Quote: “In America, anybody can become president.” End quote. Not!

Time to take a long and crucial, eyes-wide-open look at that minefield mantra. Then toss in the remaining two-thirds of our three-legged “pillars of government” and dig deeper still. Thankfully, our unofficial fourth-pillar “free press” posse steadies our three-legged “stoolies.”

What is your vote worth? OBO. … really? Vote your gold.

Barb Boodikins

Eugene