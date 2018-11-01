Music Listings 10/25-10/31

THURSDAY 11/1

BEERGARDEN Sugar Pine String Band—7:30pm; n/c

CHOW David Mitchell—6:30pm; n/c

Cowfish Baila!—9pm; $3-5

Dexter Lake Club  Karaoke w/Jared—9pm; n/c

Hi-Fi Lounge  Ural Thomas & the Pain w/ Pancho & the Factory opening—7pm; $10-12

LUCKEY’s CLUB Grateful Dead Family Jam—10pm; $3

Mac’s Nightclub & Restaurant Retro Night—7pm; n/c

Mcshane’s Bar & Grill Acoustic Underground Open Mic—7:30pm; n/c

mulligan’s pub Karaoke—9pm; n/c

Old Nick’s Pub Femme Night! Samvega, Snow White & Ever Ending Kicks—9pm; $5

overtime bar & grill  Westside Blues Jam w/ Dave Roberts—6pm; n/c

Seasons Bar & Grill Karaoke w/ Sassy Patty—8pm; n/c

the Barnlight Karaoke—7:30pm; n/c

The Drake Bar Flashback Drag Takeover—10:30pm; n/c

THE EMBERS SUPPER CLUB Eazy Money—8pm; n/c

The JAZZ STATION COPACETIC – Gus Russell w/ vocalist Laurie Hammond—7:30pm; $12

WHIRLED PIES Whirled Music Series ft. St. Germain Street Band—6pm; n/c

FRIDAY 11/2

AX BILLY GRILL Tonewood Trio—5:30pm; n/c

Axe & Fiddle Ruler—7pm; n/c

Beall Concert Hall Schubert Mass in A-flat—7:30pm; $10-52

Billy Mac’s Christie & McCallum—8am-5pm; n/c

Blairally Church of the ’80s Night—9:30pm; DJ, $3

Bronco Saloon Karaoke w/Lindsey—9pm; n/c

CHOW Barbara Dzuro Jass Duo (Piano/Bass)—6pm; n/c

Cowfish Everybody Friday—9pm; $3

DARK AND STORMY Robert Blair & The Atmospheres—6:30pm; n/c

Doc’s Pad Karaoke w/KJ Power—9pm; n/c

Driftwood Bar Karaoke w/Slick Nick—9pm; n/c

El Tapatio Cantina  Karaoke w/KJ Rick—9pm; n/c

Eugene Downtown Library Marist Jazz & Concert Band—6pm; n/c

HAPPY Hours JukeBox Deluxe Band—8pm; n/c

HI-FI MUSIC LOUNGE Laundry w/ North by North, Girls Punch Bears & The Macks opening—9pm; $5

Jalisco Mexican Restaurant Friday Night Blues Jam Session—7pm; n/c

Jersey’s Karaoke w/Sassy Patty—9pm; n/c

LUCKEY’S CLUB Alamance, Brohemoth, Red Cloud—10pm; $5

Noble Estate Urban Noble Friday Nights ft. Darline Jackson—5pm; n/c

Old Nick’s Pub Resistant Culture—8pm; $10

Saginaw Valley 2 Hot 4 Fido— 6pm; n/c

Sam Bond’s Brewing Us & Them: A Pink Floyd Experience—7pm; $5

SAM BOND’S GARAGE Rooster & his Barnyard Bucketeers, Moonlight Jubilee, Norman Baker—9:30pm; $5

SALSEROS DANCE STUDIO Orquesta Descarga 54—9pm; $12

The Embers Supper Club Rock ‘n Rewind—9pm; n/c

The Jazz Station First Friday Open House w/ jazz—5:30pm; n/c

The Oregon Wine Lab Henry Cooper—7pm; n/c

The Vet’s Club The Blue Owens Band—8pm; $5

WHIRLED PIES Love Taylor, Joann McKown—6pm; n/c

SATURDAY 11/3

Doc’s Pad Karaoke w/KJ Power—9pm; n/c

Driftwood bar Karaoke w/Slick Nick—9pm; n/c

Happy Hours The Blueshades Band—8:30pm; n/c

Hi-Fi Music Hall Excape Dance Company Presents: Planet X—8pm; $15

Hi-Fi Lounge Iya Terra—10pm; $10-12

MAC’s NIGHTCLUB & RESTAURANT  Brian Chevalier & Heavy Chevy—8pm; $5

McDonald Theatre SOJA w/ Twiddle & Xiuhtezcatl opening—7pm; $25-30

Sam Bond’s Garage Tracy Bonham, Blake Morgan—9:30 pm; $10-12

Saturday market 10 a.m  Eric Nicholson; 11am Chip Cohen; noon Garden Variety Trio; 1pm Bajuana Tea; 2pm Jesse “El Gato” Boden & The Bona Fides; 3:30 Beat Crunchers—n/c

