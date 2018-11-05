Knute Buehler’s Campaign Didn’t Read EW’s Endorsements

Apparently Knute Buehler’s campaign didn’t get the memo that Eugene Weekly endorsed Gov. Kate Brown.

Or that despite repeated attempts to contact Rep. Buehler for election stories, he and his campaign wouldn’t get back to us. Because Team Buehler has been lighting up EW‘s landlines with robocalls.

The robocalls saying “Kate Brown is lying” and “Don’t let the Democrats steal the election from us” have been coming in fast and furious — eight from the weekend and today, at last count, including one recorded by his wife, Patty Buehler.

The election is tomorrow, and EW‘s editorial board is hoping that Knute Buehler’s election strategy of robocalling liberal alt weeklies doesn’t pan out.

Also. Vote.