – Gus Russell w/ vocalist Laurie Hammond—7:30pm; $12
WHIRLED PIES Whirled Music Series ft. St. Germain Street Band—6pm; n/c
FRIDAY 11/2
AX BILLY GRILL Tonewood Trio—5:30pm; n/c
Axe & Fiddle Ruler—7pm; n/c
Beall Concert Hall Schubert Mass in A-flat—7:30pm; $10-52
Billy Mac’s Christie & McCallum—8am-5pm; n/c
Blairally Church of the ’80s Night—9:30pm; DJ, $3
Bronco Saloon Karaoke w/Lindsey—9pm; n/c
CHOW Barbara Dzuro Jass Duo (Piano/Bass)—6pm; n/c
Cowfish Everybody Friday—9pm; $3
DARK AND STORMY Robert Blair & The Atmospheres—6:30pm; n/c
Doc’s Pad Karaoke w/KJ Power—9pm; n/c
Driftwood Bar Karaoke w/Slick Nick—9pm; n/c
El Tapatio Cantina Karaoke w/KJ Rick—9pm; n/c
Eugene Downtown Library Marist Jazz & Concert Band—6pm; n/c
HAPPY Hours JukeBox Deluxe Band—8pm; n/c
HI-FI MUSIC LOUNGE Laundry w/ North by North, Girls Punch Bears & The Macks opening—9pm; $5
Jalisco Mexican Restaurant Friday Night Blues Jam Session—7pm; n/c
Jersey’s Karaoke w/Sassy Patty—9pm; n/c
LUCKEY’S CLUB Alamance, Brohemoth, Red Cloud—10pm; $5
Noble Estate Urban Noble Friday Nights ft. Darline Jackson—5pm; n/c
Old Nick’s Pub Resistant Culture—8pm; $10
Saginaw Valley 2 Hot 4 Fido— 6pm; n/c
Sam Bond’s Brewing Us & Them: A Pink Floyd Experience—7pm; $5
SAM BOND’S GARAGE Rooster & his Barnyard Bucketeers, Moonlight Jubilee, Norman Baker—9:30pm; $5
SALSEROS DANCE STUDIO Orquesta Descarga 54—9pm; $12
The Embers Supper Club Rock ‘n Rewind—9pm; n/c
The Jazz Station First Friday Open House w/ jazz—5:30pm; n/c
The Oregon Wine Lab Henry Cooper—7pm; n/c
The Vet’s Club The Blue Owens Band—8pm; $5
WHIRLED PIES Love Taylor, Joann McKown—6pm; n/c
SATURDAY 11/3
Doc’s Pad Karaoke w/KJ Power—9pm; n/c
Driftwood bar Karaoke w/Slick Nick—9pm; n/c
Happy Hours The Blueshades Band—8:30pm; n/c
Hi-Fi Music Hall Excape Dance Company Presents: Planet X—8pm; $15
Hi-Fi Lounge Iya Terra—10pm; $10-12
MAC’s NIGHTCLUB & RESTAURANT Brian Chevalier & Heavy Chevy—8pm; $5
McDonald Theatre SOJA w/ Twiddle & Xiuhtezcatl opening—7pm; $25-30
Sam Bond’s Garage Tracy Bonham, Blake Morgan—9:30 pm; $10-12
Saturday market 10 a.m Eric Nicholson; 11am Chip Cohen; noon Garden Variety Trio; 1pm Bajuana Tea; 2pm Jesse “El Gato” Boden & The Bona Fides; 3:30 Beat Crunchers—n/c
The Embers Supper Club Rock ‘n Rewind—9pm; n/c
The JAZZ STATION Gerry Rempel & the Jazz Syndicate—7:30pm; $12
Tsunami Books Three Babes in the Round: Debbie Deidrich, TR Kelley & Laura Kemp—8pm; $12
WHITE HORSE SALOON Karaoke w/Sarah—9pm; n/c
WOW HALL Watsky “Welcome to the Family” Tour w/ Feed the Biirds & Chukwudi Hodge—8pm; $20
SUNDAY 11/4
Agate Alley Bistro Karaoke w/Breezy Bee—9pm; n/c
Cowfish Recess—9pm; n/c
Cush cafe Open Mic—2pm; n/c
Dark & Stormy Blues Jam Session—3:30pm; n/c
Hi-Fi Music HALL Plain White T’s – Parallel Universe Tour—8pm; $20-25
HI-FI LOUNGE Soul Tribe Sundays ft. Bizio—9pm; n/c
Mohawk Tavern Karaoke w/Caught in the Act—9pm; n/c
Mulligan’s pub Open mic—8:30pm; variety, n/c
Sam Bond’s Garage Psych Circus w/ General Mojo’s & Caela Bailey—9pm; $6
The drake Karaoke—9pm; n/c
The Embers Karaoke w/Sassy Patty—7pm; n/c
The JAZZ STATION Sunday Jam hosted by Jessika Smith—2:30pm; $5 don.