The Embers Supper Club Rock ‘n Rewind—9pm; n/c

The JAZZ STATION Gerry Rempel & the Jazz Syndicate—7:30pm; $12

Tsunami Books Three Babes in the Round: Debbie Deidrich, TR Kelley & Laura Kemp—8pm; $12

WHITE HORSE SALOON Karaoke w/Sarah—9pm; n/c

WOW HALL Watsky “Welcome to the Family” Tour w/ Feed the Biirds & Chukwudi Hodge—8pm; $20

SUNDAY 11/4

Agate Alley Bistro Karaoke w/Breezy Bee—9pm; n/c

Cowfish Recess—9pm; n/c

Cush cafe Open Mic—2pm; n/c

Dark & Stormy Blues Jam Session—3:30pm; n/c

Hi-Fi Music HALL Plain White T’s – Parallel Universe Tour—8pm; $20-25

HI-FI LOUNGE Soul Tribe Sundays ft. Bizio—9pm; n/c

Mohawk Tavern Karaoke w/Caught in the Act—9pm; n/c

Mulligan’s pub Open mic—8:30pm; variety, n/c

Sam Bond’s Garage Psych Circus w/ General Mojo’s & Caela Bailey—9pm; $6

The drake Karaoke—9pm; n/c

The Embers Karaoke w/Sassy Patty—7pm; n/c

The JAZZ STATION Sunday Jam hosted by Jessika Smith—2:30pm; $5 don.

The River Stop Open Sunday Jam6pm; n/c

The Shedd Michael Feinstein—7:30pm; $59-79

Webfoot Karaoke w/KJ Power—9pm; n/c

WHIRLED PIES Warren G—7pm; $30-35

MONDAY 11/5

Centennial Steak House Karaoke w/Crystal Harmony & Makada—9pm; n/c

Cowfish Queen Karoke w/Sammy—9pm; soul, n/c

First National taphouse Open Mic—8pm; n/c

GOOD SAMARITAN SOCIETY (CHAPEL) Eugene Peace Choir – Singers Welcome—6pm; n/c

Old nick’s Pub Service Industry Night & Irish Jam!—6pm; n/c

THE DRAKE Lip Sync Battle—10pm; n/c

The Jazz Station 1st Monday Jazz Orchestra—7:30pm; $10

The Oregon Wine LAB Jesse El Gato Band—2pm; n/c

SAM BOND’S GARAGE Richard Crandall & Friends—8pm; n/c

WOW HALL TYuS, Eso.Xo.Supreme, 3AM Rene—8pm; $12-40

TUESDAY 11/6

Axe & Fiddle TNT Trivia—8pm; n/c

cUSH Poetry Open Mic—7:30pm; n/c

dexter lake club Acoustic Night on Taco Tuesdays—6pm; n/c

Hi-FI LOUNGE Reggae Tuesdays w/ De Solution Band & Guests—9pm; n/c

Level Up Karaoke w/Kade—9pm; n/c

luckey’s Amusedays w/ Chaz Logan Hyde—10pm; $1

MAC’S NIGHTCLUB & RESTAURANT Roosters Blues Jam—8pm; n/c

Max’s Classic Crooner Productions—10pm;  karaoke,   n/c

MULLIGAN’S PUB Ibach’s One Man Quartet—8:30pm; n/c

SAM BOND’S GARAGE Bluegrass Jam—9pm; n/c

WhiTE HORSE SALOON Karaoke w/Slick Nick—9pm; n/c

WOW HALL Jon McLaughlin & Matt Wertz w/ special guest Scott Mulvahill—7pm; $18-20

WEDNESDAY 11/7

Axe & Fiddle Dyado—8pm; $10

brew & cue Crystal Harmony Karaoke—9pm; n/c

Cowfish West Coast Wednesday w/Dis Primvl & SVNKA—9pm; n/c

drake bar DJ Qamron Crooks—10pm; n/c

Hi-Fi Music LOUNGE Funk Jam—9pm; n/c

Jersey’s Karaoke w/Sassy Patty—8pm; n/c

Luckey’s Club Wednesday Night Sessions with The Groove Crew—10pm; $3

Mac’s Nightclub & Restaurant Inner Limits—6pm; n/c

Max’s Tavern Lonesome Randall Rock-n-Roll Historian—7pm; n/c

mohawk Tavern Karaoke w/Caught in the Act—9pm; n/c

Mulligan’s pub Open Mic—8:30pm; variety, n/c

Sam Bond’s Garage  Dead Horses, Ben Jaffe—9pm; $10

 The Drake Connah Jay—10pm; n/c

The Jazz Station Jammin’ With The Pros—7:30pm; $5

the poker lounge DJ’d Party Nights—8pm; n/c

West end tavern Karaoke—9pm; n/c

Corvallis and the region

bombs away Cafe – Corvallis

Th Jazz Jam—9pm; n/c

cloud & kelly’s public house Corvallis

Th Free Range Open Mic—8pm; n/c

SU Celtic Jam Session—3:30pm; n/c

MO Bryson Skaar—7pm; n/c

TU Celtic Jam—7pm; n/c