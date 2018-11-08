Best Local Band

1. Fortune’s Folly Fortunesfollyband.com.

2. Sol Seed Solseedmusic.com.

3. High Step Society Highstepsociety.com.

Described as “the love-child of Red Hot Chili Peppers and No Doubt” on their Facebook page, Fortune’s Folly has been tearin’ up the Eugene music scene since 2015. The group, fronted by Calysta Cheyenne (also the winner of our best singer/songwriter category), has an undeniably energetic and powerful stage presence that is bound to leave you dancing. The band is super-excited about the win, which they also landed last year. “Being chosen for this, especially for the second consecutive year, is a huge honor,” Alex Koleber, the group’s drummer, says. “The amazing people who support us and our music made this happen and we can’t thank them enough.”

He adds: “Eugene has a strong community of musicians and music-lovers who support each other and make it a great place to be a band.”