The River Stop Open Sunday Jam—6pm; n/c
The Shedd Michael Feinstein—7:30pm; $59-79
Webfoot Karaoke w/KJ Power—9pm; n/c
WHIRLED PIES Warren G—7pm; $30-35
MONDAY 11/5
Centennial Steak House Karaoke w/Crystal Harmony & Makada—9pm; n/c
Cowfish Queen Karoke w/Sammy—9pm; soul, n/c
First National taphouse Open Mic—8pm; n/c
GOOD SAMARITAN SOCIETY (CHAPEL) Eugene Peace Choir – Singers Welcome—6pm; n/c
Old nick’s Pub Service Industry Night & Irish Jam!—6pm; n/c
THE DRAKE Lip Sync Battle—10pm; n/c
The Jazz Station 1st Monday Jazz Orchestra—7:30pm; $10
The Oregon Wine LAB Jesse El Gato Band—2pm; n/c
SAM BOND’S GARAGE Richard Crandall & Friends—8pm; n/c
WOW HALL TYuS, Eso.Xo.Supreme, 3AM Rene—8pm; $12-40
TUESDAY 11/6
Axe & Fiddle TNT Trivia—8pm; n/c
cUSH Poetry Open Mic—7:30pm; n/c
dexter lake club Acoustic Night on Taco Tuesdays—6pm; n/c
Hi-FI LOUNGE Reggae Tuesdays w/ De Solution Band & Guests—9pm; n/c
Level Up Karaoke w/Kade—9pm; n/c
luckey’s Amusedays w/ Chaz Logan Hyde—10pm; $1
MAC’S NIGHTCLUB & RESTAURANT Roosters Blues Jam—8pm; n/c
Max’s Classic Crooner Productions—10pm; karaoke, n/c
MULLIGAN’S PUB Ibach’s One Man Quartet—8:30pm; n/c
SAM BOND’S GARAGE Bluegrass Jam—9pm; n/c
WhiTE HORSE SALOON Karaoke w/Slick Nick—9pm; n/c
WOW HALL Jon McLaughlin & Matt Wertz w/ special guest Scott Mulvahill—7pm; $18-20
WEDNESDAY 11/7
Axe & Fiddle Dyado—8pm; $10
brew & cue Crystal Harmony Karaoke—9pm; n/c
Cowfish West Coast Wednesday w/Dis Primvl & SVNKA—9pm; n/c
drake bar DJ Qamron Crooks—10pm; n/c
Hi-Fi Music LOUNGE Funk Jam—9pm; n/c
Jersey’s Karaoke w/Sassy Patty—8pm; n/c
Luckey’s Club Wednesday Night Sessions with The Groove Crew—10pm; $3
Mac’s Nightclub & Restaurant Inner Limits—6pm; n/c
Max’s Tavern Lonesome Randall Rock-n-Roll Historian—7pm; n/c
mohawk Tavern Karaoke w/Caught in the Act—9pm; n/c
Mulligan’s pub Open Mic—8:30pm; variety, n/c
Sam Bond’s Garage Dead Horses, Ben Jaffe—9pm; $10
The Drake Connah Jay—10pm; n/c
The Jazz Station Jammin’ With The Pros—7:30pm; $5
the poker lounge DJ’d Party Nights—8pm; n/c
West end tavern Karaoke—9pm; n/c
Corvallis and the region
bombs away Cafe – Corvallis
Th Jazz Jam—9pm; n/c
cloud & kelly’s public house – Corvallis
Th Free Range Open Mic—8pm; n/c
SU Celtic Jam Session—3:30pm; n/c
MO Bryson Skaar—7pm; n/c
TU Celtic Jam—7pm; n/c