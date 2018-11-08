Photo by Rob and Tracy Sydor - robsydor.com

In the past few years, the drag scene in Eugene has exploded, opening the door for new performers and events to make their way on to the scene. Slutashia has quickly become a Eugene household name, hosting The Slutashia Exxxperience at Cowfish several times a year. Along with performing, Slutashia is also a recording artist and YouTuber, as are many famous queens.

“It was such an honor to find out I was nominated for Best Drag Queen of Eugene,” she says. “Drag has given me the strength to be the entertainer I have always dreamed of being. I know this is only the beginning for me and I love all the support I have received from the people of Eugene.”

Catch her at her next event, Drag-4-Hunger, a benefit for FOOD for Lane County, 8:30 pm Friday, Nov. 30, at Cowfish (62 W. Broadway).

And catch some perennial favorites and gorgeous drag queens — second- and third-place winners Glamazons’ Karess Ann Slaughter and Monique La Faye — every first and third Friday at Cowfish at 9:30 pm and midnight.